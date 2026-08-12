Eva LaRue is not currently married. The All My Children star has walked down the aisle three times, most recently with businessman Joe Cappuccio. Beyond her marriages, she also survived a years-long stalking ordeal.

Eva LaRue attends the Los Angeles Magazine's Women (L) and visits Hallmark's "Home & Family" (R). Photo: Brianna Bryson (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Eva LaRue has been married to actor John O'Hurley , her All My Children co-star John Callahan , and businessman Joe Cappuccio .

, her co-star , and businessman . Eva and John Callahan married in 1996 after meeting and working together on the popular daytime soap opera All My Children .

after meeting and working together on the popular daytime soap opera . She last married Joe Cappuccio in a June 2010 wedding in Mexico, before filing for divorce in 2014 .

wedding in Mexico, before filing for divorce in . As of 2026, LaRue is the mother of one daughter, Kaya McKenna Callahan , whom she shares with her late ex-husband, John Callahan.

, whom she shares with her late ex-husband, John Callahan. Ohio man James David Rogers stalked Eva LaRue and her daughter for 12 years, sending violent threats before his 2019 arrest and 2022 prison sentence.

Profile summary

Full name Eva Maria LaRue Gender Female Date of birth 27 December 1966 Age 59 years old (as of July 2026) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Long Beach, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Baháʼí Faith Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilograms 54 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Luis LaRue Mother Marcie LaRue Siblings 3 Marital status Divorced Ex-husbands John O'Hurley, John Callahan, Joe Cappuccio Children 1 Profession Actress, model Instagram @evalarue Facebook @OfficialEvaLaRue

Is Eva LaRue married?

The American actress Eva LaRue is currently single after three marriages. The CSI: Miami and All My Children star was previously married to John O'Hurley, John Callahan, and Joe Cappuccio, with all three marriages ending in divorce.

Reflecting on her experiences and the lessons they taught her about love, accountability, and personal growth, LaRue shared during her appearance on the Baháʼí Teachings platform in August 2017:

The heartbreak from their leaving can end up being the ultimate opportunity for transformational healing if we choose it...

She added:

...heartbreak and the despair and the depression that come from it are not character flaws they're not weaknesses the real weakness comes from the fear it's the fear of looking at our suffering authentically and dealing with it wisely...

Since the end of her last marriage, LaRue has largely kept her romantic life out of the spotlight. Instead, she has focused on her acting career, raising her daughter, Kaya, and advocating for stronger anti-stalking laws.

Eva LaRue's marriage history: Who were her husbands?

Eva LaRue's three marriages have been an important part of her personal life, with each relationship bringing its own chapter and eventually ending in divorce. Here is a closer look at her former husbands and what is known about each marriage.

John O'Hurley (1992–1994)

John O'Hurley & Eva La Rue smiling at the camera. Photo: Robin Platzer (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: John O'Hurley

John O'Hurley Date of birth: 9 October 1954

9 October 1954 Age: 71 years old (as of July 2026)

71 years old (as of July 2026) Place of birth: Kittery, Maine, United States

Kittery, Maine, United States Profession: Actor, comedian, author, television host

Eva LaRue's first marriage was to actor and television host John O'Hurley in 1992. The two crossed paths through the entertainment industry early in LaRue's television career, while O'Hurley was gaining recognition for his charismatic and comedic performances. Despite their shared profession, the marriage lasted only two years before they divorced in 1994.

John Callahan (1996–2005)

Eva La Rue and John Callahan during the Annual NATAS Daytime Emmy Craft Awards. Photo: Marc Bryan-Brown

Source: Getty Images

Full name: John Callahan

John Callahan Date of birth: 23 December 1953

23 December 1953 Place of death: 28 March 2020

28 March 2020 Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States

Brooklyn, New York, United States Profession: Actor

Eva LaRue met her second husband, actor John Callahan, while starring alongside him on All My Children. The pair won over audiences as Dr. Maria Santos and Edmund Grey, and their on-screen romance soon blossomed into a real-life relationship. They married in a romantic ceremony on the Hawaiian island of Lanai on 30 November 1996.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Kaya McKenna Callahan, in December 2001.

What happened to Eva LaRue and John Callahan?

Eva LaRue, John Callahan, and their daughter, Kaya McKenna Callahan, on the ABC Television Network. Photo: Virginia Sherwood (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

After nine years of marriage, LaRue and Callahan divorced in 2005. Although the years immediately following their divorce were difficult, the former couple eventually rebuilt their relationship. Looking back on how their relationship evolved after the separation, LaRue told Michael Fairman TV in 2020:

Well, you know, like any divorce, the first four years afterwards were super contentious but then, by year five, we kind of had this major breakthrough, and from then on, he was one of my closest friends, and one of the things we always kept alive for each other was we loved to dance together.

Their friendship remained strong until Callahan's sudden death on 28 March 2020, at age 66, after he suffered a massive stroke. Recalling Callahan's final moments, LaRue said in the same interview with Michael Fairman TV:

Then, when Kaya was talking to him about Yankee season, he started moving his feet. We were kind of hopeful that something was changing for the better. We had about a half-hour with him, and then, they took him up to ICU, and then, we knew we couldn’t see him again. They called us later that night that he had passed.

Joe Cappuccio (2010–2014)

Actress Eva La Rue and Joe Capuccio arrive at The Weinstein Company 2010 Golden Globe After Party. Photo: Jeffrey Mayer (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Joe Cappuccio

Joe Cappuccio Place of birth: United States

United States Profession: Businessman

Eva LaRue's third and most recent marriage was to American businessman Joe Cappuccio. Their relationship began after Cappuccio noticed a photo of LaRue on the refrigerator of mutual friends. His real estate lawyer happened to be married to LaRue's best friend from junior high, so Cappuccio asked him to arrange an introduction.

The couple eventually exchanged vows in a lavish ceremony in Mexico in June 2010, surrounded by family and close friends. During a 2010 interview with Carmel Magazine about their relationship and newlywed life, LaRue reflected on their happiness together:

We feel really lucky to have met each other and to be living the life that we’re living…We want to make sure that not only are the people around us happy and comfortable, but that the people not around us are happy and comfortable.

Eva LaRue and Joe Cappuccio attend the 2011 UNICEF Ball. Photo: John Sciulli (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Why did Eva leave her husband?

Eva LaRue's ex-husband, Joe, filed for divorce in January 2014, citing irreconcilable differences. Although the court filings offered few details about the split, LaRue later addressed the end of their marriage on social media, revealing that difficult family circumstances had placed immense strain on their relationship. She wrote on her X account:

Emotional time 4 Me and Kaya-Really tough extenuating circumstances-Adult children w/addiction can tear a marriage apart.Thnk u 4 ur supprt

The divorce was finalised the following year through a private settlement.

Beyond three marriages: Eva LaRue's stalker ordeal

One of the defining chapters of Eva LaRue's life was a terrifying 12-year stalking ordeal that began in March 2007. At the height of her CSI: Miami fame, LaRue and her then five-year-old daughter, Kaya, became the targets of an anonymous stalker.

Eva LaRue attends HollyRod Foundation's Annual DesignCare Gala. Photo: Robin L Marshal

Source: Getty Images

Using the alias "Freddie Krueger," the stalker sent dozens of threatening letters and made frightening phone calls over more than a decade. The harassment escalated when he located Kaya's high school, impersonated her father, and left threatening voicemails.

Reflecting on the psychological impact during a November 2025 interview on CBS Mornings, which coincided with the release of her two-part documentary My Nightmare Stalker: The Eva LaRue Story, LaRue said:

It really is an absolute rewiring of how you move through your life. There's no way to ever go back to innocence.

She also described the constant fear that followed her family:

There was no place to hide because you don't know where he could be, so you are really in a prison of your own making because you are trying to be four steps ahead of what he could do and those possibilities are endless.

Despite moving several times, changing their daily routines, and keeping weapons nearby for protection, the harassment continued. While LaRue portrayed a crime solver on television, there was no quick resolution to the real-life nightmare she and her daughter were enduring.

Eva LaRue and daughter Kaya McKenna Callahan arrive for Apple TV+'s "Ted Lasso" Season Three FYC screening. Photo: Michael Tran (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The investigation finally reached a breakthrough in November 2019 when the FBI used genetic genealogy to identify Ohio resident James David Rogers. The technique had also helped identify the Golden State Killer.

David Rogers later pleaded guilty to multiple counts of stalking and mailing threatening communications before being sentenced to 40 months in federal prison in 2022.

Although her stalker was eventually brought to justice, LaRue has acknowledged that the trauma has never fully disappeared, saying:

I don't think we'll ever feel safe. Your brain never goes back to not being hyper vigilant.

Today, LaRue uses her experience to advocate for stronger anti-stalking laws.

Eva La Rue visits Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family". Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Who is Eva LaRue? Eva LaRue is an American model and actress widely recognised for her roles in All My Children and CSI: Miami. Is Eva LaRue still married? The actress is not currently married and has not remarried since her third marriage ended in divorce. Who is Eva LaRue's spouse? Eva does not currently have a spouse. She is presumably single. Who was Eva LaRue's first husband? Eva's first husband was actor and TV host John O'Hurley. Does Eva LaRue have children? She has one daughter, Kaya McKenna Callahan. What happened to Eva LaRue's husband? John Callahan tragically died from a massive stroke in March 2020. How long were Eva LaRue and Joe Cappuccio married? They were married from June 2010 until their divorce was finalised in 2015.

Eva LaRue is not currently married. After three marriages to John O'Hurley, John Callahan, and Joe Cappuccio, she has focused on her acting career, raising her daughter, and advocating for stalking victims following her years-long ordeal.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

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