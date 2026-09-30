The UK government has announced a cap of 8,000 applications per year for its High Potential Individual visa, a route designed for recent graduates of top global universities

The visa is open to graduates who completed a bachelor's degree or higher at an institution listed on the Global Universities List

Successful applicants can bring dependent partners and children to the UK, though the route does not lead to permanent settlement

The United Kingdom has officially set an annual limit of 8,000 applications for its High Potential Individual (HPI) visa, a route that allows recent graduates from leading global universities to live and work in the UK without needing a job offer or employer sponsorship.

The cap, confirmed in the Immigration Rules Appendix High Potential Individual published by the Home Office, applies to each allocation year running from 1 November to 31 October.

UK mentions the annual cap or special graduate visa. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Who qualifies for the HPI visa

To be eligible, applicants must have completed a course at bachelor's degree level or above at a university that appears on the UK's Global Universities List. The HPI route is unsponsored, meaning applicants are not required to secure employment before arriving in the country, which sets it apart from the standard Skilled Worker visa.

Dependent partners and children are permitted to apply alongside the main applicant, making the route attractive for graduates with families who are considering a move to the UK.

However, there is a significant limitation worth noting: the HPI visa is not a pathway to indefinite leave to remain. Graduates who arrive on this route and later wish to settle permanently in the UK would need to switch to a qualifying route before doing so.

What the cap means for African graduates

For Nigerian, Ghanaian, Kenyan, and other African graduates who studied at universities featured on the Global Universities List, the 8,000-place annual ceiling introduces a meaningful constraint. Competition for spaces is expected to be high given the global pool of eligible applicants, particularly those from countries with large graduate populations such as India, China, and the United States.

The HPI visa has previously drawn interest from graduates in Africa who studied abroad or who attended internationally ranked institutions on the continent, though eligibility remains tied strictly to whether their university appears on the approved list.

Read the full UK government immigration rules for the High Potential Individual route: Immigration Rules Appendix High Potential Individual.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UK released a list of countries with reciprocal social security agreements in 2026.

UK set to tighten permanent residency rules

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK announced its plan to raise the English language requirement for permanent residency from B1 to B2 across several immigration routes.

The new rule takes effect on 26 March 2027, giving applicants time to prepare—but those nearing settlement may face added pressure to meet a higher standard.

Source: Legit.ng