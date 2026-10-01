The NNPC has announced a N66 discount on petrol for customers who fuel through the NNPC Fuel App between October 1 and 7, 2026

The national oil company also cut pump prices at its filling stations in Abuja and Lagos ahead of Nigeria's 66th Independence Day

Petrol depot prices across the country ranged from N1,320 to N1,332 per litre at the time of the announcement

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has launched an Independence Day promotion offering customers a N66 discount on petrol purchases, with the offer valid from October 1 to 7, 2026.

NNPCL shared details of the promotion in an Independence Day message sent to customers, tying the N66 figure to Nigeria's 66th anniversary of independence.

NNPCL launches a seven-day N66 petrol discount for customers from October 1 to 7. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

NNPCL cuts pump prices in Abuja and Lagos

In another development, the national oil company on Thursday, October 1, morning showed that NNPCL filling stations in Abuja and surrounding areas had lowered their pump price from N1,395 to N1,370 per litre, a reduction of N25.

In Lagos, the company dropped its price from N1,375 to N1,360 per litre, a N15 cut.

These adjustments follow a recent move by Dangote Petroleum Refinery, which reduced its petrol gantry price by N25 per litre to N1,325.

MRS filling stations also responded to that cut, lowering their pump price to N1,370 per litre.

In its Independence Day message, NNPCL said:

"As we celebrate Nigeria's 66th Independence Day, we honour the resilience, strength and diversity that define our great nation."

The company added that it remained committed to creating value, powering progress and contributing to a more sustainable and prosperous future for Nigeria.

NNPCL celebrates Nigeria's Independence Day Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Petrol depot prices and crude oil rates

Data from Petrolumprice.ng showed that wholesale depot prices across the country ranged between N1,320 and N1,332 per litre at the time of this report. Bulk Strategic, Sigmund and T.S.L recorded the lowest listed price at N1,320 per litre, while MRS came in highest at N1,332.

Dangote Refinery, Matrix, Aiteo, Emadeb, Pinnacle and several other depots were listed at N1,325, while Parker and A. A Rano were at N1,324 per litre.

On the international market, Brent crude was trading at about $103 per barrel, and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) stood at about $90 per barrel.

Six oil marketers approved to import petrol into Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that six Nigerian oil marketers have received regulatory clearance to import a combined 830,000 metric tonnes of petrol in the fourth quarter of 2026, even as domestic refineries continue to expand their share of the country's fuel supply.

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) issued the approvals on September 18, 2026, to Matrix Energy, AA Rano, AYM Shafa, NIPCO, Pinnacle Oil and Bono Energy.

The six companies have received import approvals from the NMDPRA at several points during the year.

Source: Legit.ng