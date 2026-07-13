Who is Dakota Johnson dating? From Matthew Hitt to Chris Martin, her relationship timeline explained
Who is Dakota Johnson dating? The Hollywood actress is dating American singer Tucker Pillsbury, widely known as Role Model. The romance follows her split from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin in June 2025 after eight years together. Johnson also dated Matthew Hitt and actor Jordan Masterson.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Dakota Johnson has been dating musician Tucker Pillsbury since early 2026.
- The American actress' longest relationship was an eight-year romance with Chris Martin, which ended in June 2025.
- She previously dated Welsh model Matthew Hitt, actor Jordan Masterson, and music composer Noah Gersh.
Profile summary
Real name
Dakota Mayi Johnson
Gender
Female
Date of birth
4 October 1989
Age
36 years old (as of July 2026)
Zodiac sign
Libra
Place of birth
Austin, Texas, USA
Current residence
Malibu, California, USA
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
White
Religion
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Height in feet
5'7"
Height in centimetres
171
Weight in pounds
119
Weight in kilograms
54
Hair colour
Dark brown
Eye colour
Blue
Mother
Melanie Griffith
Father
Don Johnson
Siblings
6
Relationship status
Dating
Boyfriend
Tucker Pillsbury
Profession
Actress, film producer
Net worth
$14 million
Who is Dakota Johnson dating?
The American actress is dating indie-pop singer Tucker Pillsbury as of July 2026. Tucker is professionally known as Role Model. Rumours of the two started in late 2025 after they were pictured having a candlelit dinner with friends.
Dakota and Tucker stepped out together in 2026 after Tucker attended a New Year's Eve party for friends and family hosted by Johnson. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the pair were inseparable at the party.
Dakota hosted a New Year's Eve party, and she and Role Model were inseparable throughout the night. They were kissing, dancing and holding onto each other. They looked incredibly happy, cute, and sweet together.
The pair was spotted again at a Los Angeles restaurant for dinner in January. According to People, a source confirmed she was dating after her split with Coldplay singer Chris Martin. However, they did not mention with whom. The source said:
She's been slowly dating again and is happy.
The source continued about Johnson:
She's in a great place. She’s busy, fulfilled, and she's moved on.
According to The News, the pair were tipped to attend Taylor Swift's wedding at Madison Square Garden in New York City on 3 July 2026. However, Dakota was seen walking at the wedding without Tucker. Johnson and Swift have been close friends for years.
Dakota Johnson's dating history
Before entering her current romance with American singer Tucker, Dakota Johnson had a few significant long-term relationships. Here is a look back at her relationship timeline.
Chris Martin (2017–2025)
Dakota's most famous romance began in late 2017 with British singer-songwriter Chris Martin. The couple kept an incredibly low profile. They spent most of their time at their shared home in Malibu.
Despite facing a few temporary breakups, they secretly got engaged. However, they permanently split in June 2025.
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Insiders cited their age gap and different family goals as reasons for the breakup. A source told People that the split was not a shock.
Dakota's doing well. The split wasn't exactly a shock. They had the same issues for a while.
Dakota was a stepmother figure to Chris' children, Apple and Moses. She told Bustle she loved them with all her heart:
I love those kids like my life depends on it. With all my heart.
Matthew Hitt (2014–2016)
Dakota dated Welsh model Matthew Hitt on and off for two years. Hitt is the lead vocalist for the indie rock band The Drowners.
Their romance began just before her massive rise to fame in Fifty Shades of Grey. The pair briefly split in 2015 but reconciled later that year. Johnson and Hitt were spotted on 21 May 2015 taking a stroll in New York City.
By 2016, the relationship had ended for good due to busy schedules and long-distance. However, Dakota Johnson and Matthew Hitt remained on friendly terms.
Jordan Masterson (2012–2014)
Before becoming a household name, Dakota shared a quiet romance with actor Jordan Masterson. The pair dated for about two years starting in 2012.
Their relationship was mostly kept out of the spotlight. The American actor famously renovated her bathroom as a Christmas gift.
Tension grew when Dakota landed her breakout role as Anastasia Steele in the famous Fifty Shades of Grey franchise. Reports claimed that Jordan was uncomfortable with the film's explicit content. The romance ultimately could not survive her rising stardom.
Noah Gersh (2006–2012)
Dakota's first major relationship was with music composer Noah Gersh. They were childhood sweethearts and reportedly dated for several years. Noah stayed by her side during her early days in Hollywood, but eventually split around 2012.
FAQs
- Who is Dakota Johnson? She is an American actress and film producer, famous for Fifty Shades of Grey, Suspiria, and The Materialists.
- How old is Dakota Johnson? Dakota is 36 years old as of July 2026. She was born on 4 October 1989.
- Who is Dakota Johnson's ex-husband? The American actress has never been married.
- Did Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin break up? They permanently split in June 2025 after eight years together.
- Who is Dakota Johnson with now? She is currently in a relationship with musician Tucker Pillsbury, also known as Role Model.
- Who are Dakota Johnson's kids? She does not have biological children, though she was heavily involved in raising Chris Martin's two kids: Apple and Moses Martin.
- Who is Matthew Hitt? He is a Welsh model and indie rock musician who dated Dakota from 2014 to 2016.
Dakota Johnson is dating Tucker Pillsbury, an American singer professionally known as Role Model. She was in a long-term relationship with Chris Martin in 2025 and has also been linked to Jordan Masterson and Matthew Hitt.
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Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina is a writer at Legit.ng. She joined the project in August 2022. With over four years of digital journalism experience, she specialises in biographies, entertainment, and business. Naomi holds a Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University (2012). She also earned a Higher Diploma in HR from IHRM and a Marketing Diploma from Kenyatta University. To advance her editorial skills, she completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in 2024.