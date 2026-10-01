The Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Nigeria extended its warmest congratulations to the Nigerian government and people on the country's National Day

The US Mission in Nigeria issued a statement on behalf of the United States, highlighting the strong bilateral relationship between both countries

Both messages arrived as Nigerians at home and in the diaspora marked the country's 66th independence anniversary on Thursday, October 1, 2026

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

FCT, Abuja - Saudi Arabia and the United States have both sent congratulatory messages to Nigeria as the country marked its 66th independence anniversary on Thursday, October 1, 2026, the date Nigeria became independent from British colonial rule in 1960.

Legit.ng reports that the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Nigeria was among the first to issue a message, sharing its "warmest congratulations" with the Nigerian government and people through a social media post.

Saudi Arabia and the United States send congratulatory messages to President Bola Tinubu-led Nigeria on its 66th Independence Day. Photo credit: @Saudi_Gazette, @Miley_Joy, @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

The Saudi embassy also wished Nigeria continued peace, progress and prosperity.

Check out Saudi's message to Nigeria below via the post on X (formerly known as Twitter):

US Mission highlights strong bilateral ties

The United States Mission in Nigeria also released a statement on behalf of the American government, congratulating Nigerians on the occasion. The mission used the message to draw attention to the depth of the relationship between the two nations, noting that the United States places "great value" on its bilateral ties with Nigeria and pointing to substantive dialogue between both governments over the past year.

The statement recognised Nigeria's role in promoting regional stability and economic growth on the African continent, and listed democratic principles, religious freedom, commercial ties, peace and security as shared priorities between Washington and Abuja.

"The United States is proud to stand alongside Nigeria in pursuit of these common goals," the mission said, before closing with wishes for peace, unity, prosperity and hope for generations of Nigerians to come.

Read the US' message on Nigeria's National Day below via the X post:

Nigeria marks 66 years of independence

The congratulatory messages came as Nigerians across the country and in the diaspora gathered to celebrate the milestone.

The occasion marks 66 years since Nigeria gained independence from Britain on October 1, 1960.

Nigeria became a republic three years later, with Nnamdi Azikiwe assuming the role of the president.

In a broadcast to the nation on Thursday morning, October 1, Bola Tinubu, the president, expressed hope of progress, saying his administration has moved beyond the initial phase of economic reforms and is now focused on delivering shared prosperity for Nigerians.

Independence: Embassies, banks announce closures

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that diplomatic missions in Nigeria are among the institutions expected to observe the 2026 Independence Day public holiday.

Members of the public with appointments at embassies or consulates on Thursday, October 1, should confirm their schedules and make alternative arrangements where necessary.

Similarly, banks, including Access Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Zenith Bank, will shut their physical branches across the country.

Source: Legit.ng