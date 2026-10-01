Brooke Shields' husband is Chris Henchy, a New York-born screenwriter, producer, and director with a behind-the-scenes career spanning three decades in Hollywood. The couple have been married since 2001 and share two daughters — Rowan, who now stars on Bravo's Next Gen NYC, and Grier, a rising model. While Brooke has long been one of Hollywood's most recognisable faces, Henchy is a major creative force in his own right.

Chris Henchy attends the Impractical Jokers: The Movie Premiere Screening and Party. Photo: Mike Coppola (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Chris Henchy (born 23 March 1964 ) is a screenwriter, producer, and director based in New York City.

(born ) is a screenwriter, producer, and director based in New York City. He co-founded the comedy website Funny or Die alongside Will Ferrell and Adam McKay in 2007.

alongside and in 2007. Henchy and Brooke Shields married on 4 April 2001 after meeting on the Warner Bros. lot in 1999 .

after meeting on the Warner Bros. lot in . They have two daughters : Rowan Francis Henchy (born 2003) and Grier Hammond Henchy (born 2006).

: Rowan Francis Henchy (born 2003) and Grier Hammond Henchy (born 2006). According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chris net worth is estimated at approximately $50 million.

Chris Henchy's profile summary

Field Details Full name Christopher Thomas Henchy Date of birth 23 March 1964 Place of birth New York City, USA Nationality American Education University of New Mexico (B.S. Finance) Occupation Screenwriter, film producer, director Spouse Brooke Shields (m. 2001) Children Rowan Francis Henchy, Grier Hammond Henchy Residence Greenwich Village, New York City Net worth ~$50 million (est.)

Who is Chris Henchy?

Christopher Thomas Henchy, born 23 March 1964, is an American film director, film producer, and screenwriter. He is best known to the public as Brooke Shields' husband, but his career stands entirely on its own terms.

He was born in New York City and raised in Augusta, Georgia, where he attended Saint Mary on the Hill Catholic School before graduating from Friendswood High School. He then attended the University of New Mexico, where he received a B.S. degree in finance and was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon chapter.

After graduation, Henchy moved to New York City and worked on Wall Street. He later left his job and decided to work in comedy. He was hired by MTV and later wrote monologue jokes for Garry Shandling's The Larry Sanders Show.

What does Brooke Shields' husband do?

Top five facts about Chris Henchy. Photo: Mark Sullivan/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Chris Henchy has spent more than three decades working behind the scenes in Hollywood, building a career that encompasses network sitcoms, HBO comedies, blockbuster movies, digital media, and production companies.

Chris rose through the ranks as a supervising producer and then co-executive producer on the hit series Spin City (ABC, 1996–2002) starring Michael J. Fox. After Spin City, he took on another supervising producer job on Life With Bonnie (ABC, 2002–04).

He then created the sitcom I'm with Her with Marco Pennette, loosely based on his relationship with his wife, Brooke Shields. The series centred on a high-school teacher who becomes romantically involved with a movie star after a coincidental meeting.

Henchy later became the co-executive producer of Entourage and a producer on HBO's Eastbound & Down.

Funny or Die and the Will Ferrell partnership

Producer Chris Henchy arrives at the premiere of USA Pictures' "The Boss". Photo: Gregg DeGuire (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Henchy was responsible for producing Entourage (HBO, 2004–2011) and Eastbound and Down (HBO, 2009–2013), but it was his venture outside of the Hollywood system that permanently earned him cult status in the world of comedy, when he co-founded the independent comedy website Funny or Die along with Will Ferrell and Adam McKay.

After kicking around an idea for a comedy-video website, the three partnered with Sequoia Capital to launch Funny or Die in 2007, which became an online destination for emerging comedians and viral content.

As a creative collaborator with Will Ferrell, Henchy co-created the website Funny or Die and wrote several Ferrell films, including Land of the Lost, The Other Guys, and The Campaign.

Henchy was a partner at Gary Sanchez Productions, a company he co-founded with Will Ferrell and Adam McKay. The production house was behind many successful comedies before it dissolved in 2019.

Chris Henchy filmography highlights

Year Title Role 2002–2004 Spin City Co-executive producer 2003–2004 I'm with Her Creator, writer 2004–2011 Entourage Co-executive producer 2009 Land of the Lost Screenwriter 2010 The Other Guys Writer, producer 2012 The Campaign Writer, producer 2013–present Drunk History Producer 2020 Impractical Jokers: The Movie Director

How did Brooke Shields meet Chris Henchy?

In her 2005 memoir, Down Came the Rain: My Journey Through Postpartum Depression, the American actress Shields revealed she fell in love with Henchy the first time they met on the Warner Bros. lot back in 1999.

The pair ran into each other again, and though she was trying to take things slow after her divorce from Andre Agassi, the producer and screenwriter eventually swept her off her feet. Brooke Shields wrote in the memoir, as reported by Hello Magazine:

To this day I believe that I fell in love with Chris the day we met, in 1999, but I would never tell him that!

Shields said that:

Because he knew my situation, there was no pressure, and we were friends for quite some time.

Eventually, she admitted there was so much chemistry between them which she "could no longer ignore," and they began dating.

Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy attend the "Nightcap" Season 2 New York Premiere Party. Photo: Santiago Felipe

Source: Getty Images

Why did Brooke Shields marry Chris Henchy?

They became engaged in July 2000 while on a vacation in Mexico and got married on 4 April 2001. They tied the knot during a small ceremony held on Catalina Island in California, and then again on 26 May in Palm Springs.

In her memoir, Shields explained that they originally planned to have their nuptials in New York but changed their plans to be closer to her father, who was undergoing chemotherapy treatments.

Shields has spoken candidly about what keeps their partnership strong. The actress told People in a 2024 interview:

I think you have to constantly make sure you discuss things rather than let them fester. And you have to be willing to adapt to the other person growing and changing.

She added:

Sometimes you don't grow and change at the same rate. And that can be really hard because what you initially fell in love with looks different. It doesn't mean it's bad, it just is different.

How many children do Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy have?

Rowan Henchy, Brooke Shields, Chris Henchy, and Grier Henchy attend the Impractical Jokers: The Movie Premiere Screening and Party. Photo: Mike Coppola (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Rowan Francis, on 15 May 2003, and later welcomed Grier Hammond on 18 April 2006.

Both of Shields' daughters attended Wake Forest University — Rowan graduated in 2025, while Grier is still enrolled.

Shields wrote a series of children's books when Rowan and Grier were young, based on their relationship with their father. In 2009, the actress wrote It's the Best Day Ever, Dad! to celebrate Henchy's close relationship with their daughters, Rowan and Grier.

I think [Chris] was embarrassed, but very sort of touched by it. I feel like the relationship between little girls in particular — I only have little girls — and their dad is such a unique one.

Rowan Henchy's Bravo debut

Rowan graduated from Wake Forest University in 2025 with a degree in Communications and a minor in Journalism. She has since stepped into the spotlight herself.

Rowan Francis Henchy attends the Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet Fall/Winter 2026 Presentation. Photo: Sean Zanni (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Season 2 of Next Gen NYC features returning cast members alongside new additions, including Rowan Henchy. The show premiered on Bravo on 3 June 2025, and follows a tangled web of friends raised in the spotlight as they stumble into adulthood living in New York City.

During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Brooke acknowledged that Rowan has been in the public eye since she was in utero, but she offered some advice before her daughter joined the Bravo show.

I said, 'Look, don't be the girl throwing up. Be the one holding the hair back of the girl throwing up.'

Her younger daughter, Grier, inherited her mother's interest in fashion and modelling as a teenager. The mother-daughter pair starred in a Victoria's Secret campaign in April 2022.

Latest news

In June 2026, Brooke Shields was named host of ABC's Hearts of Heroes, the weekend educational series from Hearst Media Production Group, returning for Season 8 on Saturday, 11 July.

Actress Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy attend the 2015 Bow Wow Meow Ball. Photo: Mark Sagliocco

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Shields also previewed her upcoming cosy murder-mystery series for AMC Networks, You're Killing Me, in which she takes on the starring role and executive producer position. The series was set to come out on Acorn TV in May 2026.

In her role as president of the Actors' Equity Association, Shields also visited the iconic Colorado restaurant Casa Bonita to meet with members of the venue's nascent union and support their organising effort.

Asked about the secret to their long-lasting marriage, Shields said in the aforementioned interview with People in 2024:

I think you have to constantly make sure you discuss things rather than let them fester. And you have to be willing to adapt to the other person growing and changing.

Brooke Shields also celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary in an April 2024 Instagram post, writing:

Today marks 23 years married to the love of my life still giddy to be stuck with you, Henchy!

What is Chris Henchy's net worth?

Chris Henchy arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "The Hawk". Photo: Steve Granitz (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chris Henchy has a net worth of $50 million, earned through a career spanning television production, screenwriting, and film.

His income sources include:

Television production : Spin City , Entourage , Eastbound & Down , and Drunk History

: , , , and Film writing and producing : The Other Guys , The Campaign , and Land of the Lost

: , , and Digital media : Co-founding Funny or Die with Will Ferrell and Adam McKay

: Co-founding Funny or Die with Will Ferrell and Adam McKay Gary Sanchez Productions: The production company behind multiple successful studio comedies

While Henchy isn't often front and centre during awards season, the industry has acknowledged his work. Funny or Die won multiple Webby Awards for its groundbreaking digital comedy.

FAQs

How did Brooke Shields meet Chris Henchy? They met in 1999 on the Warner Bros. studio lot and became engaged in July 2000 while on holiday in Mexico. Why did Brooke Shields marry Chris Henchy? Shields has said she fell in love with Henchy the day they met, describing the chemistry as something she "could no longer ignore." How many biological children does Brooke Shields have? Brooke Shields has two biological daughters with Chris Henchy: Rowan Francis (born 2003) and Grier Hammond (born 2006). What is Chris Henchy's net worth? His net worth is estimated at approximately $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, earned through decades of TV and film production. What does Chris Henchy do? He is a screenwriter, film and TV producer, and director. He co-founded Funny or Die and served as co-executive producer on HBO's Entourage. What show does Brooke Shields' daughter star in? Rowan Henchy joined the cast of Bravo's Next Gen NYC for Season 2, which premiered in June 2025. How long have Brooke Shields and Chris Henchy been married? As of 2026, they have been married for 25 years, having tied the knot on 4 April 2001. Did Chris Henchy base a TV show on his relationship with Brooke Shields? Yes. He co-created I'm with Her (ABC, 2003–2004), a sitcom loosely based on his real-life romance with Shields.

Quick facts

He co-founded comedy website Funny or Die in 2007.

He served as co-executive producer on HBO's Entourage .

. He wrote and produced The Other Guys (2010) starring Will Ferrell.

(2010) starring Will Ferrell. His daughter Rowan joined Bravo's Next Gen NYC in 2025.

in 2025. He directed Impractical Jokers: The Movie (2020).

Brooke Shields' husband, Chris Henchy, is a screenwriter, film producer and director who has made his mark in comedy and television. From co-creating Entourage to co-founding Funny or Die, his career spans some notable entertainment projects. Now, his daughter Rowan Francis is carving out her own path in the spotlight as a Bravo star.

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