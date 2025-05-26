The story of Charles Anazodo, the voice of Nigerian sports broadcasting

Charles Anazodo is a renowned sports journalist and television host from Nigeria. He has gained significant attention for his local and international soccer analysis. The sports journalist also provides football commentary and conducts interviews for SuperSport Nigeria.

Charles Anazodo's biography

The Nigerian journalist is the son of Mrs Dorothy Anazodo, also known as Mummy D. His mother was recently ordained as a pastor for the Hope Hall Redeemed Christian Church.

Charles grew up alongside his three siblings: Rally, Chinedu, and Chinwe Iloghalu. His sister, Chinwe, is the acting CEO of NOVA Bank.

Charles Anazodo attended the University of Port Harcourt after high school. He graduated with a Second Class Honours, Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Literature in 1994.

What is Charles Anazodo's age?

The sports broadcaster's exact age is unknown. However, he celebrates his birthday on 8 July every year. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

What is Charles Anazodo's state of origin?

Charles Anazodo resides in Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria. However, according to a comment from his long-term friend, , he hails from Anambra State. Godwin posted a picture of the two and captioned it:

With my boy, Charles Anazodo, who taught me all the bad things I used to know before I gave my life to Christ. Hallelujah! Happy birthday, buddy, one you can call a friend. God bless your new age and anoint you to do greater exploits for Him in the name of Jesus. Amen.

James Ojor commented:

The 2 musquetaires. Deadly combination from Edo and Anambra. Happy birthday to you, Ezenwa 1 na Nnewi.

What does Charles Anazodo do for a living?

Charles Anazodo is a broadcast journalist and TV host. He began his career over 20 years ago and has hosted major championships including the FIFA World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations.

According to Charles' LinkedIn profile, he has been working at SuperSport Nigeria as a TV presenter since 2008. He hosts live games from the venue for the Nigerian League. Charles is also an anchor for SportZone on Lagos Talks 91.3 FM.

Who is Charles Anazodo's wife?

The broadcast journalist is married to fellow broadcaster Marian Anazodo. She has been the General Manager at 88.5 UFM since February 2022. Marian is a University of Lagos graduate. She holds a Master's degree in Public and International Affairs.

The TV couple got married on 19 July 2003. Marian shared a cute photo of the two on their 21st anniversary, accompanied by a sweet message saying:

I have loved only you… You have made this decision so easy! I'm always going to be right beside you, babes, always and forever #21yearsgoingonforever.

Charles also posted a photo of the two sitting on a bench laughing with the caption:

This image is a true reflection of what she brings to our home on a daily basis. Laughter, joy, peace, and tranquillity. She has made 21 years seem like 21 seconds of marriage. Today, years ago, I gave myself to her and have never regretted it. The joy of my youth and the joy of my older days.

Charles and Marian are blessed with two children, Muna and Kobi. The twins celebrate their birthday on 19 February every year. The two graduated from Greensprings School in June 2024.

FAQs

Who is Charles Anazodo? He is a renowned Nigerian sports journalist and television host. Where is Charles Anazodo from? The Nigerian sports journalist hails from Anambra State, Nigeria, but resides in Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria. Who is Charles Anazodo's mother? His mother is Dorothy Anazodo, also known as Mummy D. How old is Charles Anazodo? Anazodo's exact age is unknown. However, he celebrates his birthday on 8 July every year. Which university did Charles Anazodo attend? He attended the University of Port Harcourt. He studied for a degree in English and Literature. Is Charles Anazodo still married? Yes, the journalist is still married to Marian Anazodo. Does Charles Anazodo have kids? Yes, Charles and his wife Marian have two kids. The twins are Muna and Kobi.

Charles Anazodo's biography reflects a well-accomplished sports journalist who has worked for two decades now. He is married to broadcaster Marian Anazodo, and they have two children.

