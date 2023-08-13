Segun Ogungbe’s biography: age, wives, children, net worth

Segun Ogungbe is a Nigerian Nollywood actor, movie producer, director and scriptwriter. He is best known for featuring in films like Olokiki Oru: The Midnight Sensation, Arodan, Ewon Ife and One Bad Turn.

Nollywood actor Segun Ogungbe. Photo: @segunogungbe_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Segun Ogungbe has gained prominence in the Yoruba film industry thanks to his exceptional acting skills. He has been passionate about acting since childhood–he made his acting debut when he was only three.

Profile summary

Whole name Segun Akanni Ogungbe Gender Male Date of birth 28 March 1970 Age 53 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria Current residence Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Pa Olasehinde Ogungbe Mother Amope Ogungbe Marital status Married Partners Atinuke Ogungbe, Omowunmi Ajiboye Children 5 Profession Actor, movie producer, director, scriptwriter Net worth $1.4 million

Segun Ogungbe’s biography

Where is Segun Ogungbe from? The Nollywood actor hails from Ibadan, southwestern Nigeria, in Oyo State. His father, Pa Olasehinde Ogungbe, was a tailor, and his mom was the late Amope Ogungbe. He has a younger brother named Oluwadamilare Omobolaji Akunni Ogungbe. Segun Ogungbe’s brother is also a Nollywood rising actor.

Segun is the nephew of renowned Nollywood actor and filmmaker Akin Ogungbe who passed away in 2012. His uncle was widely known for having 20 wives and about 50 children. The actor completed his First School Leaving Certificate and West African School Certificate in Ibadan, Oyo State.

How old is Segun Ogungbe?

Segun Ogungbe’s age is 53 years old as of 2023. He was born on 28 March 1970. His zodiac sign is Aries.

Career

The Nigerian movie producer and actor has appeared in several Nollywood films. He founded Segun Ogungbe Films Production film company in 1996 and produced his first movie, Ibi Giga. There, he trains aspiring actors and actresses to perfection. Since then, the film producer has directed other films such as Father and Daughter, Aye Ibironke, Ologbo Iya Ijebu, Bori Pe Nile, and Oga Olopa, among others.

According to his IMDb profile, below are Segun Ogungbe’s movies he has featured in.

Movie Role Year Akoto Olokada D.Man 2009 Owo Ago Spirit 2017 Olokiki Oru: The Midnight Sensation Omo Leyin Akala 2019 Amin: Amen Olamide 2020 Saheed Esu Topperz 2020 Ajebidan Vigilante 2020 Golo Pastor Solomon 2021 Idera Baba Idera 2022 One Bad Turn Tambourinmes Gaeman 2022

In 2019, the Nigerian actor was nominated for Movie Personality Of The Year (Yoruba) at the City People Entertainment Awards.

What is Segun Ogungbe’s net worth?

The Nollywood actor has an alleged net worth of $1.4 million. His substantial net worth stems primarily from his work as an actor, movie producer, director, and scriptwriter.

Who is Segun Ogungbe’s wife?

The film producer married two wives, Atinuke Ogungbe and Omowunmi Ajiboye. He got married to his first wife, Atinuke and later married Omowunmi Ajiboye in 2015. His second wife is a Nollywood actress, movie producer and writer from Osogbo, Osun State in Nigeria. She has been featured in films like Jagbajantis Reloaded, Golo and Apara.

Who are Segun Ogungbe’s children?

His marriages to his two wives have yielded five children. They include Bolu, Femi, Fisayoni, Obadara David and Obafemi Derrick Ogungbe. Bolu, Femi, and Fisayoni are the children he welcomed in his first marriage with Atinuke, while Obadara David and Obafemi Derrick Ogungbe are from the actor’s marriage to Omowunmi Ajiboye.

Segun Ogungbe is a well-known actor in the Yoruba film industry. He is a great inspiration to many upcoming actors who want to venture into the acting industry.

