The Federal Republic of Germany, through its Federal Foreign Office, has updated its visa requirements and exemption list

Only two African nations have been cleared for visa-free entry, allowing their citizens to enter Germany without an entry visa

The German government has specified strict conditions, including stay limits and passport types, for those traveling under the waiver

The German Federal Foreign Office has published an updated overview of visa requirements and exemptions for foreign nationals planning to enter the country.

While citizens of the majority of African countries, including Nigeria require a pre-approved entry visa to access the European nation, two African countries enjoy visa-free privileges.

African countries excempted from applying for visa to enter Germany. Photo credit: Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Source: UGC

Under the updated guidelines, passport holders from these two nations can travel to Germany for short-term stays without undergoing the standard, rigorous Schengen visa application process.

African countries Germany approves for free-visa entry

According to the official database released by the German government, the two African countries exempt from Germany’s entry visa requirements are:

Mauritius Seychelles

These two island nations are widely recognised for holding some of the most powerful passports on the African continent, granting their citizens seamless entry into various highly restricted global destinations, including the Schengen zone.

Conditions for Germany visa waiver

While citizens of Mauritius and Seychelles do not require a visa to enter Germany, the Federal Foreign Office has outlined strict regulations that must be followed:

90-Day Stay Limit: Under Footnote 1 of the German immigration guidelines, travellers from these visa-exempt countries may not remain on German territory for more than 90 days within any 180-day period.

Gainful Employment is Prohibited: Individuals travelling under this visa waiver are strictly prohibited from taking up any form of gainful employment (work) while in Germany.

Biometric Passport Requirement (For Seychelles): As specified under Footnote 5, the visa waiver for citizens of Seychelles applies only to holders of biometric passports. Those carrying non-biometric passports will still need to apply for a standard visa.

Nigerians require visa to Germany

Nigeria remains on the list of countries whose citizens require an entry visa to travel to the Federal Republic of Germany.

However, Nigerians who hold secondary passports from Mauritius, Seychelles, or other visa-waiver nations (such as the UK, US, Canada, or EU states) can seamlessly travel to Germany visa-free by presenting their eligible foreign passports.

Countries eligible for visa-free entry into Portugal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Portugal shared a long list of countries that are eligible for visa-free entry.

It explains that citizens of all the listed countries do not need to hold a visa to visit Portugal.

Source: Legit.ng