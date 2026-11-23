Julius Abure, the former national chairman of the Labour Party, led a faction of the party to formally back President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for re-election in 2027

Abure dismissed both Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar as options, raising questions about Obi's ability to manage Nigeria's diversity

The Nenadi Usman-led Labour Party leadership rejected the meeting as unauthorised and petitioned the police over the gathering

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Julius Abure, former national chairman of the Labour Party (LP), on Monday, November 23, 2026, formally threw his support behind President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election, announcing that his faction was committed to delivering at least six million votes to the incumbent.

As reported by The Punch, Abure made the announcement at a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja, attended by factional state chairmen and secretaries, members of his National Working Committee, and some leaders of the Obidient Movement in the party's Directorate of Mobilisation.

Julius Abure and factional Labour Party leaders endorse President Bola Tinubu for re-election in the 2027 presidential election. Photo credit: @JuliusAbure

Source: Twitter

Those present included former South-West National Vice Chairman Abayomi Arabambi, LP State Chairmen Forum Chairman Ceekay Igara, Deputy National Chairman Ayo Olufemi, and former National Legal Adviser Kehinde Edun.

A video seen by Legit.ng showed attendees reciting the popular 'On Your Mandate' anthem, widely associated with support for the president.

"We are bringing nothing less than six million votes to President Bola Tinubu at the ballot box in the 2027 elections," Abure said, adding that the faction planned to mobilise ward, state, regional and national leaders behind the effort.

"Election is about strategy. It's not about making noise. It's not about shouting and walking on the streets. It's about calculation and planning."

Abure rules out Obi, Atiku

The former LP chairman made clear that neither Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi nor former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar (African Democratic Congress, ADC) would receive the faction's backing.

"Obi lacks the capacity and competence for us to support him in the next election. Atiku is also not an option," Abure said.

He also drew a contrast between Tinubu and Obi on political loyalty, pointing to the absence of some of Obi's former associates, including his 2023 running mate Datti Baba-Ahmed, former Anambra State commissioners, and businessman Valentine Ozigbo from his current circle.

"Tinubu has succeeded in raising a pool of people who did not betray him," Abure said. "So a man who cannot put people together, who cannot build bridges, I believe will not be able to manage a diverse country like Nigeria."

Usman-led LP rejects meeting

The Nenadi Usman-led leadership of the Labour Party quickly moved to distance itself from the endorsement, releasing a statement even as the meeting was under way.

The party's National Publicity Secretary, Ken Asogwa, described the gathering as a phantom NEC meeting organised by individuals who no longer represent the party.

"None of its organs has scheduled any meeting of any kind for today," the statement read. "The Party enjoins the general public to disregard, as always, any statement or communiqué purporting to emanate from the gatherings of these miscreants."

The Usman-led leadership said it had petitioned the police with details of the venue and urged law enforcement to investigate those behind what it described as impersonation. It also called on its supporters to remain focused on the party's own candidates ahead of 2027.

Watch a video of LP stakeholders singing Tinubu's campaign song, 'On Your Mandate', in the X post below:

Read more on 2027 election

Atiku told to quit 2027 election race

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the North East Unity Forum (NUF) called on ADC's Atiku to withdraw from the 2027 presidential race and retire from politics, saying Nigeria needs a younger generation of leaders to steer the country forward.

The Forum made the call in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Bukar Mustapha, in which it argued that Atiku, who is approaching 80, no longer has the physical energy, fresh ideas or moral credibility to meet the demands of modern leadership.

Source: Legit.ng