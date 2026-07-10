Who is Brooks Nader dating? A complete guide to her relationship history

Who is Brooks Nader dating? The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model is currently single following her divorce from Billy Haire. However, her high-profile romances and dating rumours continue to spark curiosity, with links to Prince Constantine-Alexios, Gleb Savchenko, and Taron Egerton keeping fans interested in her relationship history.

Brooks Nader attends the 2026 Disney Upfront (L) and accepts an award onstage during DAOU Vineyards (R). Photo: John Nacion, Michael Kovac (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Brooks's longest relationship was with businessman Billy Haire , her husband from 2019 to 2024 .

, her husband from . She briefly dated Gleb Savchenko while competing on Dancing with the Stars in late 2024 .

while competing on in . Nader fueled widespread dating speculation across the sports world in late 2025 after being linked to tennis superstar Carlos Alcaraz .

after being linked to tennis superstar . In 2026, Brooks sparked dating rumours with actor Taron Egerton.

Profile summary

Full name Brooks Claire Nader Gender Female Date of birth 7 February 1996 Age 30 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States Current residence Bel Air, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Breaux Gardner Nader Mother Holland Pryor Greene Siblings 3 Marital status Divorced Ex-husband William "Billy" Haire School Episcopal School of Baton Rouge University Tulane University Profession Model, actress, television personality Instagram @brooksnader TikTok @brooksnader

Who is Brooks Nader dating now?

As of June 2026, the American model is single and focused on her career, including filming her upcoming role in the Baywatch television reboot. In an interview with TMZ on 24 June 2026, she addressed dating rumours involving British actor Taron Egerton, confirming they were never officially a couple and that she is not currently in a relationship. She said:

I'm just single, having fun. Always. Nothing. I'm just going on fun dates, but not with anyone right now... I'm working. I'm just Baywatching.

Explore Brooks Nader's relationship history

Before her rise in modelling and appearance on Dancing with the Stars, Brooks kept her personal life private during her marriage. After her 2024 divorce, she embraced a more public dating life, sparking romance rumours with actors, athletes, and royalty. Here's a look at her most notable relationships:

William "Billy" Haire (2015–2024)

Brooks Nader and Billy Haire attend Heidi Klum's 21st Annual Halloween Party. Photo: Mike Coppola (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Brooks Nader's longest relationship was with advertising executive and businessman William "Billy" Haire. The couple met in New York City in 2015, when Nader attempted to enter a bar underage. After three years together, Haire proposed in October 2018, and they married in a lavish New Orleans wedding in December 2019.

Haire, who is 11 years older than Nader, largely stayed out of the spotlight while supporting her rise as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model. After about nine years together, the couple reportedly began living separately in early 2024 before announcing their split in May. Their divorce was finalised in early 2025.

Speaking to People in September 2025, Nader said Haire was her first serious boyfriend and that she had little dating experience before meeting him. She said:

I'm fresh off of a divorce, and when we started filming, I was very much so childlike in relationships. Because I met my ex-husband when I was 18 and I was with him until I was 27, so he was my first date. So I never dated, I had no experience, I didn't know what love-bombing was. I was so not well-versed in relationships.

Reflecting on the end of her marriage during an appearance on The Viall Files podcast in August 2025, Nader added:

I feel like it did shape me, and it was a really, really hard decision to get a divorce just because you don't love somebody. That's why I did it.

Tom Brady (2024)

Tom Brady attends the Press Conferences during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic. Photo: Monica Schipper

Source: Getty Images

Following her divorce, Brooks Nader sparked romance rumours with retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady after they were spotted together at Michael Rubin's annual Fourth of July White Party in the Hamptons in 2024. While the two were reportedly seeing each other, the rumoured romance never became serious and appeared to fizzle out by the fall.

Speaking about Brooks' life as a single woman, her sister Sarah Jane told the Daily Mail in September 2024:

She’s having fun as a single girl. I think it’s as exciting as it possibly could be [for her].

Prince Constantine-Alexios (2024)

Prince Constantine-Alexios of Greece and Denmark smiling at the camera. Photo: @greekmonarchy (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

In the summer of 2024, Brooks Nader was linked to Prince Constantine-Alexios of Greece and Denmark, the eldest son of Crown Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal. The pair were first spotted showing affection during a New York City outing in late June.

Days later, Nader brought the prince as her date to Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey's wedding in Rhode Island on 29 June 2024, further fuelling speculation about their relationship. The couple went on to enjoy a high-profile summer romance before reportedly parting ways quietly in late 2024.

Gleb Savchenko (2024–2025)

Gleb Savchenko arrives at the 37th Annual GLAAD Media Awards. Photo: Steve Granitz (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Following her divorce, Brooks joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars season 33 in late 2024, where she was partnered with professional dancer Gleb Savchenko. Their on- and off-screen chemistry drew public attention, with viral behind-the-scenes clips fuelling romance rumours.

Savchenko confirmed their relationship on 3 December 2024, telling TMZ they were officially together. The relationship was later heavily featured on her reality series Love Thy Nader before the couple split in early 2025.

Following the split, Savchenko said he was surprised by the breakup. He told Page Six in April 2025:

I was surprised to learn through article(s) published today … that Brooks has ended our relationship. The last communication I received from her was a text on April 6, asking to speak. I called her today in response, but she has not replied.

Jannik Sinner (2025)

Jannik Sinner of Italy arrives for a practice session on day one of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships. Photo: Ben Whitley

Source: Getty Images

Brooks sparked dating speculation during the 2025 US Open after reports linked her to Italian professional tennis player Jannik Sinner. The rumours gained attention during her September 2025 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where Jimmy Kimmel asked:

Are you dating Italian superstar Jannik Sinner?

Nader jokingly avoided confirming the speculation, replying:

Is this like an interrogation? I'm so scared right now.

The buzz continued during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on 17 September 2025, when she was asked about reports linking her to both of the tournament's top seeds, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. Responding to an audience question:

During the 2025 US Open, did Carlos and Jannik know about each other?

Nader answered:

A lady never kisses and tells, especially twice. That’s just not nice.

Her sister Grace Ann then added to the speculation by shouting:

Especially not to her other boyfriend.

Nader replied:

Dating is such a loose term these days. I don’t know. By the way, my only thing is, guys do it all the time, so why can’t I do it?

Carlos Alcaraz (2025)

Carlos Alcaraz attends the Laureus World Sports Awards 2026. Photo: Stephane Cardinale (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Brooks Nader sparked romance speculation in late 2025 after she was linked to tennis star Carlos Alcaraz during the US Open. Her sister Grace Ann Nader appeared to confirm the speculation in an interview with E! News at the Raising Cane's NYFW Show on 10 September 2025.

The rumors are true. Dating is such a loose term. But I do know he’s the man of the hour.

Neither Nader nor Alcaraz officially confirmed the brief romance rumours, which eventually faded by the end of the year.

Taron Egerton (2026)

Taron Egerton attends Tropfest 2026. Photo: Don Arnold

Source: Getty Images

Brooks Nader sparked romance rumours with English actor Taron Egerton in spring 2026 after the pair were spotted spending time together, including a date night in Los Angeles in March 2026.

After a three-hour dinner at Capo in Santa Monica, they were seen walking arm in arm to the Shutters on the Beach hotel bar. The pair were later photographed kissing and showing affection, further fuelling speculation about a possible romance.

FAQs

Who is Brooks Nader? She is an American model, actress, and TV personality, known for her 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover and role in the Baywatch reboot. What is Brooks Nader's age? The model is 30 years old. She was born on 7 February 1996. Who is Brooks Nader's ex-husband? Her ex-husband is William "Billy" Haire, an American advertising executive and businessman. Is Brooks Nader in a relationship? As of June 2026, the Baywatch star Brooks Nader is officially single. Did Brooks Nader and Tom Brady date? The two were never in an official relationship. Are Taron Egerton and Brooks Nader dating? They are not dating. Who are Brooks Nader's sisters? She has three younger sisters: Mary Holland, Grace Ann, and Sarah Jane Nader.

Brooks Nader is currently single, having confirmed in June 2026 that she is not in a relationship. Since her high-profile 2024 divorce from advertising executive William "Billy" Haire, the model has made headlines for a string of romances and dating rumours involving Prince Constantine-Alexios, Gleb Savchenko, Carlos Alcaraz, and Taron Egerton.

Legit.ng recently published an article on Rowoon's dating history. The South Korean actor is unmarried and is believed to be single, as he has kept details of his personal life private.

Rowoon has been linked to only a few high-profile relationships with notable figures in the entertainment industry. He was also connected to actress Park Eun-bin after their on-screen chemistry as a married couple in the popular historical drama The King's Affection sparked romance speculation.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng