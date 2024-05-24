Global site navigation

Tony Khan's net worth: unveiling his wealth and how he made it
by  Isaac Wangethi 4 min read

Tony Khan is a promoter, sports executive, and businessman from the United States. He is widely recognised as the founder and co-owner of All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Tony is also known as the son of Shahid Khan, a billionaire entrepreneur. What is Tony Khan's net worth?

Tony Khan during day one of Collision 2023 in Toronto, Canada (L) and during the Turner Entertainment Networks event (R). Photo: Ramsey Cardy, Emma McIntyre (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Tony Khan followed in his father's footsteps as an entrepreneur, mainly in the sports industry. Since launching the AEW in 2019, he has changed the American wrestling business tremendously, dominated by Vince McMahon's WWE. Many who have admired his entrepreneurial skills have been interested in his net worth.

Profile summary

Full nameAntony Rafiq Khan
GenderMale
Date of birth10 October 1982
Age41 years old (as of May 2024)
Zodiac signLibra
Place of birthUrbana-Champaign, Illinois, United States
Current residenceNaples, Florida, United States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityMixed
ReligionMuslim
SexualityStraight
Height in feet5'8"
Height in centimetres173
Weight in pounds159
Weight in kilograms72
Hair colourDark brown
Eye colourBrown
FatherShahid Khan
MotherAnn Carlson
Siblings1
Relationship statusSingle
High SchoolUniversity of Illinois Laboratory High
CollegeUniversity of Illinois
ProfessionPromoter, sports executive, businessman
Net worth$1.5 billion
Instagram@tonyrkhan
X (Twitter)@TonyKhan
TikTok@tonyrkhan

Tony Khan's net worth

According to Hot New Hip Hop, PinkVilla, and Essentially Sports, Khan's net worth is alleged to be $1.5 billion. How did Tony Khan make his money? His net worth is attributed to earnings from his prosperous investments in wrestling promotions such as All Wrestling and Ring of Honor.

He has also acquired his wealth through the family businesses, where he got shares in football clubs Jacksonville and Fulham. In addition, he owns a company called TruMedia Networks.

Tony Khan's age and background

The famous promoter is 41 years old as of May 2024. He was born on 10 October 1982 in Urbana-Champaign, Illinois, United States, and his zodiac sign is Libra.

He is an American citizen of mixed descent. His father was born in Pakistan, while his mother was born in the USA.

Facts about Tony Khan
Top-5 facts about Tony Khan. Photo: @tonyrkhan/Instagram (modified by author)
Tony's parents are Shahid Khan and Ann Carlson. His father is a billionaire businessman and sports tycoon. He is known as the owner of Flex-N-Gate, a company that supplies motor vehicle components. He also owns soccer clubs, Jacksonville Jaguars of the National Football League (NFL) and Fulham Football Club in London.

Tony's mom is a former dancer, choreographer, social worker, and philanthropist. She founded the non-profit organisation Khan Foundation, which assists the less fortunate financially.

He grew up alongside his younger sister, Shanna Noelle Khan. Shanna is also the co-owner of United Marketing Company.

The entrepreneur attended the University of Illinois Laboratory High School, where he graduated in 2001. He later joined the College of Business at the University of Illinois and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in finance in 2007.

Career

He entered the business world by working closely with his dad. In 2015, he joined his father's football club, Fulham FC, and helped create the club's statistical research department. The businessman became the club's Vice President, Director of Football Operations, general manager, and sporting director.

He is the Vice President of football and technology at the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars, which Shahid also owns. In 2015, he acquired TruMedia Networks, a Boston-based engineering firm offering tier-one sports analytics solutions. In 2019, he launched All Elite Wrestling (AEW), the biggest competitor to Vince McMahon's WWE promotion.

Tony and his father, billionaire Shahid, invested $100 million in the business. AEW's live show, Dynamite, airs weekly on TBS. Other Tony Khan's TV shows include AEW Rampage, a weekly program on TNT. The promotion also has YouTube-exclusive shows, including AEW Dark and AEW Dark: Elevation.

In early March 2022, Tony Khan's announcement on AEW's Dynamite show revealed he is the new Ring of Honor (ROH) owner. He purchased the Baltimore-based pro wrestling promotion from Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Who is Tony Khan's wife?

Jacksonville Jaguars owners Tony and Shad Khan at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts
Jacksonville Jaguars owners Tony and Shad Khan before a game between the New England Patriots and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Photo: Fred Kfoury III
The American entrepreneur keeps his love life a secret. Therefore, whether he is married, engaged, or dating is unknown.

FAQs

  1. What is Tony Khan's net worth? He has an alleged net worth of $1.5 billion.
  2. Who owns AEW? He is widely known as the founder and co-owner of All Elite Wrestling (AEW), which he owns with his dad.
  3. Where is Tony Khan from? He hails from Urbana-Champaign, Illinois, United States.
  4. What is Tony Khan's religion? He is alleged to be a Muslim, as his dad is a Muslim.
  5. Who is Tony Khan's father? His dad is called Shahid Khan.
  6. Who is Tony Khan's mother? She is called Ann Carlson.
  7. Who is Tony Khan's sister? He has a younger sister called Shanna Noelle Khan.
  8. Is Tony Khan married? He keeps his personal life private, making it hard to know whether he is married, engaged, or dating.

Tony Khan's net worth reflects his tremendous achievements and economic prosperity in business. He is the founder and co-owner of the professional wrestling company All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and TruMedia Networks.

Source: Legit.ng

