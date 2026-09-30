JAMB Announces New Deadline for UTME Candidates With Old Admission Offers
- JAMB announced a new deadline for Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates with pending admission offers from the 2021 to 2025 academic years to act on CAPS
- The examination body made the announcement via its official social media page on Wednesday, September 30, 2026
- Affected candidates must log into their JAMB profiles and either accept or reject their offers before the new deadline
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Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has given candidates with unresolved admission offers from 2021 to 2025 more time to act, moving the final deadline to Monday, November 30, 2026.
The board broke the news through its official X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, directing affected candidates to log into the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) and take action on their outstanding offers before time runs out.
JAMB said in the post:
"Still have an outstanding admission offer from 2021–2025? This is your final call."
"After 30 November, outstanding offers that have neither been accepted nor rejected will revert to “Not Admitted” on JAMB’s records.
"Your admission status. Your action. Your deadline."
Have you checked your JAMB CAPS?
CAPS is the platform through which JAMB automates and manages admissions into Nigerian tertiary institutions. It allows candidates to check their current admission status and confirm or decline provisional offers from schools.
The board was clear that candidates should not wait until the November 30 deadline before checking their status.
"Log in, check your CAPS and take action," it added.
JAMB has consistently maintained that any valid admission into a tertiary institution must pass through the board and appear on its e-Facility platform. Candidates who accept admission offers through any route outside CAPS do so entirely at their own risk, according to the board.
JAMB: Have you accepted your old admission?
The extension applies to candidates across the 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025 admission cycles who still have pending offers they have neither accepted nor rejected on the system.
Such candidates are expected to log into their JAMB profiles, navigate to CAPS, and complete the required action, either accepting or declining the outstanding offer, before the November 30, 2026 cutoff.
Read JAMB's latest update in full below via the X post:
Read more JAMB news
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- UTME 2026: Medical student warns 265 for aspirants may not secure admission, shares clear guidance
- JAMB CAPS "Not Admitted" Status: What it means and what to do right now
JAMB screens underage high scorers
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB commenced the screening process for underage candidates who recorded high scores in the 2026 UTME.
The exercise affects candidates who scored 320 and above and fall within the exceptional category as defined by the board.
JAMB's spokesperson Fabian Benjamin confirmed that eligible candidates have begun receiving notifications with further directives.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.