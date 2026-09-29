Dua Lipa's boyfriends have included a British chef-model, a Hadid sibling, a French filmmaker — and now, a husband. The Grammy-winning singer married British actor Callum Turner on 31 May 2026, bringing her romantic journey full circle from a rocky split with Anwar Hadid to a low-key London ceremony that had fans worldwide celebrating. Here is everything you need to know about every significant relationship in her life.

Dua Lipa attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (L) and attends the Rosebush Pruning red carpet (R). Photo: Amy Sussman, Laurent Hou (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Dua Lipa has been married once , to actor Callum Turner, on 31 May 2026

, to actor Callum Turner, on Her longest public relationship was with Anwar Hadid , lasting approximately two years (2019–2021)

, lasting approximately two years (2019–2021) She has been engaged once — to Callum Turner, confirmed publicly in June 2025

— to Callum Turner, confirmed publicly in Her first known relationship was with British chef and model Isaac Carew , beginning around 2013

, beginning around She briefly dated French filmmaker Romain Gavras in 2023 before meeting Turner

Profile summary

Full name Dua Lipa Date of birth 22 August 1995 Birthplace London, England Nationality British-Albanian Occupation Singer, songwriter Spouse Callum Turner (m. 2026) Notable exes Isaac Carew, Anwar Hadid, Romain Gavras Instagram @dualipa

Dua Lipa's boyfriends: a complete relationship timeline

Dua Lipa is a Grammy-winning singer and songwriter known for hit singles including New Rules, Levitating, and Dance the Night. Off stage, her love life has been equally headline-grabbing. Below is every relationship, in order.

Isaac Carew (2013–2019)

Dua Lipa and Isaac Carew attends the 'Alita: Battle Angel' World Premiere. Photo: Keith Mayhew (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Lipa started dating Isaac Carew, a model-turned-chef, long before she became a world-renowned pop star. Their on-and-off relationship began in 2013.

Dua Lipa began dating a British chef and model, Isaac Carew, and the pair were together for two years before splitting in February 2017, with reports suggesting they ended on good terms and remained friends.

They briefly split in 2017 — during which Lipa started a romance with LANY member Paul Klein — but reconnected in early 2018.

Isaac addressed their reunion directly. He said, according to Bustle.

We are very happy being back together. We spent three and half years happily together with loyalty and love and we never broke up in the first place because we had problems like that. We broke up because of scheduling conflicts and not being able to be together. Luckily our skin is tougher and love is stronger than this.

They rekindled their romance in 2018 and made public appearances together at events like the Grammys and the Met Gala. However, by mid-2019, the relationship ended for good as Lipa was spotted with Anwar Hadid.

Anwar Hadid (2019–2021)

Anwar Hadid and Dua Lipa arrive at the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honouring Sean "Diddy" Combs. Photo: Steve Granitz (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The "Houdini" singer dated model Anwar Hadid, also known as Gigi and Bella Hadid's baby brother, for approximately two years before ultimately calling it quits.

The British pop star shared in an interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she made the first move, hitting Anwar up on social media after meeting at a barbecue.

By September 2019, Dua Lipa and Anwar decided to move into an apartment in New York because they were reportedly spending all of their time together.

Despite their closeness, the pair remained guarded in public. In a 2021 British Vogue interview, Dua explained their approach as reported by That Grape Juice:

We’re quite private – we’ll only show you as much as we want you to see. It’s a little bit of give and take, trying to find the right balance of being so excited and being in love, and wanting to share that with the people around me, but at the same time not wanting to put too much out there. I want to be able to just be happy in this relationship without having other people’s opinions.

Why did Dua and Anwar split?

Anwar Hadid and Dua Lipa attend the 2019 American Music Awards. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Dua and Anwar's breakup was first confirmed on 23 December 2021, after weeks of social media speculation that the pair had called it quits.

According to The Sun, Dua and Anwar's relationship hit "crisis" mode due to their packed work schedules, so they decided to take some time apart. Dua Lipa was in London and Los Angeles working on her new album at the time, while Hadid stayed in New York, fuelling reports that the couple's relationship wasn't working out.

Just a few months later, Lipa said she was relishing her newfound singlehood. She told Vogue.

The next chapter of my life is about truly being good with being alone.

Romain Gavras (2023)

Dua Lipa and Romain Gavras attend the "Omar La Fraise (The King of Algiers)" red carpet. Photo: Stephane Cardinale

Source: Getty Images

Dua dated Romain Gavras in 2023, with the pair first sparking dating rumours in March when they were photographed holding hands while leaving the Saint Laurent show during Paris Fashion Week. They went red-carpet official at the Cannes Film Festival that May and ultimately ended their relationship in December 2023.

A source told The Sun on Sunday's Bizarre column:

Dua and Romain have gone their separate ways after a summer of love. She has blinkers on when it comes to her career and the pair ended the relationship before things turned sour.

Callum Turner (2024–present)

The pair first sparked dating rumours in January 2024 after they were spotted cosying up at the premiere of Turner's series Masters of the Air.

A source told Page Six:

It's new, but they're mad about each other.

Callum Turner and Dua Lipa attend the premiere of "Rosebush Pruning". Photo: Dominique Charriau

Source: Getty Images

The couple made their red-carpet debut at the Met Gala in May 2025, and in June 2025, Lipa confirmed their engagement during an interview with British Vogue.

Yeah, we're engaged. It's very exciting. I'm obsessed with it. It's so me. It's nice to know the person that you're going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well.

She added:

This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don't know, be best friends forever — it's a really special feeling.

On 31 May 2026, the couple tied the knot in a private civil ceremony at London's Old Marylebone Town Hall, surrounded by close family and friends before holding extended celebrations in Sicily.

How many times has Dua Lipa been married?

British-Albanian singer Dua Lipa married British actor Callum Turner on 31 May 2026, marking her first and only marriage.

Callum Turner and Dua Lipa attend Elton John AIDS Foundation's 34th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party. Photo: Leon Bennett (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The couple began dating in early 2024, made their public red-carpet debut at the Met Gala in May 2025, and confirmed their engagement in June 2025.

Their official wedding took place at London's Old Marylebone Town Hall in an understated civil ceremony where the singer wore an Elizabeth Taylor-inspired look. Following the ceremony, the newlyweds emerged to a shower of confetti before heading into a multi-day celebration at Villa Valguarnera in Palermo, Sicily.

Who is Callum Turner?

Callum Robilliard Turner was born on 15 February 1990 in Hammersmith, London, England. After working as a fashion model, he began working in film and television. He had lead roles in the drama film Queen and Country (2014) and the mystery drama series Glue (2014), and played Theseus, the brother of Newt Scamander, in the fantasy films Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022).

Callum Turner attends the "One Night Only" New York Premiere. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

Callum has since starred as Joe Rantz in the biographical film The Boys in the Boat (2023) and as John "Bucky" Egan in the miniseries Masters of the Air (2024).

In an interview with the Gentlemen's Journal, Turner spoke about his drive to keep working:

I hope there'll never be a point when I feel like I've made it. I don't want there to be a point where I feel like I'm jaded with it or bored of it. I just want to keep doing the thing I love, and I really love making movies and being characters and researching worlds and parts and people.

Latest news

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner were married in a private registry ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London on 31 May 2026, surrounded by close friends and family. The marriage was a low-key, private affair, with more elaborate celebrations expected during a second wedding reportedly set to take place in Sicily, Italy.

Dua's former boyfriend, French film director Romain Gavras, has also recently moved on: since February 2026, he has been dating model and actress Emily Ratajkowski.

Dua Lipa's net worth

Dua Lipa arrives at the Dua pop-up. Photo: Neil Mockford (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Dua Lipa's net worth stands at $125 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth — more than 12 times her husband Turner's estimated $10 million. Other sources, including IBTimes UK, place her figure closer to $45 million, suggesting her true wealth sits somewhere in the $45–$125 million range.

Her income sources include:

Record sales and streaming royalties ( Future Nostalgia , Radical Optimism )

, ) Global arena tours

Brand partnerships and endorsements

Film appearances, including a supporting role in Argylle (2024)

(2024) Her lifestyle brand and podcast, At Your Service

FAQs

How many times has Dua Lipa been married? Once — she married British actor Callum Turner on 31 May 2026 in London. How many times has Dua Lipa been engaged? Once — she confirmed her engagement to Callum Turner in June 2025 during an interview with British Vogue. Why did Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid split? Sources cited packed work schedules and the difficulties of long-distance, with Dua based in London and LA while Anwar remained in New York. Who is Isaac Carew? Isaac Carew is a British model-turned-celebrity chef who was Dua's first major public relationship, dating on and off from around 2013 to mid-2019. When did Dua Lipa and Callum Turner start dating? They were first publicly linked in January 2024, spotted together at the Masters of the Air premiere. Did Dua Lipa date Romain Gavras? Yes — she dated French filmmaker Romain Gavras from early 2023 until December 2023. Who did Dua Lipa date between Anwar Hadid and Callum Turner? After Anwar Hadid, she briefly dated French filmmaker Romain Gavras in 2023. Who is Dua Lipa's husband? British actor Callum Robilliard Turner, known for Masters of the Air and the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

Quick facts

Dua has won three Grammy Awards and seven Brit Awards

She starred in Argylle (2024) alongside Henry Cavill and Bryce Dallas Howard

(2024) alongside Henry Cavill and Bryce Dallas Howard She married Callum Turner at London's Old Marylebone Town Hall on 31 May 2026

She is an Honorary Ambassador of Kosovo

She hosts a lifestyle podcast called At Your Service

Dua Lipa's boyfriends have included high-profile romances, with her split from Anwar Hadid marking the end of one chapter. Her relationship with Callum Turner took a different turn, eventually leading to marriage and a new chapter in her love life.

We also highlighted facts about Ariana Grande's relationship history, from her early romances and brief engagement to Pete Davidson to her marriage to Dalton Gomez and relationship with Ethan Slater. The article also explores how her connections with Mac Miller and Slater drew public attention.

Grande and Miller broke up just months before his death in 2018, aged 26, and she later paid tribute to him in her music. Her romance with Slater, which began while they were filming Wicked, reportedly ended amicably in June 2026.

Source: Legit.ng