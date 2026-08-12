American comedians and podcast hosts Tom Segura and Christina P have ended their marriage of nearly two decades in 2026. News of the split first became public in July 2026 through TMZ. The couple, who met in the 1990s, have built a name for themselves in comedy circles, establishing YMH Studios and the Your Mom’s House podcast together.

Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky attended the Los Angeles premiere of Tom Segura's Netflix series Bad Thoughts on 6 May 2025. Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Bad Thoughts (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Key takeaways

Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky are popular stand-up comedians known for their comedy podcast Your Mom's House .

known for their comedy podcast . Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky met as up-and-coming comics performing at Los Angeles open mics in the 1990s .

. The American comedians tied the knot in November 2008 and soon after started the Your Mom’s House podcast as newlyweds.

and soon after started the podcast as newlyweds. Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky's sons, Ellis and Julian, were born two years apart in 2016 and 2018.

Profile summary

Full name Thomas Weston Segura Christina Pazsitzky Common name Tom Segura Christina P Nickname DJ Dad Mouth, T Diddy, Mr. Ladybug. Mommy Gender Male Female Date of birth 16 April 1979 18 June 1976 Age 47 years as of 2026 50 years as of 2026 Zodiac sign Aries Gemini Place of birth Cincinnati, Ohio, United States Windsor, Canada Nationality American American-Canadian Ethnicity Mixed ethnicity Hungarian Height in centimetres 182 170 Height in feet 5'11" 5'7" Hair colour Brown Blonde Eye colour Blue Brown Mother Rosario 'Charo' Lazarte Segura - Father Thomas Nadeau Segura - Siblings 2 0 Profession Stand-up comedian, writer, author, actor, podcast host Stand-up comedian, writer, podcast host, entrepreneur High school education Saint Edward's School - Higher education Lenoir-Rhyne University University of San Francisco Net worth $14 million $14 million Social media Instagram, TikTok, X (Twitter), Facebook Instagram, Threads, TikTok, X (Twitter), Facebook

Are Tom Segura and Christina P together?

On 13 July 2026, TMZ broke news of Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky's break-up, confirming months-long rumours about the end of their marriage. According to the publication, the separation had occurred several months earlier, and the decision was amicable. A source close to the couple said,

They had a special and productive relationship, creating one of the most successful comedy podcast networks in the industry and, more importantly, two kids. They are taking different paths moving forward while remaining devoted to their children.

Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky pictured after a performance at The Ice House Comedy Club on 14 February 2015 in Pasadena, California. Photo: Michael Schwartz/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Tom Segura and Christina P’s relationship timeline

Christina Pazsitzky and Tom Segura are stand-up comedians, best known for co-hosting Your Mom's House. Since its inception, the podcast has been built around their real relationship and has featured guests such as Bobby Lee and Steve-O, among others. Here is a detailed timeline of the comedians' relationship.

Late 1990s: Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky cross paths

According to the Los Angeles Times, Christina Pazsitzky and Tom Segura met through the Los Angeles stand-up scene. At the time, both were unknown performers making their art through open mics and small club sets.

In an interview with the Tiger Belly podcast, Segura revealed that at the time of their meeting, Christina was in a relationship.

We would do shows together, and she was a part of the crew. I always thought she was attractive, but she was taken. And then I got the call from one of my spies. ... They broke up. And I was like, ‘I’m gonna swing in there, see what’s up.’

Although she rejected his first date invitation to a hike, he added that the second was a success,

I called her the next time, and she’s like, ‘Hey, I know this bar you can still smoke at. Do you want to go there?’ And I was like, ‘Ok. This is why she doesn’t want to go on a hike.’ So then, yeah, we went on dates, and it just continued.

Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky record an episode of Your Mom's House podcast at The Ice House Comedy Club in Pasadena, California, on 14 February 2015. Photo: Michael Schwartz/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

November 2008: Tom Segura and Christina P get married

On 8 November 2008, Tom Segura and Christina P got married, formalising their partnership.

In the same year, Christina teamed up with April Macie to form the comedy short April & Christina. The Canadian comedian also worked on Black Girls Heart Charlie and Animal Planet's Most Outrageous.

November 2010: Your Mom's House is born

On 24 November 2010, Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky's hit podcast Your Mom's House debuted on Brian Redban's Deathsquad Network. At the time, the podcast joined a growing genre of comedy podcasts, including Joe Rogan's The Joe Rogan Experience.

In the aforementioned Los Angeles Times interview, Christina Pazsitzky described their early days of podcasting,

To my brilliant husband’s credit, there was no podcasting. This was a technological medium that was essentially invented as we went along. We lived in a crummy two-bedroom apartment; we were newlyweds, and we had no money. We got a mixing board, two mics, and a computer, and at that point, we slept in one room and used the other room as an office.

Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky attended comedian Ben Gleib's 30th birthday party on 19 June 2008 at Boulevard 3 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Michael Schwartz/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

2016: Tom Segura and Christina welcome their first son

Tom Segura and Christina P's eldest child, Ellis, was born in 2016. He is ten years old as of 2026.

In the same year, Christina announced the release of her Netflix special, Christina P: Mother Inferior. In it, she spoke on the realities of motherhood, saying,

Having a baby broke me down. I love my son; I do. He is the best thing that ever happened to me; he is the love of my life. His name is Ellis; he’s 18 months old, and I love him so much.

2018: Tom Segura and Christina P's second son, Julian, is born

Two years later, the couple welcomed their youngest son, Julian. At the time of this writing, Julian is eight years old.

In January 2018, Segura spoke to The Dad's Josh Sneed, offering new parents advice after the arrival of his second. He said

I meet expecting parents, and I always tell them, 'You’re going to have the most fun; you’re going to lose your mind; just take care of each other.' It’s natural to take care of the child. Your nurturing instincts are there, but sometimes you have to remember you gotta take care of each other.

Christina Pazsitzky and Tom Segura attended the Mermaid Premiere during the SXSW Conference & Festivals on 8 March 2025 in Austin, Texas. Photo: Nick Piacente/SXSW Conference & Festivals

Source: Facebook

2021: Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky move to Texas

The couple packed up their lives in Los Angeles for a fresh start in East Saint Elmo, Austin, Texas. In a 2021 filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the couple reported they had begun a $1.09 million renovation project, which was completed on 4 February 2022.

In a conversation with BizJournals, Christina announced the new development,

We purchased a home in Austin, Texas. It’s going to be great sadness to leave my city of origin, but I’m really excited for Austin. People are lovely, and it’s just been heaven to go and visit.

April 2026: Tom Segura and Christina P stop filming together

In April 2026, Mommies, a name given to Your Mom's House fans, began noticing that Tom and Christina had stopped filming episodes together. Instead, each hosted episodes separately alongside different guests. Segura continued hosting 2 Bears, 1 Cave alongside Bert Kreischer.

July 2026: TMZ confirms their split

On 13 July 2026, a publication from TMZ revealed that Tom Segura and Christina P had broken up.

August 2026: Christina P speaks about their impending divorce

Christina Pazsitzky opened up about her divorce from Tom Segura for the first time on episode 871 of the YMH podcast. She fought back tears as she reminisced over their twenty-year-long relationship, their beginnings as broke comedians, and the lives they had built.

FAQs

What ethnicity is Christina Pazsitzky? Christina Pazsitzky is of Hungarian descent. Who are Tom Segura's siblings? Tom Segura has two sisters named Jane and Maria. Who are Tom Segura and Christina P? Tom Segura and Christina P are American stand-up comedians and podcasters best known for their hit show, Your Mom's House. How did Christina Pazsitzky and Tom Segura meet? The couple first crossed paths in the late 1990s as budding comedians on the Los Angeles comedy circuit. How many children does Tom Segura have? The Bad Thoughts creator has two sons, Ellis and Julian. Are Tom and Christina still together? TMZ announced their separation in July 2026. Are Tom Segura and Christina divorcing? Christina confirmed rumours of the divorce in August 2026 in an episode of Your Mom's House. What is the new Christina Pazsitzky special? Her most recent stand-up comedy special is Christina P: Mom Genes, which premiered on Netflix in 2022.

Tom Segura and Christina P are ending their marriage after eighteen years of marriage. Over the years, the couple has built one of the most successful podcasts. They have signalled plans to maintain Your Mom's House and YMH Studios running as they co-parent Ellis and Julian.

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Source: Legit.ng