More details have emerged about the death of late Ghanaian designer Sadia Sanusi, following the release of an official statement by her family

The fashion industry was thrown into mourning a few days ago after news of the style icon's passing was announced

Many people were saddened and questioned the circumstances surrounding her death, wondering why such a tragedy would happen to someone so young

The family of late designer Sadia Sanusi has broken its silence on her passing, releasing an official statement on her Instagram page.

The fashion icon passed away on Sunday, throwing the fashion industry into mourning over her sudden death.

Reaction as Sadia Sanusi's cause of death surfaces after family breaks silence. Photo credit@sadiasanusi

Source: Instagram

In a post shared on her official page, the family stated that she died peacefully but did not provide further details about the circumstances surrounding her death.

Alleged friend shares more details

In another post, an alleged friend of the deceased, Isabella Chiakia Wussah, corroborated the family's statement regarding Sanusi's passing.

She claimed that the designer died in her sleep and revealed that they both attended the Garrison Basic School at Burma Camp.

According to her, the late fashion designer was one of the school's proudest success stories.

Fans continue to mourn Sadia Sanusi as family seaks. POhoto credit@saidsanusi

Source: Instagram

Family shares more about Sadia Sanusi

The family also addressed concerns about Sadia Sanusi's upcoming masterclass, assuring those who had invested resources that discussions were ongoing with stakeholders to determine the next steps.

They further reassured clients that her fashion label would continue to operate and that customers who had paid for outfits to be made would still be attended to.

Describing Sadia as a visionary creative committed to excellence, the family said her work touched countless lives.

They added that her legacy extends beyond the fashion industry and will continue to live on through the communities and individuals she inspired.

The family requested privacy as they mourned her loss and prayed for the repose of her soul. They also asked the public to remember them in their prayers while expressing gratitude for the outpouring of love, concern, and support from friends, fans, and well-wishers.

Here is the Instagram post below:

Fans react to post about Sadia Sanusi

Reaction, a few people asked questions and wondered about life, and how people have been dying nowadays. Here are comments below:

@miss_vigisca shared:

"Ooh God. This life is getting scary. May God have mercy upon us all, forgive us of our sins and protect us. May her soul rest in peace."

@jhaysante wrote:

"Until the family speaks up….learn to respect their privacy. The public can wait."

@queen.sungsuma stated:

"Did you post her masterclass before she passed the way you’re posting her now?"

@kaylahoflagos reacted:

"It is well.

UNILAG graduate found dead in New York apartment

Legit.ng also reported that Nigerian student Oreoluwa Odetunde was found dead in her off-campus residence in New York, United States.

Odetunde was a first-year MBA student at Cornell University, previously studying economics at the University of Lagos (UNILAG). The university community mourns her loss and holds support meetings for students.

Source: Legit.ng