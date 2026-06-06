Meg Ryan’s husband was actor Dennis Quaid, whom she was married to before their divorce. The actress has also attracted public attention for her high-profile romances over the years, including with rock legend John Mellencamp and Oscar winner Russell Crowe.

Meg Ryan at Chanel & Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Dinner (L). The actress attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (R). Photo: Gilbert Flores, Dia Dipasupil (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Meg Ryan was married to actor Dennis Quaid from 1991 to 2001 .

. Her brief, high-profile affair with Russell Crowe in 2000 intensified media scrutiny during the final year of her marriage.

in 2000 intensified media scrutiny during the final year of her marriage. The American actress spent nearly 10 years in an on-and-off relationship with musician John Mellencamp , which included an engagement before the 2019 split.

, which included an before the 2019 split. Today, Ryan is single and openly embraces a fulfilling life outside the intense glare of the celebrity spotlight.

Profile summary

Full name Margaret Mary Emily Anne Hyra Gender Female Date of birth 19 November 1961 Age 64 years (as of June 2026) Zodiac Scorpio Place of birth Fairfield, Connecticut, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'8'' Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 125 Weight in kilograms 57 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father Harry Hyra Mother Susan Jordan Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Children 2 Education New York University Profession Actress, director, film producer Net worth $85 million Instagram @megryan Facebook @RealMegRyan

Who are Meg Ryan's husbands? Meet her only ex-husband, Dennis Quaid

The American actress and filmmaker's marital history began and ended with one man, Dennis Quaid. Meg and the American actor first met while filming the 1987 science-fiction comedy Innerspace. They later fell in love on the set of their second film together, D.O.A. (1988).

Dennis Quaid attends the 2026 AMC Networks Upfront at Spring Studios on 29 April 2026 in New York City. Photo: Michael Loccisano

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The couple married on Valentine's Day in 1991. Together, they welcomed a son, Jack Quaid, in 1992, who has since forged a successful acting career.

For nearly a decade, Ryan and Quaid were viewed as one of Hollywood's golden couples. However, behind closed doors, the marriage suffered under the weight of uneven career trajectories, infidelity, and personal struggles. In 2000, Meg Ryan had a public affair with Russell Crowe while she was still married to Quaid.

The affair with Crowe became public, damaging to Ryan's career. They announced their separation in June 2000.

Their divorce was finalised in July 2001 at the Los Angeles Superior Court in California. Reflecting on the painful collapse of the marriage and the unfair narrative surrounding it, Ryan told The Times:

One thing I've had to learn is to be really wary of something that feels like love at first sight, because love is different from romance. I think I'm still learning.

Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan during Elton John's 2000 MusiCares Person of the Year by the GRAMMY Awards at Fox Studios in New York. Photo: Kevin Mazur

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Quaid felt overshadowed as Ryan's career skyrocketed. In a 2018 interview on Megyn Kelly TODAY, he explained:

When we met, I was the big deal. We'd go out on the streets of New York, and it would be like, 'Meg! Meg!' And I have to admit it, I actually did feel like I disappeared. I didn't think I was that small, but I was. It was a growth opportunity — I learned from that.

According to People, Quaid said Meg was ascending as he entered rehab. Quaid went to rehab for alcohol and painkiller dependency in 1990, which added tension in their marriage. Years later, the Ithaca star revealed to InStyle magazine in 2008 that Quaid had cheated on the marriage. She said:

Dennis was not faithful to me for a long time, and that was very painful. I am not a victim; I was there. Furthermore, I was in that marriage for a really long time.

Dennis Quaid said during an episode of Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? on Max on 6 September 2024 that he had no regrets about his marriage to Meg. According to People, he said:

I don't regret anything about my marriage to Meg. We got [son] Jack Quaid out of it, who is really going on to maybe, I think, eclipse both of us.

Meg Ryan's key past relationships

Besides her ex-husband, Meg Ryan has been linked with other Hollywood figures. Here is a look at her relationships over the years.

Anthony Edwards (1986–1987)

Anthony Edwards and Meg Ryan at the premiere of 'Pretty in Pink', Mann's Chinese Theatre, Hollywood. Photo: Ron Galella (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Meg Ryan and Anthony Edwards briefly dated from 1986 to 1987 after meeting on the set of Top Gun. In the film, Ryan played Carole Bradshaw, the wife of Edwards' character, Nick "Goose" Bradshaw. Their on-screen connection soon turned into a real-life romance that lasted about a year.

During their relationship, the pair lived together and were reportedly serious enough to have sparked marriage rumours. However, there were reports that Edwards had proposed and Ryan had declined; neither spoke much about their private life.

After they split in 1987, they remained on good terms and continued to respect each other professionally.

Russell Crowe (2000)

Russell Crowe at Rome Film Fest 2022. Rome (Italy), 16 October 2022. Photo: Marilla Sicilia

Source: Getty Images

In 2000, Meg Ryan signed on to star in the action thriller Proof of Life alongside New Zealand Academy Award-winning actor Russell Crowe. The on-screen chemistry quickly crossed over into real life, sparking a brief, fiery affair the same year.

Because Ryan was still legally married to Dennis Quaid when the romance came to light, the media heavily blamed the affair for ending her marriage. However, the relationship with Crowe burned out after only a few months.

According to The Daily Telegraph, in 2006, Ryan explicitly defended Crowe's role in her life during an interview with Oprah Winfrey:

I didn't leave my marriage for Russell Crowe. I left my marriage because it wasn't working... Russell wasn't a matchmaker; he didn't break-up the marriage. He was there at the end, but it wasn't his fault.

John Mellencamp (2010 – 2019)

John Mellencamp at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at Dolby Theatre on 26 March 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Christopher Polk

Source: Getty Images

In late 2010, Meg Ryan began dating rock legend John Mellencamp. The rock legend had separated from his wife for a while.

The relationship was complex, weathering multiple break-ups and challenges over nearly a decade. The couple split for the first time in 2014, after which Mellencamp briefly dated American model Christie Brinkley.

The distance allegedly took a heavy toll on the couple. However, the pair reunited the same year and parted ways again in 2015.

Ryan and Mellencamp reunited in 2017. In November 2018, the Sleepless in Seattle actress announced their engagement on Instagram.

However, they called off their engagement for the final time in October 2019. Speaking to Esquire about the split and his own shortcomings, Mellencamp later admitted:

I love Meg Ryan. She’s a great girl... I’m just a bad boyfriend. I’m capricious, I’m loud, I’m smoky, I’m unrefined. Everything a girl wouldn’t want, that’s me.

Does Meg Ryan have a partner now?

Meg Ryan at the Fourth Annual Academy Museum Gala held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on 19 October 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

Meg Ryan has remained single. She is focusing her energy on her directorial projects, such as her return to romantic comedies with 2023's What Happens Later. Ryan is also busy with her children, Jack and Daisy True.

The American actress has spoken positively about stepping out of the frantic entertainment machine. In the aforementioned interview with The Times, she stated that leaving the spotlight enhanced her life:

When you are up to your neck in the 'bubble of fame' you cannot suddenly free yourself from it... But you know what? I'd had enough; I'm happy to have made that choice and moved away from that world: I became a better, more interesting human being.

FAQs

Who is Meg Ryan? Meg Ryan is a legendary American actress and film director who became the face of Hollywood romantic comedies in the 1980s and 1990s. How old is Meg Ryan? The actress is 64 years old as of June 2026. She was born on 19 November 1961. Who are Meg Ryan's husbands? Meg Ryan has only had one husband: American actor Dennis Quaid. They were married from 1991 until their divorce was finalised in 2001. Did Meg Ryan have an affair with Russell Crowe? Meg Ryan had a highly publicised on-set affair with Russell Crowe in 2000 while filming Proof of Life. Is John Mellencamp still married to Meg Ryan? Meg Ryan and singer-songwriter John Mellencamp were never married. They were engaged in 2018, but officially ended their ten-year, on-and-off relationship in October 2019. Does Meg Ryan have a partner now? Meg Ryan does not have a partner at the moment. She is currently single and focusing on her creative work as a filmmaker and her family. Who are Meg Ryan's children? The actress has two children: Jack Quaid, born in 1992, and Daisy True Ryan, adopted from China in 2006.

Meg Ryan has been married once, to Dennis Quaid, and has since had high-profile chapters that captured the public's imagination. She had a brief, intense affair with Russell Crowe and a decade-long relationship with John Mellencamp. Today, the actress remains single and is focused on her career and children.

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Natasha Henstridge was also in a long relationship with actor Liam Waite. They did not marry, but they have two sons together, named Tristan and Asher. Find out more about who Natasha Henstridge has dated over the years.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng