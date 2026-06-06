Who are Meg Ryan's husbands? One — plus a Russell Crowe affair and ten years of John Mellencamp
Meg Ryan’s husband was actor Dennis Quaid, whom she was married to before their divorce. The actress has also attracted public attention for her high-profile romances over the years, including with rock legend John Mellencamp and Oscar winner Russell Crowe.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Meg Ryan was married to actor Dennis Quaid from 1991 to 2001.
- Her brief, high-profile affair with Russell Crowe in 2000 intensified media scrutiny during the final year of her marriage.
- The American actress spent nearly 10 years in an on-and-off relationship with musician John Mellencamp, which included an engagement before the 2019 split.
- Today, Ryan is single and openly embraces a fulfilling life outside the intense glare of the celebrity spotlight.
Profile summary
Full name
Margaret Mary Emily Anne Hyra
Gender
Female
Date of birth
19 November 1961
Age
64 years (as of June 2026)
Zodiac
Scorpio
Place of birth
Fairfield, Connecticut, United States
Current residence
Los Angeles, California, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
White
Religion
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Height in inches
5'8''
Height in centimetres
173
Weight in pounds
125
Weight in kilograms
57
Hair colour
Blonde
Eye colour
Blue
Father
Harry Hyra
Mother
Susan Jordan
Siblings
2
Relationship status
Single
Children
2
Education
New York University
Profession
Actress, director, film producer
Net worth
$85 million
Who are Meg Ryan's husbands? Meet her only ex-husband, Dennis Quaid
The American actress and filmmaker's marital history began and ended with one man, Dennis Quaid. Meg and the American actor first met while filming the 1987 science-fiction comedy Innerspace. They later fell in love on the set of their second film together, D.O.A. (1988).
The couple married on Valentine's Day in 1991. Together, they welcomed a son, Jack Quaid, in 1992, who has since forged a successful acting career.
For nearly a decade, Ryan and Quaid were viewed as one of Hollywood's golden couples. However, behind closed doors, the marriage suffered under the weight of uneven career trajectories, infidelity, and personal struggles. In 2000, Meg Ryan had a public affair with Russell Crowe while she was still married to Quaid.
The affair with Crowe became public, damaging to Ryan's career. They announced their separation in June 2000.
Their divorce was finalised in July 2001 at the Los Angeles Superior Court in California. Reflecting on the painful collapse of the marriage and the unfair narrative surrounding it, Ryan told The Times:
One thing I've had to learn is to be really wary of something that feels like love at first sight, because love is different from romance. I think I'm still learning.
Quaid felt overshadowed as Ryan's career skyrocketed. In a 2018 interview on Megyn Kelly TODAY, he explained:
When we met, I was the big deal. We'd go out on the streets of New York, and it would be like, 'Meg! Meg!' And I have to admit it, I actually did feel like I disappeared. I didn't think I was that small, but I was. It was a growth opportunity — I learned from that.
According to People, Quaid said Meg was ascending as he entered rehab. Quaid went to rehab for alcohol and painkiller dependency in 1990, which added tension in their marriage. Years later, the Ithaca star revealed to InStyle magazine in 2008 that Quaid had cheated on the marriage. She said:
Dennis was not faithful to me for a long time, and that was very painful. I am not a victim; I was there. Furthermore, I was in that marriage for a really long time.
Dennis Quaid said during an episode of Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? on Max on 6 September 2024 that he had no regrets about his marriage to Meg. According to People, he said:
I don't regret anything about my marriage to Meg. We got [son] Jack Quaid out of it, who is really going on to maybe, I think, eclipse both of us.
Meg Ryan's key past relationships
Besides her ex-husband, Meg Ryan has been linked with other Hollywood figures. Here is a look at her relationships over the years.
Anthony Edwards (1986–1987)
Meg Ryan and Anthony Edwards briefly dated from 1986 to 1987 after meeting on the set of Top Gun. In the film, Ryan played Carole Bradshaw, the wife of Edwards' character, Nick "Goose" Bradshaw. Their on-screen connection soon turned into a real-life romance that lasted about a year.
During their relationship, the pair lived together and were reportedly serious enough to have sparked marriage rumours. However, there were reports that Edwards had proposed and Ryan had declined; neither spoke much about their private life.
After they split in 1987, they remained on good terms and continued to respect each other professionally.
Russell Crowe (2000)
In 2000, Meg Ryan signed on to star in the action thriller Proof of Life alongside New Zealand Academy Award-winning actor Russell Crowe. The on-screen chemistry quickly crossed over into real life, sparking a brief, fiery affair the same year.
Because Ryan was still legally married to Dennis Quaid when the romance came to light, the media heavily blamed the affair for ending her marriage. However, the relationship with Crowe burned out after only a few months.
According to The Daily Telegraph, in 2006, Ryan explicitly defended Crowe's role in her life during an interview with Oprah Winfrey:
I didn't leave my marriage for Russell Crowe. I left my marriage because it wasn't working... Russell wasn't a matchmaker; he didn't break-up the marriage. He was there at the end, but it wasn't his fault.
John Mellencamp (2010 – 2019)
In late 2010, Meg Ryan began dating rock legend John Mellencamp. The rock legend had separated from his wife for a while.
The relationship was complex, weathering multiple break-ups and challenges over nearly a decade. The couple split for the first time in 2014, after which Mellencamp briefly dated American model Christie Brinkley.
The distance allegedly took a heavy toll on the couple. However, the pair reunited the same year and parted ways again in 2015.
Ryan and Mellencamp reunited in 2017. In November 2018, the Sleepless in Seattle actress announced their engagement on Instagram.
However, they called off their engagement for the final time in October 2019. Speaking to Esquire about the split and his own shortcomings, Mellencamp later admitted:
I love Meg Ryan. She’s a great girl... I’m just a bad boyfriend. I’m capricious, I’m loud, I’m smoky, I’m unrefined. Everything a girl wouldn’t want, that’s me.
Does Meg Ryan have a partner now?
Meg Ryan has remained single. She is focusing her energy on her directorial projects, such as her return to romantic comedies with 2023's What Happens Later. Ryan is also busy with her children, Jack and Daisy True.
The American actress has spoken positively about stepping out of the frantic entertainment machine. In the aforementioned interview with The Times, she stated that leaving the spotlight enhanced her life:
When you are up to your neck in the 'bubble of fame' you cannot suddenly free yourself from it... But you know what? I'd had enough; I'm happy to have made that choice and moved away from that world: I became a better, more interesting human being.
FAQs
- Who is Meg Ryan? Meg Ryan is a legendary American actress and film director who became the face of Hollywood romantic comedies in the 1980s and 1990s.
- How old is Meg Ryan? The actress is 64 years old as of June 2026. She was born on 19 November 1961.
- Who are Meg Ryan's husbands? Meg Ryan has only had one husband: American actor Dennis Quaid. They were married from 1991 until their divorce was finalised in 2001.
- Did Meg Ryan have an affair with Russell Crowe? Meg Ryan had a highly publicised on-set affair with Russell Crowe in 2000 while filming Proof of Life.
- Is John Mellencamp still married to Meg Ryan? Meg Ryan and singer-songwriter John Mellencamp were never married. They were engaged in 2018, but officially ended their ten-year, on-and-off relationship in October 2019.
- Does Meg Ryan have a partner now? Meg Ryan does not have a partner at the moment. She is currently single and focusing on her creative work as a filmmaker and her family.
- Who are Meg Ryan's children? The actress has two children: Jack Quaid, born in 1992, and Daisy True Ryan, adopted from China in 2006.
Meg Ryan has been married once, to Dennis Quaid, and has since had high-profile chapters that captured the public's imagination. She had a brief, intense affair with Russell Crowe and a decade-long relationship with John Mellencamp. Today, the actress remains single and is focused on her career and children.
Legit.ng published an article about who Natasha Henstridge has dated. Natasha Henstridge has been married twice. Her first husband was American actor Damian Chapa, and her second husband was Scottish singer Darius Campbell.
Natasha Henstridge was also in a long relationship with actor Liam Waite. They did not marry, but they have two sons together, named Tristan and Asher. Find out more about who Natasha Henstridge has dated over the years.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina is a writer at Legit.ng. She joined the project in August 2022. With over four years of digital journalism experience, she specialises in biographies, entertainment, and business. Naomi holds a Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University (2012). She also earned a Higher Diploma in HR from IHRM and a Marketing Diploma from Kenyatta University. To advance her editorial skills, she completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in 2024.