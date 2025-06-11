Jobs under Mass Communication and study requirements in Nigeria

Jobs under Mass Communication in Nigeria are both dynamic and diverse, spanning fields such as broadcasting, journalism, advertising, public relations, and film production. To pursue a career in this field, one must earn a degree in Mass Communication or a related discipline from recognised Nigerian universities or polytechnics.

Key takeaways

Mass Communication in Nigeria offers numerous career opportunities in journalism, broadcasting, public relations (PR), digital media, film, and corporate communications .

. These careers are crucial for moulding public perception, delivering information, promoting brands, and engaging audiences across multiple platforms.

Core subjects studied under Mass Communication include news and media writing, communication theories, media ethics, public speaking, research methods, and digital media skills .

. A degree in Mass Communication or a related field from accredited Nigerian universities or polytechnics is necessary to pursue a career in this industry.

Top jobs under Mass Communication in Nigeria

What jobs can you get with Mass Communication? If you are considering studying Mass Communication, you are likely curious about the career options a degree in this field can offer. Below are some of the main jobs in this field.

1. Journalism

Journalism is among the core career paths under Mass Communication in Nigeria. Journalists work with newspapers, TV networks, radio stations, and online news outlets, serving in various roles, including reporters, anchors, editors, digital content creators, and photojournalists.

Aspiring journalists pursue a degree in Mass Communication or Journalism from universities or specialised institutions like the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NJ). They often complement their studies with internships for practical experience.

2. Public Relations

Public Relations is dedicated to creating and sustaining a favourable image for organisations and their audiences. The job titles in this field include public relations officer, brand strategist, media relations expert, and corporate communications manager.

PR practitioners handle tasks such as writing press releases, managing crisis communication, coordinating events, and developing media strategies to shape public perception. If you are looking to become a PR, you should earn a degree in Mass Communication, Public Relations, or a related discipline.

3. Advertising

Advertising focuses on crafting compelling messages to promote products, services or ideas to specific audiences. Experts in this field create and manage advertising campaigns using various media channels, including magazines, newspapers, radio, television, and digital platforms.

Key job titles in the industry include media planner, copywriter, creative director, digital marketer, brand manager, and account executive. A career in advertising typically begins with a degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, Marketing, or a related field.

4. Broadcasting

Broadcasting is centred on delivering audio and visual content to large audiences via radio, television, and digital media platforms. Those working in broadcasting are involved in producing, presenting, directing, and managing programs that aim to inform, educate, and entertain viewers and listeners.

Popular job titles include news anchors, broadcast journalists, radio hosts, producers, program directors, video editors, and technical operators. A career in broadcasting requires a degree in Mass Communication, Broadcasting, or a related discipline.

5. Film and documentary making

Film and documentary making is a vibrant and rapidly growing career path within the field of Mass Communication. It focuses on producing compelling visual stories. Professionals in this field engage in various stages of production, including scriptwriting, cinematography, directing, editing, and production coordination.

Common positions include film director, producer, scriptwriter, editor, cinematographer, and production assistant. To pursue this career, individuals often study Mass Communication, Film Studies, or related courses.

6. Communication research

Communication research is another crucial and thought-provoking domain under Mass Communication. It is dedicated to exploring how information is generated, transmitted, and understood across different media and communication platforms.

Experts serve in roles including media researcher, policy advisor, communication analyst, data analyst, and research consultant. Building a career in communication research involves earning a degree in Mass Communication, Communication Studies or a related field.

7. Media production

Media production focuses on developing content for television, radio, film, digital platforms, and other multimedia channels. It involves a wide range of activities, including shooting, scripting, video editing, audio recording, directing, and managing the overall production process.

The typical job titles include video editor, camera operator, sound engineer, producer, director, and multimedia designer. To pursue a career in this field, one should obtain a degree in Mass Communication, Media Production or a related discipline.

8. Corporate communication

Corporate communication is centred on overseeing and managing both internal and external communication within an organisation. Professionals in this area are tasked with promoting a positive image of the organisation, ensuring clear and consistent messaging, and facilitating effective engagement with stakeholders.

The common job titles include corporate communications officer, public affairs manager, internal communications specialist, corporate spokesperson, and relations officer. To secure a career in this field, one should have a degree in Mass Communication, Public Relations or related disciplines.

9. Social media management

Social media management is dedicated to producing, organising, and managing content on various social media platforms to engage audiences and build brand awareness. Professionals in this field design social media strategies, track online conversations, analyse engagement data, and interact with followers to boost the visibility and reputation of organisations or individuals.

Popular positions include social media manager, content creator, digital marketing specialist, community manager, and social media analyst. Those pursuing a career in social media management often study Mass Communication, Marketing, Digital Media, or related fields.

What are the duties of Mass Communication?

Mass Communication plays a crucial and wide-ranging role, meeting the needs of both society and organisations. Its key responsibilities include:

It informs the public with accurate and up-to-date news.

It educates citizens on vital issues including health, politics, and culture.

It creates awareness of social challenges and public matters.

It promotes and preserves Nigeria's rich cultural heritage.

It shapes the public agenda by bringing important topics to the forefront.

It facilitates effective communication between organisations and the public.

It advertises products and services to influence consumer behaviour.

It mobilises the public for civic participation and national development.

It keeps watch over society and holds authorities accountable.

What courses are under Mass Communication?

Many Nigerian universities, polytechnics, and specialised communication schools offer high-quality Mass Communication programs. Although the curriculum may differ somewhat between institutions, the key courses usually comprise:

Broadcast Journalism

Media Law and Ethics

News Writing and Reporting

Advertising and Public Relations

Photojournalism

International Communication

Which is the highest-paid job in Mass Communication?

In Nigeria, the highest-paying roles in mass communication are primarily found in strategic and corporate roles within the private sector, multinational corporations, and international organisations.

Senior positions such as corporate communications managers and directors are among the most well-compensated in the field. According to Glassdoor, communications directors in Nigeria are allegedly earning annual base salaries ranging from ₦9.9 million to ₦10.7 million, equivalent to a monthly income of approximately ₦808,000 to ₦883,000.

Jobs under Mass Communication in Nigeria encompass a diverse and dynamic range of opportunities. From broadcasting to corporate communication, each role shapes public perception. With the right training and passion, you can thrive in this dynamic field.

