Craig Robinson's net worth (2024), age, career, is he married?

Craig Robinson is an American actor, comedian, and musician. He is best known for his role as Darryl Philbin on the TV show The Office (2005–2013). He has also starred in numerous notable shows and movies, such as The Cleveland Show (2009–2013), Shrek Forever After (2010), Pineapple Express (2008), Sausage Party (2016), and Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013–2021). What is Craig Robinson’s net worth?

Craig Robinson was born in Chicago, Illinois, United States. He has been in the entertainment industry since 2001 and has appeared in various TV shows and movies. He boasts over 90 acting credits under his name. Besides his illustrious career, many people are interested in knowing how much Craig Robinson’s net worth is.

Profile summary

What is Craig Robinson's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wealthy Gorilla, and The Richest, the American actor has an alleged net worth of $6 million. He has amassed this wealth through his thriving comedy, acting, and music career.

Craig owns a 4,639-square-foot home in Tarzana, California. He bought the mansion in November 2020 for $2.6 million. The property includes six bedrooms, six bathrooms, marble countertops and floors, a wine closet, a swimming pool, and an outdoor dining space.

Craig Robinson’s age and background

The popular actor was born on 25 October 1971 in Chicago, Illinois, United States and currently resides in Los Angeles, California, USA. He is 52 years old as of 2024, and his zodiac sign is Scorpio. Craig is an American national of African-American heritage.

Craig Robinson’s parents are Marian Shield Robinson and Fraser C Robinson III. His mother was a music teacher, and his father was an attorney. The actor grew up alongside his younger brother, Chris Rob, a member of The Nasty Delicious and a sister named Jacqui Warren.

Craig completed his high school education at Whitney M. Young Magnet High School, Chicago. He later enrolled at Illinois State University, where he studied music and received a bachelor's degree in music education. He also obtained a master's degree in education from Saint Xavier University.

Career

Robinson started performing stand-up comedy and participating in improv and acting classes at The Second City in Chicago. He appeared in season 7, episode 2 of Def Comedy Jam. After doing open mic sessions and winning regional comedy competitions, he began to get spots on late-night TV shows, including Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Robinson made his acting debut in the 2001 film AppleJax and YoYo, portraying the character YoYo. He subsequently appeared in films such as Knocked Up, Pineapple Express, and Hot Tub Time Machine.

Robinson’s big break came after he was cast to play Darryl Philbin on the TV series The Office. He appeared first in The Alliance, the first season's fourth episode. His role propelled him to a new level of fame and stands out as one of his most unforgettable roles. In addition to The Office, Robinson has appeared in various TV shows, such as Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Eastbound & Down, and Mr. Robot.

He has lent his voice to films such as Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters (2013), Henchmen (2018), and Dolittle (2020). He has also taken on leading roles in films such as Peeples and Morris from America. Here is a list of some of Craig Robinson's movies and TV shows he has appeared in.

Year Movie/TV show Role TBA The Ark and the Aardvark † Clyde 2022 The Bad Guys Mr Shark (voice) 2022 Storybots: Answer Time Lost Tourist 2022-present Killing It Craig Foster 2022 The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse Snowflake Boss (voice) 2021 Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon Officer Harold 2021 Muppets Haunted Mansion Singing Bust 2021 Santa Inc. Junior (voice) 2020 Medical Police Edgar Tooby 2020 What We Do in the Shadows Claude 2020 Songbird Lester 2020 Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made Mr. Jenkins 2016 Mr. Robot Ray Heyworth 2016 Morris from America Curtis Gentry 2014–2021 Brooklyn Nine-Nine Doug Judy (The Pontiac Bandit) 2013 Peeples Wade Walker 2009 Eastbound & Down Reggie Mackworthy 2009 Reno 911! Levon French 2009 Fanboys Skywalker Ranch guard 2008 Pineapple Express Matheson 2007 Knocked Up Club Doorman 2005–2013 The Office Darryl Philbin 2005 Curb Your Enthusiasm Attendant #1 2005 Arrested Development Studio Guard #1 2004 Friends Clerk 2004 LAX Wayne 2004 The Bernie Mac Show Wayne 2003 Lucky Rhodes 2002 Play'd: A Hip Hop Story Cole

Before his acting career, Robinson was a music teacher at Horace Mann Elementary School in Chicago, Benjamin Franklin Elementary School in Hammond, Indiana and East Chicago Central High School in East Chicago, Indiana.

Robinson is also a talented musician skilled in playing the keyboard. He has occasionally incorporated his musical talents into acting roles and performed music in live settings. He occasionally performs with his band, The Nasty Delicious, alongside his brother and others.

Is Craig Robinson married?

The American comedian has never been married, and he has no children. He keeps his personal life private; little is known about his dating history.

What is Craig Robinson’s height?

The Los Angeles-based actor is 6 feet 2 inches, or 188 centimetres, tall and weighs approximately 187 pounds, or 85 kilograms.

FAQs

Craig Robinson’s net worth reflects his success as an actor, comedian and musician. He has been in the entertainment industry for over two decades. He has starred in numerous notable television shows and movies, such as The Office, The Cleveland Show, Shrek Forever After, and Pineapple Express.

