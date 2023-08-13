Global site navigation

Segun Ogungbe’s biography: age, wives, children, net worth
by  Brian Oroo

Segun Ogungbe is a Nigerian Nollywood actor, movie producer, director and scriptwriter. He is best known for featuring in films like Olokiki Oru: The Midnight Sensation, Arodan, Ewon Ife and One Bad Turn.

Segun Ogungbe’
Nollywood actor Segun Ogungbe. Photo: @segunogungbe_ on Instagram (modified by author)
Segun Ogungbe has gained prominence in the Yoruba film industry thanks to his exceptional acting skills. He has been passionate about acting since childhood–he made his acting debut when he was only three.

Profile summary

Whole nameSegun Akanni Ogungbe
GenderMale
Date of birth 28 March 1970
Age 53 years old (as of 2023)
Zodiac signAries
Place of birthIbadan, Oyo State, Nigeria
Current residence Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria
NationalityNigerian
EthnicityBlack
ReligionChristianity
Sexuality Straight
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourDark brown
FatherPa Olasehinde Ogungbe
MotherAmope Ogungbe
Marital statusMarried
PartnersAtinuke Ogungbe, Omowunmi Ajiboye
Children5
ProfessionActor, movie producer, director, scriptwriter
Net worth$1.4 million

Segun Ogungbe’s biography

Where is Segun Ogungbe from? The Nollywood actor hails from Ibadan, southwestern Nigeria, in Oyo State. His father, Pa Olasehinde Ogungbe, was a tailor, and his mom was the late Amope Ogungbe. He has a younger brother named Oluwadamilare Omobolaji Akunni Ogungbe. Segun Ogungbe’s brother is also a Nollywood rising actor.

Segun is the nephew of renowned Nollywood actor and filmmaker Akin Ogungbe who passed away in 2012. His uncle was widely known for having 20 wives and about 50 children. The actor completed his First School Leaving Certificate and West African School Certificate in Ibadan, Oyo State.

How old is Segun Ogungbe?

Segun Ogungbe’s age is 53 years old as of 2023. He was born on 28 March 1970. His zodiac sign is Aries.

Career

The Nigerian movie producer and actor has appeared in several Nollywood films. He founded Segun Ogungbe Films Production film company in 1996 and produced his first movie, Ibi Giga. There, he trains aspiring actors and actresses to perfection. Since then, the film producer has directed other films such as Father and Daughter, Aye Ibironke, Ologbo Iya Ijebu, Bori Pe Nile, and Oga Olopa, among others.

According to his IMDb profile, below are Segun Ogungbe’s movies he has featured in.

MovieRoleYear
Akoto OlokadaD.Man2009
Owo AgoSpirit2017
Olokiki Oru: The Midnight SensationOmo Leyin Akala2019
Amin: AmenOlamide2020
Saheed EsuTopperz2020
Ajebidan Vigilante 2020
Golo Pastor Solomon2021
Idera Baba Idera 2022
One Bad Turn Tambourinmes Gaeman2022

In 2019, the Nigerian actor was nominated for Movie Personality Of The Year (Yoruba) at the City People Entertainment Awards.

What is Segun Ogungbe’s net worth?

The Nollywood actor has an alleged net worth of $1.4 million. His substantial net worth stems primarily from his work as an actor, movie producer, director, and scriptwriter.

Who is Segun Ogungbe’s wife?

The film producer married two wives, Atinuke Ogungbe and Omowunmi Ajiboye. He got married to his first wife, Atinuke and later married Omowunmi Ajiboye in 2015. His second wife is a Nollywood actress, movie producer and writer from Osogbo, Osun State in Nigeria. She has been featured in films like Jagbajantis Reloaded, Golo and Apara.

Who are Segun Ogungbe’s children?

His marriages to his two wives have yielded five children. They include Bolu, Femi, Fisayoni, Obadara David and Obafemi Derrick Ogungbe. Bolu, Femi, and Fisayoni are the children he welcomed in his first marriage with Atinuke, while Obadara David and Obafemi Derrick Ogungbe are from the actor’s marriage to Omowunmi Ajiboye.

FAQs

  1. Where is Segun Ogungbe from? The Nollywood actor hails from Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria.
  2. When did Segun Ogungbe start acting? He started acting when he was only three years old.
  3. Who is the father of Segun Ogungbe? His father was a tailor named Pa Olasehinde Ogungbe, popularly known as Baba Paragon.
  4. Who are Segun Ogungbe’s wives? His wives are Atinuke Ogungbe and Omowunmi Ajiboye.
  5. How old is Segun Ogungbe? He is 53 years old as of 2023.
  6. Who is Segun Ogungbe’s brother? His youngest brother is an up-and-coming actor named Oluwadamilare Omobolaji Akunni Ogungbe.
  7. Who are Segun Ogungbe’s children? He is a father to five children; Bolu, Femi, Fisayoni, Obadara David and Obafemi Derrick Ogungbe.
  8. What is Segun Ogungbe’s net worth? He has an alleged net worth of $1.4 million.

Segun Ogungbe is a well-known actor in the Yoruba film industry. He is a great inspiration to many upcoming actors who want to venture into the acting industry.

Legit.ng recently published E-Money's biography. He is a famous investor, entrepreneur, business tycoon, and the chief executive officer of Five Star Music. The businessman hails from Ajegunle, Lagos, Nigeria and resides in Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

E-Money runs an oil and gas company called Five Star Oil & Gas. He is known for his luxurious lifestyle and often posts flashy pictures on social media. His Five Star Music record label has signed top Nigerian artists, including his brother KCee and Harry Song.

