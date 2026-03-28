Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Meet Spike Lee’s wife and kids, the family behind the screen legend
Celebrity biographies

Meet Spike Lee’s wife and kids, the family behind the screen legend

by  Night Mongina reviewed by  Kola Muhammed
7 min read

Spike Lee’s wife is Tonya Lewis Lee, a former attorney, film and TV producer, author, entrepreneur and advocate for women's and Infant health. They married in October 1993 and share two children, Satchel and Jackson, who have both followed their parents into the arts. The couple have co-authored several children's books and collaborated on the Netflix series adaptation of She's Gotta Have It.

Jackson Lee, Tonya Lewis Lee, Spike Lee and Satchel Lee.
Jackson Lee, Tonya Lewis Lee, Spike Lee and Satchel Lee at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on 6 January 2019. Photo: Kevork Djansezian
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Spike Lee is married to Tonya Lewis Lee, a former corporate lawyer turned filmmaker, producer, and entrepreneur.
  • The couple met at the Congressional Black Caucus Dinner in Washington, D.C., in 1992 and were married in October 1993.
  • Spike and Tonya share two adult children: a daughter, Satchel Lee, born in 1994 and a son, Jackson Lee, born in 1997.
  • Tonya and Spike are known for collaborating on projects, including books and film/TV productions such as She’s Gotta Have It.

Read also

Freddie Freeman's parents and siblings — The family that shaped the MLB star

Profile summary

Full name

Shelton Jackson Lee

Famous as

Spike Lee

Gender

Male

Date of birth

20 March 1957

Age

69 years old (as of 2026)

Zodiac sign

Pisces

Place of birth

Atlanta, Georgia, United States

Current residence

New York City, United States

Nationality

American

Ethnicity

African-American

Religion

Christianity

Sexuality

Straight

Height in inches

5'5''

Height in centimetres

165

Weight in pounds

149

Weight in kilograms

68

Hair colour

Black

Eye colour

Brown

Father

Bill Lee

Mother

Jacqueline Carroll Lee

Siblings

Joie Lee, David Lee, Cinqué Lee

Relationship status

Married

Wife

Tonya Lewis Lee

Children

Satchel Lee, Jackson Lee

Education

Morehouse College, New York University Tisch School of the Arts

Profession

Film director, producer, writer, actor, professor

Net worth

$60 million

Instagram

@officialspikelee

Get to know Spike Lee’s wife, Tonya Lewis Lee

Spike Lee, the American filmmaker and actor, has been married to Tonya Linnette Lewis for over three decades. The two first met in 1992 at the Congressional Black Caucus Dinner in Washington, D.C. They married on 2 October 1993, in New York City.

Read also

Sarah Cannon Chapman and the rest of Amy Grant's children

Tonya Lewis Lee and Spike Lee in Los Angeles, California.
Tonya Lewis Lee and Spike Lee at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on 15 March 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Lionel Hahn
Source: Getty Images

Their reception was held at the American Museum of Natural History, featuring a performance by Stevie Wonder. Reflecting on her views about marriage, Tonya shared her thoughts with Black Love in February 2020.

I think marriage has taught me more about myself than anything. What I will and won’t put up with and what’s important to me. I believe in marriage ... It’s a mutual understanding that each individual has a lot to contribute to the other, the marriage, and the world.

Spike Lee’s wife, Tonya Lewis Lee, was born Tonya Linnette Lewis on 30 March 1966, in Yonkers, New York. Her father, George Ralph Lewis, was a corporate executive at Philip Morris, and her mother, Lillian Charlotte Lewis, worked as a teacher and later a social worker.

Tonya attended Sarah Lawrence College, a liberal arts school in New York, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in 1988. She then moved to Virginia to attend the University of Virginia School of Law and graduated with a Juris Doctor (J.D.) in 1991.

Read also

Who are Percy Hynes White's parents? Inside the artistic family behind the 'Wednesday' star

Who are Spike Lee's children?

Spike Lee and his children Satchel and Jackson.
Spike Lee and his children Satchel and Jackson at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California on 12 March 2022. Photo: Lisa O'Connor
Source: Getty Images

Spike Lee has two children with his wife, Tonya Lewis Lee: their daughter, Satchel Lee and their son, Jackson Lee. Both have pursued creative careers, following in their parents’ footsteps. The director has often called his children his "No. 1 legacy," noting that they were destined for careers in the arts. He told Vulture in a July 2012 interview:

My No. 1 legacy is going to be through my children. They both are definitely going to do something in the arts. And they are going to be successful, too. I know they are going to be the best legacy that my wife, Tonya, and I leave behind.

In 2021, Satchel and Jackson made history as the first siblings of colour to serve as Golden Globe Ambassadors. Below are more details about them:

Satchel Lee

Spike Lee and Satchel Lee in New York City.
Spike Lee and Satchel Lee attend the "Kiss Of The Spider Woman" New York Screening on 6 October 2025 in New York City. Photo: Slaven Vlasic
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Satchel Lewis Lee
  • Date of birth: 2 December 1994
  • Age: 31 years old (as of 2026)
  • Place of birth: New York City, New York, USA
  • Occupation: Photographer, filmmaker, multimedia artist

Read also

A look at Ciara's relationships before her fairytale marriage to Russell Wilson

Satchel Lee, a multimedia artist, photographer, and filmmaker, is the first child of Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee. She was born on 2 December 1994 and was raised in New York City. According to her website bio, Satchel attended New York University's Tisch School of the Arts and graduated from the film and television program in 2017.

She recently completed her Master of Fine Arts (MFA) in Photography from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago in May 2024. In 2024, she debuted her first solo show, Where We Find Ourselves, at the Freedmen’s Town Visitor Centre in Houston.

Satchel Lee in Brooklyn, New York.
Satchel Lee at the Brooklyn Academy of Music Harvey Theatre on 11 August 2025 in Brooklyn, New York. Photo: John Nacion
Source: Getty Images

She has also shot campaigns and digital covers for major brands and publications, including Tory Burch, Coach, Numéro Netherlands, and The Washington Post Magazine. As an editor, she served as the Creative Director of DRØME, a feminist arts and culture magazine she co-ran with Caroline D'Arcy Gorman.

Satchel directed the documentary A Dream Held Close: Life and Legacy in Freedmen’s Town (2025). In production, she has worked as a still photographer on projects like NYC Epicentres 9/11–2021½ and Shiva Baby. She has also produced short films, including Night Bloom (2025) and Harold and Ruby Take a Trip to Grandma’s.

Read also

How Vanessa Williams' parents and brother shaped her before pageants and Hollywood

Satchel is the first openly quee Golden Globe Ambassador and has used her platform to advocate for Black and LGBTQ communities. As for what she has learned from her dad and mom, she told The Hollywood Reporter in February 2021:

Our father has always told us to do what we want and not really listen to what anybody else thinks, including him and my mother, which then becomes somewhat of a Catch-22, but the advice is still good.

Jackson Lewis Lee

Spike Lee and Jackson Lewis Lee in San Francisco, California.
Spike Lee and Jackson Lewis Lee at the 2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party on 7 February 2026 in San Francisco, California. Photo: Anna Webber
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Jackson Lewis Lee
  • Date of birth: 23 May 1997
  • Age: 28 years old (as of 2026)
  • Place of birth: New York City, New York, USA
  • Occupation: Director, filmmaker, designer, and entrepreneur

Jackson Lewis Lee was born on 23 May 1997, making him 28 years old as of 2026. Like his sister Satchel, Jackson also pursued graduate-level studies at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. He is the founder and president of Indigo212, a production company and creative agency through which he has worked with brands like Nike and Rimowa.

As a filmmaker, Jackson made his directorial debut with the short film Thompson Farm, which premiered at the HollyShorts Film Festival. He has also pursued a modelling career, and in September 2025, he made his New York Fashion Week runway debut, walking for the Ivy League label J. Press.

Read also

All about Logic's parents and siblings, and how they influenced his journey

Jackson Lee, Spike Lee and Satchel Lee in Paris, France.
Jackson Lee, Spike Lee and Satchel Lee at the The Prelude To The Paris Games 2024 on 25 July 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Marc Piasecki
Source: Getty Images

Continuing his family's long association with Nike, Jackson has designed several shoes for the Jordan brand, including the Spizike Low and special 35th-anniversary editions. During his tenure as a Golden Globe Ambassador, he focused on youth mentorship through Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.

Jackson credits his father as a major mentor who taught him and his sister the importance of entertainment as a cultural catalyst of change. He told the Hollywood Reporter in 2021:

Having my dad as a mentor inspired me to choose Big Brothers Big Sisters, a charity built upon the foundation that forming positive, intergenerational relationships can have a profound impact on young lives. As a visionary creative, my dad taught Satchel and me the importance of entertainment as a cultural catalyst of change.

FAQs

  1. Who is Spike Lee? He is an Academy Award-winning American film director, producer, writer, and actor.
  2. How old is Spike Lee? The Hollywood actor is 69 years old. He was born on 20 March 1957 in Atlanta, Georgia.
  3. Is Spike Lee still married? Spike Lee is still married to Tonya Lewis Lee. As of March 2026, the couple has been married for over 32 years.
  4. Who is Spike Lee's wife, Tanya? She is an accomplished attorney, TV and film producer, author, entrepreneur and advocate for women's and infant health.
  5. How did Spike Lee meet his wife? Spike Lee met Tonya Lewis Lee in September 1992 at a Congressional Black Caucus dinner in Washington, D.C.
  6. What is Spike Lee’s wife’s age? Tonya Lewis Lee is 60 years old. She was born on 30 March 1966.
  7. What is Tonya Lewis Lee's race and ethnicity? Tonya Lewis Lee is of African-American descent.
  8. Who are Spike Lee's children? Spike Lee has two children with his wife, Tonya Lewis Lee: Satchel Lee and Jackson Lewis Lee.

Read also

Charlie Sheen's wives and girlfriends — a journey through his relationship history

For over three decades, Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee have remained one of Hollywood’s most creative and enduring couples. Together, they’ve nurtured two children, Satchel and Jackson, who continue the family’s artistic legacy, while collaborating on projects that showcase their shared passion for storytelling and advocacy.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Jared Leto’s parents and siblings. Jared Leto, a popular American actor and musician, was born on 26 December 1971 in Bossier City, Louisiana, to Constance Leto and Anthony Bryant.

His parents divorced when he was a child, and he and his older brother, Shannon Leto, lived with their mother and maternal grandparents before being adopted by their stepfather, Carl Leto. Jared’s brother is the drummer for their rock band, Thirty Seconds to Mars. Explore more details about Jared Leto’s family in this post.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Night Mongina avatar

Night Mongina (Lifestyle writer) Night Mongina is an article writer with an experience of more than three years. She has been working as a writer in Legit.ng since August 2021. She won the Writer of the Year Award on Legit in 2023. Night worked with (KNA) Kenya News Agency as a freelance writer (2016-2017). She graduated with a Diploma in Health Records and Information from Kisii University in 2018. In 2023, Night finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. In March 2024, she completed the Google News Initiative course. Email: nightmongina@gmail.com

Tags:
USAHollywoodActors
Hot:
Gabbie carter Service chiefs Funny numbers Amy sherrill Heidi grey