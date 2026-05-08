A look at Chevy Chase’s wife, Jani Chase, and their three daughters

Chevy Chase’s wife, Jani Chase, is an entrepreneur and environmental activist who founded the Centre for Environmental Education in 1988. She and Chevy Chase have been married for over four decades, having tied the knot in June 1982. Together, they have three daughters, Cydney, Caley, and Emily, and have lived primarily in New York.

Chevy Chase and Jayni Chase on 16 February 2025. Photo: NBC/Jamie McCarthy (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Chevy Chase and his wife, Jayni Chase, have been married since 19 June 1982 .

. Jayni and Chevy met in 1981 on the set of the film Under the Rainbow , where she was working as a production coordinator.

on the set of the film where she was working as a production coordinator. The couple share three daughters: Cydney, Caley, and Emily.

Jayni is an environmental activist best known as the founder of the Centre for Environmental Education (CEE).

Profile summary

Full name Cornelius Crane “Chevy” Chase Gender Male Date of birth 8 October 1943 Age 82 years old (as of May 2026) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth New York City, New York, United States Current residence Bedford, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6'4'' Height in centimetres 193 Weight in pounds 198 Weight in kilograms 90 Hair colour Grey Eye colour Blue Father Edward Tinsley “Ned” Chase Mother Cathalene Parker Siblings Ned Jr. Relationship status Married Wife Jayni Luke Chase Children 4 Education Bard College Profession Comedian, actor, writer, producer Net worth $50 million Social media Instagram, Facebook, X (Twitter)

Get to know Chevy Chase’s wife, Jayni Chase

Chevy Chase, the popular comedian and actor, has been married to Jayni Chase for over four decades. The two met in 1981 on the set of the film Under the Rainbow, where Jayni was working as a production coordinator. After dating for nearly two years, they married on 19 June 1982 in Los Angeles.

Looking back on how their relationship began, Jayni Chase once shared the moment she realised there was more to Chevy Chase than she first thought. She told The Barbara Walters Special in 1990:

He flirted with me and pursued me, but I didn't take it seriously. Then, one day, I made a rather flip remark to him, and I looked and saw that he was hurt by it. And I looked in those brown eyes, and I said, 'Oh, I think there's a nice guy there.' And there is.

Jayni Chase was born Jayni Luke on 24 August 1957, in Los Angeles and grew up in North Hollywood. She studied communications at the University of California, Santa Barbara. She is an American environmental activist and entrepreneur.

Chevy Chase and Jayni Chase at Crosby Street Hotel on 4 December 2025 in New York City. Photo: Noam Galai

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Jayni founded the Centre for Environmental Education (CEE) in 1988, which provides resources for K-12 teachers and students to integrate sustainability into their classrooms. She is also the author of the book Blueprint for a Green School, which serves as a comprehensive guide for making schools more eco-friendly and healthy.

In addition, Jayni has served on the boards of several major organisations, including chairing the board of Friends of the Earth US and joining the board of the Billion Oyster Project. She has spearheaded initiatives like GREEN Community Schools and worked with the National Wildlife Federation to promote energy-efficient school buildings.

Who are Chevy Chase’s children?

The National Lampoon's Vacation actor and his wife, Jayni Chase, are parents to three daughters: Cydney, Caley and Emily, all of whom are involved in creative or environmental fields and have close relationships with their father. Explore more details about them below:

Cydney Chase

Jayni Chase, Cydney Chase, and Chevy Chase at Pier 60, Chelsea Piers, on 14 April 2010, in New York City. Photo: Jimi Celeste

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Full name : Cydney Cathalene Chase

: Cydney Cathalene Chase Date of birth : 4 January 1983

: 4 January 1983 Age : 43 years old (as of 2026)

: 43 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : Los Angeles, California

: Los Angeles, California Profession: Singer-songwriter, artist, and actress

Cydney Cathalene Chase is the eldest daughter of comedian Chevy Chase and his wife, Jayni. She was born on 4 January 1983 in Los Angeles, California, United States and is 43 years old as of 2026. Although she grew up in the public eye, famously appearing on the cover of People magazine as a baby, she has built her own career in music and the arts.

Cydney Chase, Caley Chase, Jayni Chase and Chevy Chase at Pace University's Schimmel Centre for the Arts on 26 April 2007 in New York City. Photo: Patrick McMullan

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In a now-deleted interview with People, Chevy Chase reflected on the moment his first child was born and how it changed him as a new father, saying:

But when Cyd came out, and I saw it was a girl. I was in love immediately. I cut the umbilical cord, and I held her for the first hour. She seemed to know my voice because, of course, I had been singing and talking to her through the belly for nine months.

Cydney creates experimental folk-pop music, performing original songs and covers while playing guitar or piano, and has also explored acting in projects like Hank’s Christmas Wish 2: The Nutcracker (2024) and Caution to the Wind. In addition, she is a painter who often focuses on floral art and has showcased her work locally.

Cydney is also a certified yoga teacher and shares her interest in wellness, nature, and trail running. She is married to Ryan Bartell, a real estate agent at Keller Williams Seven Hills Realty, and they live in New York.

She maintains a close relationship with her father and has publicly supported him, including appearing in the CNN documentary I’m Chevy Chase, and You’re Not (2026).

Caley Chase

Chevy Chase and Caley Leigh Chase at the Egyptian Theatre on 22 March 2018 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Gabriel Olsen

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Caley Leigh Chase

Caley Leigh Chase Date of birth: 19 January 1985

19 January 1985 Age: 41 years old (as of 2026)

41 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Profession: Theatre director, actress, and screenwriter

Caley Leigh Chase is the middle daughter of Chevy Chase and Jayni Chase. She was born on 19 January 1985, making her 41 years old as of 2026. Caley studied Theatre Arts at Brandeis University and later earned an MFA in Theatre Directing from the University of Texas at Austin.

While she has appeared in a few film projects and alongside her father at times, she is best known for building a strong, independent career in theatre direction and arts leadership. According to her website, she has directed productions with organisations such as the Huntington Theatre Company and the American Repertory Theatre.

Caley has also acted in films like Zombie Town (2023) and Before I Sleep (2013), and written screen projects including Girl’s Night and short films like Microaggression. In addition, she has worked as an educator in theatre programs at institutions such as Vassar College and the University of Texas.

Caley Leigh Chase at the Los Angeles Premiere of Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind from HBO on 27 June 2018 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

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In a 2018 interview with Magic Image Magazine, Caley reflected on what first drew her to the entertainment industry, stating:

I think it was originally my love of stories that drew me towards the film and television industry. I have always been very creative and loved the arts,

She added:

On a professional level, I am a well-trained actress. I fell in love with acting and have great respect for the craft. I love it more and more as time goes by. As for singing, I grew up singing with my two sisters, both of whom are also very musical, so it’s definitely an important part of who I am.

Beyond her career, she has also spoken publicly about her father’s health and family life, including in the 2026 CNN documentary I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not. In her personal life, Caley married her husband, Milo, in June 2022.

Emily Chase

Emily Evelyn Chase, Caley Leigh Chase, actor Chevy Chase and his wife Jayni Chase at Regency Village Theatre on 27 July 2015 in Westwood, California. Photo: Barry King

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Full name: Emily Evelyn Chase

Emily Evelyn Chase Date of birth: 29 September 1988

29 September 1988 Age: 37 years old (as of 2026)

37 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Profession: Environmental advocate and museum educator

Emily Evelyn Chase is the youngest of Chevy Chase's daughters. She was born on 29 September 1988 and is 37 years old as of 2026. Emily studied at Barnard College, graduating in 2011, where she focused on history and environmental studies. Unlike her older sisters, who work mainly in the arts, Emily has built her career around environmental advocacy.

After college, she moved to Aspen, where she worked for the Aspen Centre for Environmental Studies. According to her LinkedIn profile, Emily has worked at the National Audubon Society for over seven years, most recently serving as Director of Board Engagement since March 2024. She previously held roles as Director of Development and Senior Manager of Development Leadership.

Emily Evelyn Chase has also shared her family’s love of music from an early age. According to her board member bio for the Give A Note Foundation, she sang with her sisters and formed her first band at just nine years old. She later went on to perform in a jazz trio while living in Connecticut.

Besides her career, Emily is in a committed relationship with her long-term partner, Alex Baglieri. The couple share two children, a daughter, Ivy Jay, born in August 2024 and a son, Rome Alexander Baglieri, born in March 2026.

Jayni Chase and Chevy Chase at Savor Cinema on 26 February 2026 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Photo: Manny Hernandez

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FAQs

Who is Chevy Chase? Chevy Chase is an iconic American comedian, actor, and writer who rose to fame as an original cast member of Saturday Night Live. Where is Chevy Chase from? Chevy Chase is from Lower Manhattan, New York City, and was raised in Woodstock, New York. Who is Chevy Chase's wife? The Hollywood actor has been married to Jayni Chase, an environmental activist and former film production coordinator, since 1982. What is the age difference between Chevy Chase and his wife? There is a 14-year age difference between Chevy Chase (born in 1943) and Jayni Chase (born in 1957). How many children does Chevy Chase have? Chevy Chase has three children. How many times has Chevy Chase been married? The popular comedian has been married three times: to Susan Hewitt (1973–1976), Jacqueline Carlin (1976–1980), and Jayni Luke (1982–present). Who are Chevy Chase's daughters? Chevy Chase's three daughters are Cydney Cathalene, Caley Leigh, and Emily Evelyn. Does Chevy Chase have grandchildren? Chevy Chase has two grandchildren: a granddaughter named Ivy Jay and a grandson named Rome Alexander. Who is Chevy Chase's son? The actor does not have a biological son.

Chevy Chase's wife, Jayni Chase, has been a steady and grounding presence throughout the comedian's life, making their bond one of Hollywood's most enduring. Together, they have raised three daughters who have each found their own footing in creative and artistic pursuits.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Conan O’Brien’s kids. He and his wife, Liza Powel O’Brien, are parents to two children: a daughter, Neve, and a son, Beckett. While Conan is a well-known comedian and late-night host, he tends to keep his family life private, rarely sharing many details about his kids in public.

Over the years, he has mentioned them in interviews and jokes, often showing a light, proud side of fatherhood. Neve and Beckett have largely grown up away from the spotlight, with their parents choosing to give them a normal and private upbringing despite Conan’s fame.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng