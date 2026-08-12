Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu took to the busy streets of Lagos on Monday to show solidarity with singer Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P

Maduagwu joined a group of supporters carrying banners and cards bearing messages in Peter's favour, saying he could not stay silent

Peter Okoye himself reacted to the public show of support, drawing tens of thousands of likes and thousands of comments online

Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu stepped off the screen and onto the streets of Lagos on Monday, August 10, to publicly declare his support for singer Peter Okoye, better known as Mr P.

Maduagwu joined a group of people marching along a busy Lagos road, with supporters carrying banners and placards bearing messages in favour of the musician.

Actor Uche Maduagwu joins others on the streets of Lagos to show support for Peter Okoye. Credit: peterpsquare/uchemaduagwu

Source: Instagram

The actor shared footage of the street demonstration on Instagram, where it quickly captured attention.

In his caption, Maduagwu made clear that his decision to show up physically was deliberate and personal.

"I promised myself to support Peter Psquare all the way, that is why I'm on the busy road of Lagos to support Mr P. I'm not like other celebs, I can't keep quiet after seeing all Mr P went through, nobody deserve to go through that," he wrote.

Peter Okoye Reacts to Street March

Peter Okoye himself spotted the post and responded in the comments section with a string of emotional and prayer emojis.

The gesture appeared to move the singer, who has been at the centre of a prolonged and very public dispute involving his brother Jude Okoye, including allegations of threats and a property disagreement.

Maduagwu's post sparked an outpouring of support from fans who praised the actor for his boldness and genuine show of loyalty.

Peter Okoye continues to receive public support amid Psquare's family feud. Credit: peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Kanayo's witty response to a request to fix Psquare's family issues sparked reactions online.

Watch Uche Maduagwu's street march for Mr P below:

How netizens reacted to Uche Maduagwu's video

Here are some of the reactions below:

@ststephanie7 commented:

"Awwwwwwwn sweetest video that I've seen today. You are more blessed Uche for doing this 🔥"

@mammie_adigo wrote:

"This the first time I see people love you genuinely"

@esthe.rgodwin shared:

"I stand ooo. I stand with Peter inshot all my household"

@omolicious5 said:

"@peterpsquare You're a man of Grace and you're highly loved. Shine on ⭐✨"

@iamniphy added:

"@peterpsquare I just wanna tell you that you're loved. No matter what we gat your back for life"

Police officer supports Peter Okoye

Legit.ng previously reported that a throwback photo put FCT Police Command spokesperson SP Josephine Adeh in the middle of a heated family feud, and Nigerians are not letting it slide.

On Tuesday, August 4, 2026, Adeh took to Facebook to share a decade-old photo of herself with singer Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P, taken at the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in Abuja back in 2016.

She also included the hashtag 'IbelievePeter.'

Source: Legit.ng