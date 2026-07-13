Who is Dakota Johnson dating? The Hollywood actress is dating American singer Tucker Pillsbury, widely known as Role Model. The romance follows her split from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin in June 2025 after eight years together. Johnson also dated Matthew Hitt and actor Jordan Masterson.

Dakota Johnson at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2025 (L)and the premiere of "Splitsville" on 19 August 2025 (R). Photo: Daniele Venturelli, Rodin Eckenroth (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Dakota Johnson has been dating musician Tucker Pillsbury since early 2026.

The American actress' longest relationship was an eight-year romance with Chris Martin, which ended in June 2025.

She previously dated Welsh model Matthew Hitt, actor Jordan Masterson, and music composer Noah Gersh.

Profile summary

Real name Dakota Mayi Johnson Gender Female Date of birth 4 October 1989 Age 36 years old (as of July 2026) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Austin, Texas, USA Current residence Malibu, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 171 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilograms 54 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Mother Melanie Griffith Father Don Johnson Siblings 6 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Tucker Pillsbury Profession Actress, film producer Net worth $14 million Instagram @dakotajohnson

Who is Dakota Johnson dating?

The American actress is dating indie-pop singer Tucker Pillsbury as of July 2026. Tucker is professionally known as Role Model. Rumours of the two started in late 2025 after they were pictured having a candlelit dinner with friends.

Tucker Pillsbury of Role Model Band performs during the 2026 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on 14 June 2026, in Manchester, Tennessee. Photo: Erika Goldring

Source: Getty Images

Dakota and Tucker stepped out together in 2026 after Tucker attended a New Year's Eve party for friends and family hosted by Johnson. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the pair were inseparable at the party.

Dakota hosted a New Year's Eve party, and she and Role Model were inseparable throughout the night. They were kissing, dancing and holding onto each other. They looked incredibly happy, cute, and sweet together.

The pair was spotted again at a Los Angeles restaurant for dinner in January. According to People, a source confirmed she was dating after her split with Coldplay singer Chris Martin. However, they did not mention with whom. The source said:

She's been slowly dating again and is happy.

Dakota Johnson and Tucker kissing by a motorcycle (L) and walking together down a street while she sips a drink (R). Photo: @johnsonsource (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The source continued about Johnson:

She's in a great place. She’s busy, fulfilled, and she's moved on.

According to The News, the pair were tipped to attend Taylor Swift's wedding at Madison Square Garden in New York City on 3 July 2026. However, Dakota was seen walking at the wedding without Tucker. Johnson and Swift have been close friends for years.

Dakota Johnson's dating history

Before entering her current romance with American singer Tucker, Dakota Johnson had a few significant long-term relationships. Here is a look back at her relationship timeline.

Chris Martin (2017–2025)

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson walking together at night. Photo: @justjared (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Dakota's most famous romance began in late 2017 with British singer-songwriter Chris Martin. The couple kept an incredibly low profile. They spent most of their time at their shared home in Malibu.

Despite facing a few temporary breakups, they secretly got engaged. However, they permanently split in June 2025.

Insiders cited their age gap and different family goals as reasons for the breakup. A source told People that the split was not a shock.

Dakota's doing well. The split wasn't exactly a shock. They had the same issues for a while.

Dakota was a stepmother figure to Chris' children, Apple and Moses. She told Bustle she loved them with all her heart:

I love those kids like my life depends on it. With all my heart.

Matthew Hitt (2014–2016)

Matthew Hitt and Dakota Johnson pose at The Opening Night of "The Last Ship" on Broadway at The Neil Simon Theatre on 26 October 2014 in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas

Source: Getty Images

Dakota dated Welsh model Matthew Hitt on and off for two years. Hitt is the lead vocalist for the indie rock band The Drowners.

Their romance began just before her massive rise to fame in Fifty Shades of Grey. The pair briefly split in 2015 but reconciled later that year. Johnson and Hitt were spotted on 21 May 2015 taking a stroll in New York City.

By 2016, the relationship had ended for good due to busy schedules and long-distance. However, Dakota Johnson and Matthew Hitt remained on friendly terms.

Jordan Masterson (2012–2014)

Jordan Masterson attends the "Am I a Bad Person" Shorts: Helpline premiere during the 2026 Tribeca Festival at Spring Studios on 4 June 2026 in New York City. Photo: Manoli Figetakis

Source: Getty Images

Before becoming a household name, Dakota shared a quiet romance with actor Jordan Masterson. The pair dated for about two years starting in 2012.

Their relationship was mostly kept out of the spotlight. The American actor famously renovated her bathroom as a Christmas gift.

Tension grew when Dakota landed her breakout role as Anastasia Steele in the famous Fifty Shades of Grey franchise. Reports claimed that Jordan was uncomfortable with the film's explicit content. The romance ultimately could not survive her rising stardom.

Noah Gersh (2006–2012)

Noah Gersh of Partybaby performs during BottleRock Napa Valley on 26 May 2017 in Napa, California. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder

Source: Getty Images

Dakota's first major relationship was with music composer Noah Gersh. They were childhood sweethearts and reportedly dated for several years. Noah stayed by her side during her early days in Hollywood, but eventually split around 2012.

FAQs

Who is Dakota Johnson? She is an American actress and film producer, famous for Fifty Shades of Grey, Suspiria, and The Materialists. How old is Dakota Johnson? Dakota is 36 years old as of July 2026. She was born on 4 October 1989. Who is Dakota Johnson's ex-husband? The American actress has never been married. Did Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin break up? They permanently split in June 2025 after eight years together. Who is Dakota Johnson with now? She is currently in a relationship with musician Tucker Pillsbury, also known as Role Model. Who are Dakota Johnson's kids? She does not have biological children, though she was heavily involved in raising Chris Martin's two kids: Apple and Moses Martin. Who is Matthew Hitt? He is a Welsh model and indie rock musician who dated Dakota from 2014 to 2016.

Dakota Johnson is dating Tucker Pillsbury, an American singer professionally known as Role Model. She was in a long-term relationship with Chris Martin in 2025 and has also been linked to Jordan Masterson and Matthew Hitt.

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Source: Legit.ng