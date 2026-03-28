Meet Spike Lee’s wife and kids, the family behind the screen legend

Spike Lee’s wife is Tonya Lewis Lee, a former attorney, film and TV producer, author, entrepreneur and advocate for women's and Infant health. They married in October 1993 and share two children, Satchel and Jackson, who have both followed their parents into the arts. The couple have co-authored several children's books and collaborated on the Netflix series adaptation of She's Gotta Have It.

Jackson Lee, Tonya Lewis Lee, Spike Lee and Satchel Lee at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on 6 January 2019. Photo: Kevork Djansezian

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Spike Lee is married to Tonya Lewis Lee , a former corporate lawyer turned filmmaker, producer, and entrepreneur.

, a former corporate lawyer turned filmmaker, producer, and entrepreneur. The couple met at the Congressional Black Caucus Dinner in Washington, D.C., in 1992 and were married in October 1993.

in 1992 and were married in October 1993. Spike and Tonya share two adult children: a daughter, Satchel Lee , born in 1994 and a son, Jackson Lee , born in 1997.

, born in 1994 and , born in 1997. Tonya and Spike are known for collaborating on projects, including books and film/TV productions such as She’s Gotta Have It.

Profile summary

Full name Shelton Jackson Lee Famous as Spike Lee Gender Male Date of birth 20 March 1957 Age 69 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, United States Current residence New York City, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'5'' Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 149 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Father Bill Lee Mother Jacqueline Carroll Lee Siblings Joie Lee, David Lee, Cinqué Lee Relationship status Married Wife Tonya Lewis Lee Children Satchel Lee, Jackson Lee Education Morehouse College, New York University Tisch School of the Arts Profession Film director, producer, writer, actor, professor Net worth $60 million Instagram @officialspikelee

Get to know Spike Lee’s wife, Tonya Lewis Lee

Spike Lee, the American filmmaker and actor, has been married to Tonya Linnette Lewis for over three decades. The two first met in 1992 at the Congressional Black Caucus Dinner in Washington, D.C. They married on 2 October 1993, in New York City.

Tonya Lewis Lee and Spike Lee at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on 15 March 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Lionel Hahn

Source: Getty Images

Their reception was held at the American Museum of Natural History, featuring a performance by Stevie Wonder. Reflecting on her views about marriage, Tonya shared her thoughts with Black Love in February 2020.

I think marriage has taught me more about myself than anything. What I will and won’t put up with and what’s important to me. I believe in marriage ... It’s a mutual understanding that each individual has a lot to contribute to the other, the marriage, and the world.

Spike Lee’s wife, Tonya Lewis Lee, was born Tonya Linnette Lewis on 30 March 1966, in Yonkers, New York. Her father, George Ralph Lewis, was a corporate executive at Philip Morris, and her mother, Lillian Charlotte Lewis, worked as a teacher and later a social worker.

Tonya attended Sarah Lawrence College, a liberal arts school in New York, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in 1988. She then moved to Virginia to attend the University of Virginia School of Law and graduated with a Juris Doctor (J.D.) in 1991.

Who are Spike Lee's children?

Spike Lee and his children Satchel and Jackson at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California on 12 March 2022. Photo: Lisa O'Connor

Source: Getty Images

Spike Lee has two children with his wife, Tonya Lewis Lee: their daughter, Satchel Lee and their son, Jackson Lee. Both have pursued creative careers, following in their parents’ footsteps. The director has often called his children his "No. 1 legacy," noting that they were destined for careers in the arts. He told Vulture in a July 2012 interview:

My No. 1 legacy is going to be through my children. They both are definitely going to do something in the arts. And they are going to be successful, too. I know they are going to be the best legacy that my wife, Tonya, and I leave behind.

In 2021, Satchel and Jackson made history as the first siblings of colour to serve as Golden Globe Ambassadors. Below are more details about them:

Satchel Lee

Spike Lee and Satchel Lee attend the "Kiss Of The Spider Woman" New York Screening on 6 October 2025 in New York City. Photo: Slaven Vlasic

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Satchel Lewis Lee

: Satchel Lewis Lee Date of birth : 2 December 1994

: 2 December 1994 Age : 31 years old (as of 2026)

: 31 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : New York City, New York, USA

: New York City, New York, USA Occupation: Photographer, filmmaker, multimedia artist

Satchel Lee, a multimedia artist, photographer, and filmmaker, is the first child of Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee. She was born on 2 December 1994 and was raised in New York City. According to her website bio, Satchel attended New York University's Tisch School of the Arts and graduated from the film and television program in 2017.

She recently completed her Master of Fine Arts (MFA) in Photography from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago in May 2024. In 2024, she debuted her first solo show, Where We Find Ourselves, at the Freedmen’s Town Visitor Centre in Houston.

Satchel Lee at the Brooklyn Academy of Music Harvey Theatre on 11 August 2025 in Brooklyn, New York. Photo: John Nacion

Source: Getty Images

She has also shot campaigns and digital covers for major brands and publications, including Tory Burch, Coach, Numéro Netherlands, and The Washington Post Magazine. As an editor, she served as the Creative Director of DRØME, a feminist arts and culture magazine she co-ran with Caroline D'Arcy Gorman.

Satchel directed the documentary A Dream Held Close: Life and Legacy in Freedmen’s Town (2025). In production, she has worked as a still photographer on projects like NYC Epicentres 9/11–2021½ and Shiva Baby. She has also produced short films, including Night Bloom (2025) and Harold and Ruby Take a Trip to Grandma’s.

Satchel is the first openly quee Golden Globe Ambassador and has used her platform to advocate for Black and LGBTQ communities. As for what she has learned from her dad and mom, she told The Hollywood Reporter in February 2021:

Our father has always told us to do what we want and not really listen to what anybody else thinks, including him and my mother, which then becomes somewhat of a Catch-22, but the advice is still good.

Jackson Lewis Lee

Spike Lee and Jackson Lewis Lee at the 2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party on 7 February 2026 in San Francisco, California. Photo: Anna Webber

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Jackson Lewis Lee

: Jackson Lewis Lee Date of birth : 23 May 1997

: 23 May 1997 Age : 28 years old (as of 2026)

: 28 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : New York City, New York, USA

: New York City, New York, USA Occupation: Director, filmmaker, designer, and entrepreneur

Jackson Lewis Lee was born on 23 May 1997, making him 28 years old as of 2026. Like his sister Satchel, Jackson also pursued graduate-level studies at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. He is the founder and president of Indigo212, a production company and creative agency through which he has worked with brands like Nike and Rimowa.

As a filmmaker, Jackson made his directorial debut with the short film Thompson Farm, which premiered at the HollyShorts Film Festival. He has also pursued a modelling career, and in September 2025, he made his New York Fashion Week runway debut, walking for the Ivy League label J. Press.

Jackson Lee, Spike Lee and Satchel Lee at the The Prelude To The Paris Games 2024 on 25 July 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Marc Piasecki

Source: Getty Images

Continuing his family's long association with Nike, Jackson has designed several shoes for the Jordan brand, including the Spizike Low and special 35th-anniversary editions. During his tenure as a Golden Globe Ambassador, he focused on youth mentorship through Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.

Jackson credits his father as a major mentor who taught him and his sister the importance of entertainment as a cultural catalyst of change. He told the Hollywood Reporter in 2021:

Having my dad as a mentor inspired me to choose Big Brothers Big Sisters, a charity built upon the foundation that forming positive, intergenerational relationships can have a profound impact on young lives. As a visionary creative, my dad taught Satchel and me the importance of entertainment as a cultural catalyst of change.

FAQs

Who is Spike Lee? He is an Academy Award-winning American film director, producer, writer, and actor. How old is Spike Lee? The Hollywood actor is 69 years old. He was born on 20 March 1957 in Atlanta, Georgia. Is Spike Lee still married? Spike Lee is still married to Tonya Lewis Lee. As of March 2026, the couple has been married for over 32 years. Who is Spike Lee's wife, Tanya? She is an accomplished attorney, TV and film producer, author, entrepreneur and advocate for women's and infant health. How did Spike Lee meet his wife? Spike Lee met Tonya Lewis Lee in September 1992 at a Congressional Black Caucus dinner in Washington, D.C. What is Spike Lee’s wife’s age? Tonya Lewis Lee is 60 years old. She was born on 30 March 1966. What is Tonya Lewis Lee's race and ethnicity? Tonya Lewis Lee is of African-American descent. Who are Spike Lee's children? Spike Lee has two children with his wife, Tonya Lewis Lee: Satchel Lee and Jackson Lewis Lee.

For over three decades, Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee have remained one of Hollywood’s most creative and enduring couples. Together, they’ve nurtured two children, Satchel and Jackson, who continue the family’s artistic legacy, while collaborating on projects that showcase their shared passion for storytelling and advocacy.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Jared Leto’s parents and siblings. Jared Leto, a popular American actor and musician, was born on 26 December 1971 in Bossier City, Louisiana, to Constance Leto and Anthony Bryant.

His parents divorced when he was a child, and he and his older brother, Shannon Leto, lived with their mother and maternal grandparents before being adopted by their stepfather, Carl Leto. Jared’s brother is the drummer for their rock band, Thirty Seconds to Mars. Explore more details about Jared Leto’s family in this post.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng