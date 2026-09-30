France introduced the multi-year 'passeport talent' residence permit to attract foreign employees and self-employed workers to the country

The permit allows eligible holders to stay in France for a maximum of four years, with family members also covered under the scheme

Applicants and their families must visit a local police station within three months of arriving in France to formalise their residence status

France has introduced a dedicated multi-year residence permit to attract skilled foreign workers and self-employed individuals as part of a broader effort to boost its economic appeal.

The permit, known as the "passeport talent," allows qualifying foreign nationals to live and work in France for up to four years from the date of their arrival. To be eligible, applicants must hold an employment contract, and both the contract and the intended stay in France must be longer than three months.

France shares a pathway for foreigners to live for up to 4 years. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

What Passeport Talent permit covers

One of the more notable features of the scheme is its provision for family members. Spouses and children who are approaching their 18th birthday may accompany the primary permit holder and will also be issued multi-year residence documents. Crucially, both the spouse and eligible children will be authorised to work in France during the period of their stay, giving families greater financial flexibility and independence.

Within three months of arriving in the country, permit holders and their accompanying family members are required to visit their local police station in France to formally request the multi-year residence permit that corresponds to their individual circumstances.

How to apply for France talent permit

The scheme is open to both employees and self-employed persons, broadening its reach beyond those in traditional employment. France's official visa portal outlines the full eligibility criteria and application process for prospective applicants.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that a Nigerian man shared how he secured a job that sponsored him to New Zealand.

France mentions minimum salary for employee visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that France announced its highly qualified employee visa, including its €59,373 minimum annual salary and the education or work experience applicants need.

The salary threshold is about N90.2 million a year, putting the visa out of reach for many without a senior or specialist job already secured in France.

Source: Legit.ng