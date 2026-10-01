An old tweet by pro-democracy activist Susan Mutami resurfaced after Zimbabwean billionaire Wicknell Chivayo died in a helicopter crash

Mutami had predicted that Chivayo would die in a plane crash 'very soon,' urging followers to save her post

The resurfaced tweet sparked a wave of reactions online, with many users raising questions about Zimbabwe and the circumstances of his death

A tweet posted by Zimbabwean pro-democracy human rights activist and businesswoman Susan Mutami has gone viral following the sudden death of billionaire Wicknell Chivayo and his wife.

Chivayo and his wife lost their lives when their helicopter crashed in the Marondera Rural area of Zimbabwe on Wednesday, 30 September 2026.

Reactions trail Susan Mutami's old tweet predicting Wicknell Chivayo's accident. Photo credit@sirwicknell

Source: Instagram

The tragedy sent shockwaves across the country and beyond, with many people expressing grief over the loss.

However, as tributes poured in, an old post by Mutami began circulating widely on social media.

In the tweet, she had boldly claimed that Chivayo would soon die in a plane crash, urging her followers to save the post so they could recall her words when it came to pass.

Susan Mutami's viral prediction trends

Zimbabwe Crash: Fans pray after Susan Mutami's old tweet predicting Wicknell Chivayo and his wife's death. Photo credit@sirwicknell

Source: Instagram

Mutami framed her forecast around what she described as a painful truth, suggesting the businessman was already aware of it. Her words were striking in both their confidence and their specificity.

In her words:

"He knows it's the truth, and the truth hurts. Wicknell will die in a plane crash very soon. Save this post."

The resurfacing of the tweet prompted a flood of commentary online, with users grappling with what they had just read.

Here is the X post of the activist about the businessman:

Fans react to the resurfaced tweet

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@Man_A_Lion wrote:

"Ok, give us the prediction for Kasongo and Arsenal plz."

@Akokerryy asked:

"Will I find true love?"

@lennoxthenics commented:

"Or this guy has faked his death"

@mou_rizon said:

"That fatness must make the bird fall"

Nkechi Blessing shares last moments with Cjay

Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing paid an emotional tribute to her colleague, Cjay, following his sudden death on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

The actress took to social media to mourn the actor, expressing shock and disbelief over his passing. In her heartfelt message, Nkechi shared the last moment that she spoke with Cjay just a few hours before his death, making the news even more difficult for her to process.

Reflecting on their last conversation, the actress appeared overwhelmed by the suddenness of the loss and the fact that she never imagined it would be their final interaction. She also mourned the plans and moments they had hoped to share but would now never come to pass.

Source: Legit.ng