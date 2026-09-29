New Zealand's Immigration Authority announced new age and evidence requirements for partnership-based visas, effective September 25, 2026

Both the visa applicant and their supporting partner must be at least 18 years old at the time of application under the new rules

Nine visa categories are affected, meaning most couples will need to be at least 19 before qualifying for partnership-based residence

Immigration New Zealand has announced changes to age and evidence requirements for partnership-based visa categories, taking effect from September 25, 2026.

Under the updated rules, both the visa applicant and the partner supporting the application must be 18 or older at the time of submission.

New Zealand announces partner visa age changes affecting nine categories. Photo credit: Hagen Hopkins

Source: Getty Images

Only evidence of the relationship gathered from the point when both partners had turned 18 will be accepted by Immigration New Zealand.

9 visa categories affected by the changes

Immigration New Zealand confirmed that the following nine visa types are covered by the new requirements:

1. Culturally Arranged Marriage Visitor Visa.

2. Partner of a New Zealander Resident Visa.

3. Partner of a New Zealander Visitor Visa.

4. Partner of a New Zealander Work Visa.

5. Partner of a Worker Visitor Visa.

6. Partner of a Worker Work Visa.

7. Partner of a Student Visitor Visa.

8. Partner of a Student Work Visa.

9. Partner of an NZ Scholarship Student Work Visa.

The changes do not apply to partners included in residence applications under the Skilled, Business, International, Humanitarian, or other non-partnership-based Family streams, or in general visitor visa applications.

New Zealand: What the new rules mean in practice

Couples seeking partnership-based residence must show they have lived together for at least 12 months. From September 25, that 12-month period can only begin once both individuals are 18 years old. As a result, applicants will generally need both partners to be at least 19 before they can qualify for partnership-based residence.

For temporary partnership visas, there is no formal 12-month cohabitation requirement. However, applicants must still submit sufficient evidence, taken from after both partners turned 18, to show they are in a genuine and stable relationship. Immigration New Zealand noted that reaching the age of 18 will not automatically make an applicant immediately eligible.

All other existing requirements for each visa category remain in place. Immigration New Zealand also noted that some online application forms may not reflect the updated requirements straight away, and advised applicants and immigration advisers to check the latest guidance on the official website before submitting any application.

The changes will not affect residence visa applications already submitted before September 25, 2026, nor will they affect visas that have already been granted.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that New Zealand had announced major visa application changes.

New Zealand names 9 sectors eligible for PR

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand had published nine care sectors eligible for permanent residence.

According to New Zealand Immigration, the pathway requires applicants to have worked full-time in one of the listed occupations for a minimum of 24 months within the 30 months immediately preceding their application.

The occupations cover work across aged care, disability support, residential services, and child welfare settings, reflecting the sectors where New Zealand has identified sustained workforce demand.

Source: Legit.ng