Germany has published the official criteria children must meet to qualify for a family reunification visa to reunite with their parents

Single parents seeking to bring their child to Germany face an additional requirement involving the other parent

Children aged 16 and over are subject to special conditions, with those already 18 required to apply separately for their visa

Germany has outlined the specific conditions children must satisfy before they can join a parent or guardian in the country through a family reunification visa, offering clarity for families navigating the process.

Families can submit the visa application in two ways: through the Consular Services Portal of the Federal Foreign Office or directly at a German embassy. The government's Advisory and Contact Services provides a directory of all German missions abroad.

Germany lists 2 key requirements for family reunification visa for children. Photo: Getty

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Requirements for Germany family reunification visa for children

According to the Make it in Germany portal, maintained by Germany's federal government:

1. A child applying for this category of visa must be unmarried, not divorced or widowed.

2. The child must be under the age of 18 at the time of application.

Rules for single parents and older children

Parents applying on behalf of a child without the other parent present face an additional hurdle. Where only one parent holds custody rights, they must obtain written consent from the other parent entitled to custody before the application can proceed.

Children aged 16 and above are subject to a separate set of special requirements, and families are advised to contact their local German Embassy directly for details specific to that age group.

Once a child turns 18, they are generally no longer eligible under the family reunification route for children and must instead apply for their own independent residence title.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng