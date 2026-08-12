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Tom Segura and Christina P met doing comedy and never really stopped working together since
Celebrity biographies

Tom Segura and Christina P met doing comedy and never really stopped working together since

by  Ciku Njuguna reviewed by  Kola Muhammed
7 min read

American comedians and podcast hosts Tom Segura and Christina P have ended their marriage of nearly two decades in 2026. News of the split first became public in July 2026 through TMZ. The couple, who met in the 1990s, have built a name for themselves in comedy circles, establishing YMH Studios and the Your Mom’s House podcast together.

Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky pose on the red carpet of a film premiere
Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky attended the Los Angeles premiere of Tom Segura's Netflix series Bad Thoughts on 6 May 2025. Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Bad Thoughts (modified by author)
Source: Twitter

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky are popular stand-up comedians known for their comedy podcast Your Mom's House.
  • Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky met as up-and-coming comics performing at Los Angeles open mics in the 1990s.
  • The American comedians tied the knot in November 2008 and soon after started the Your Mom’s House podcast as newlyweds.
  • Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky's sons, Ellis and Julian, were born two years apart in 2016 and 2018.

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Profile summary

Full name

Thomas Weston Segura

Christina Pazsitzky

Common name

Tom Segura

Christina P

Nickname

DJ Dad Mouth, T Diddy, Mr. Ladybug.

Mommy

Gender

Male

Female

Date of birth

16 April 1979

18 June 1976

Age

47 years as of 2026

50 years as of 2026

Zodiac sign

Aries

Gemini

Place of birth

Cincinnati, Ohio, United States

Windsor, Canada

Nationality

American

American-Canadian

Ethnicity

Mixed ethnicity

Hungarian

Height in centimetres

182

170

Height in feet

5'11"

5'7"

Hair colour

Brown

Blonde

Eye colour

Blue

Brown

Mother

Rosario 'Charo' Lazarte Segura

-

Father

Thomas Nadeau Segura

-

Siblings

2

0

Profession

Stand-up comedian, writer, author, actor, podcast host

Stand-up comedian, writer, podcast host, entrepreneur

High school education

Saint Edward's School

-

Higher education

Lenoir-Rhyne University

University of San Francisco

Net worth

$14 million

$14 million

Social media

Instagram, TikTok, X (Twitter), Facebook

Instagram, Threads, TikTok, X (Twitter), Facebook

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Are Tom Segura and Christina P together?

On 13 July 2026, TMZ broke news of Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky's break-up, confirming months-long rumours about the end of their marriage. According to the publication, the separation had occurred several months earlier, and the decision was amicable. A source close to the couple said,

They had a special and productive relationship, creating one of the most successful comedy podcast networks in the industry and, more importantly, two kids. They are taking different paths moving forward while remaining devoted to their children.
Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky pose holding each other
Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky pictured after a performance at The Ice House Comedy Club on 14 February 2015 in Pasadena, California. Photo: Michael Schwartz/WireImage
Source: Getty Images

Tom Segura and Christina P’s relationship timeline

Christina Pazsitzky and Tom Segura are stand-up comedians, best known for co-hosting Your Mom's House. Since its inception, the podcast has been built around their real relationship and has featured guests such as Bobby Lee and Steve-O, among others. Here is a detailed timeline of the comedians' relationship.

Late 1990s: Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky cross paths

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According to the Los Angeles Times, Christina Pazsitzky and Tom Segura met through the Los Angeles stand-up scene. At the time, both were unknown performers making their art through open mics and small club sets.

In an interview with the Tiger Belly podcast, Segura revealed that at the time of their meeting, Christina was in a relationship.

We would do shows together, and she was a part of the crew. I always thought she was attractive, but she was taken. And then I got the call from one of my spies. ... They broke up. And I was like, ‘I’m gonna swing in there, see what’s up.’

Although she rejected his first date invitation to a hike, he added that the second was a success,

I called her the next time, and she’s like, ‘Hey, I know this bar you can still smoke at. Do you want to go there?’ And I was like, ‘Ok. This is why she doesn’t want to go on a hike.’ So then, yeah, we went on dates, and it just continued.
Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky recording an episode of their Your Mom's House podcast
Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky record an episode of Your Mom's House podcast at The Ice House Comedy Club in Pasadena, California, on 14 February 2015. Photo: Michael Schwartz/WireImage
Source: Getty Images

November 2008: Tom Segura and Christina P get married

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On 8 November 2008, Tom Segura and Christina P got married, formalising their partnership.

In the same year, Christina teamed up with April Macie to form the comedy short April & Christina. The Canadian comedian also worked on Black Girls Heart Charlie and Animal Planet's Most Outrageous.

November 2010: Your Mom's House is born

On 24 November 2010, Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky's hit podcast Your Mom's House debuted on Brian Redban's Deathsquad Network. At the time, the podcast joined a growing genre of comedy podcasts, including Joe Rogan's The Joe Rogan Experience.

In the aforementioned Los Angeles Times interview, Christina Pazsitzky described their early days of podcasting,

To my brilliant husband’s credit, there was no podcasting. This was a technological medium that was essentially invented as we went along. We lived in a crummy two-bedroom apartment; we were newlyweds, and we had no money. We got a mixing board, two mics, and a computer, and at that point, we slept in one room and used the other room as an office.

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Tom Segura poses with an arm around Christina Pazsitzky
Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky attended comedian Ben Gleib's 30th birthday party on 19 June 2008 at Boulevard 3 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Michael Schwartz/WireImage
Source: Getty Images

2016: Tom Segura and Christina welcome their first son

Tom Segura and Christina P's eldest child, Ellis, was born in 2016. He is ten years old as of 2026.

In the same year, Christina announced the release of her Netflix special, Christina P: Mother Inferior. In it, she spoke on the realities of motherhood, saying,

Having a baby broke me down. I love my son; I do. He is the best thing that ever happened to me; he is the love of my life. His name is Ellis; he’s 18 months old, and I love him so much.

2018: Tom Segura and Christina P's second son, Julian, is born

Two years later, the couple welcomed their youngest son, Julian. At the time of this writing, Julian is eight years old.

In January 2018, Segura spoke to The Dad's Josh Sneed, offering new parents advice after the arrival of his second. He said

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I meet expecting parents, and I always tell them, 'You’re going to have the most fun; you’re going to lose your mind; just take care of each other.' It’s natural to take care of the child. Your nurturing instincts are there, but sometimes you have to remember you gotta take care of each other.
Christina Pazsitzky and Tom Segura pose on a red carpet
Christina Pazsitzky and Tom Segura attended the Mermaid Premiere during the SXSW Conference & Festivals on 8 March 2025 in Austin, Texas. Photo: Nick Piacente/SXSW Conference & Festivals
Source: Facebook

2021: Tom Segura and Christina Pazsitzky move to Texas

The couple packed up their lives in Los Angeles for a fresh start in East Saint Elmo, Austin, Texas. In a 2021 filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the couple reported they had begun a $1.09 million renovation project, which was completed on 4 February 2022.

In a conversation with BizJournals, Christina announced the new development,

We purchased a home in Austin, Texas. It’s going to be great sadness to leave my city of origin, but I’m really excited for Austin. People are lovely, and it’s just been heaven to go and visit.

April 2026: Tom Segura and Christina P stop filming together

In April 2026, Mommies, a name given to Your Mom's House fans, began noticing that Tom and Christina had stopped filming episodes together. Instead, each hosted episodes separately alongside different guests. Segura continued hosting 2 Bears, 1 Cave alongside Bert Kreischer.

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July 2026: TMZ confirms their split

On 13 July 2026, a publication from TMZ revealed that Tom Segura and Christina P had broken up.

August 2026: Christina P speaks about their impending divorce

Christina Pazsitzky opened up about her divorce from Tom Segura for the first time on episode 871 of the YMH podcast. She fought back tears as she reminisced over their twenty-year-long relationship, their beginnings as broke comedians, and the lives they had built.

FAQs

  1. What ethnicity is Christina Pazsitzky? Christina Pazsitzky is of Hungarian descent.
  2. Who are Tom Segura's siblings? Tom Segura has two sisters named Jane and Maria.
  3. Who are Tom Segura and Christina P? Tom Segura and Christina P are American stand-up comedians and podcasters best known for their hit show, Your Mom's House.
  4. How did Christina Pazsitzky and Tom Segura meet? The couple first crossed paths in the late 1990s as budding comedians on the Los Angeles comedy circuit.
  5. How many children does Tom Segura have? The Bad Thoughts creator has two sons, Ellis and Julian.
  6. Are Tom and Christina still together? TMZ announced their separation in July 2026.
  7. Are Tom Segura and Christina divorcing? Christina confirmed rumours of the divorce in August 2026 in an episode of Your Mom's House.
  8. What is the new Christina Pazsitzky special? Her most recent stand-up comedy special is Christina P: Mom Genes, which premiered on Netflix in 2022.

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Tom Segura and Christina P are ending their marriage after eighteen years of marriage. Over the years, the couple has built one of the most successful podcasts. They have signalled plans to maintain Your Mom's House and YMH Studios running as they co-parent Ellis and Julian.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Jessica Alba and Cash Warren's relationship. Jessica Alba and Cash Warren shared a love story that began when they started dating in 2004 after meeting on the set of Fantastic Four.

The couple went on to marry, have three children, and eventually separated in 2025. Discover how the relationship shaped their journey in Hollywood and their 2025 divorce.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ciku Njuguna avatar

Ciku Njuguna (Lifestyle writer) Ciku Njuguna is a Lifestyle Journalist at Legit.ng. She joined the project in 2024 and has over four years of professional writing experience. Previously, she worked with Sports Brief and CyberSchool. Ciku earned a BSc in Nutrition and Dietetics in 2018. She also holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Education from the University of Nairobi (2022). In 2023, Ciku completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course and the Google News Initiative training. Email: ciku.njuguna1@gmail.com.

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