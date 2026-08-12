Over 2.3 million registered voters in Osun State will choose among 14 candidates on Saturday, with three names dominating the race

Incumbent governor Ademola Adeleke faces pressure from APC's Bola Oyebamiji and ADC's Najeem Salam in what analysts say will be a tight contest

From vote-buying fears and the Osogbo governorship agenda to Davido's campaign influence, several forces could swing the outcome either way

Osun State is days away from hosting Nigeria's final off-cycle governorship election before the 2027 general elections, and with over 2.3 million registered voters set to head to the polls on Saturday, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) faces pressure to conduct a credible exercise.

Fourteen candidates are on the ballot, but three stand out: incumbent governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party, All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Bola Oyebamiji, and Najeem Salam of the African Democratic Congress (ADC). Here are the key factors that could shape the result.

Factors that could shape Governor Ademola Adeleke, Bola Oyebamiji and Najeem Salam in the 2026 election outlined Photo Credit: @AAdeleke_01

Source: Twitter

PDP/Accord alliance and APC internal dynamics

Adeleke won the 2022 election on a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket before defecting to the Accord Party. He reportedly pulled much of the PDP's local structure along with him, including a senator, six House of Representatives members, and state assembly members. However, some senior PDP figures who backed him in 2022, including former governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola, have since endorsed Oyebamiji, which could cost Adeleke votes he previously relied on.

On the APC side, the disqualification of several aspirants during the primaries, including Iyiola Omisore, means the party enters the election with some unresolved internal tensions, particularly in the Ife zone.

The 'dancing governor' and Davido's reach

Adeleke's public image as the "dancing governor" has given him a level of popularity that extends beyond Osun. His nephew, Afrobeats star Davido, actively campaigned for him again in 2026, and analysts say this could help mobilise younger voters.

APC National Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda, however, dismissed Adeleke's celebrity appeal as insufficient to guarantee electoral success.

Aregbesola's records and Salam's chances

Najeem Salam, former speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, is the ADC's candidate and the political son of former governor Rauf Aregbesola.

His fortunes may rest more on voters' memories of Aregbesola's eight-year record than on his own profile. That record includes significant infrastructure projects but also the divisive school reclassification policy and prolonged periods of half-salary payments to civil servants.

Oyetola's shadow over the APC

Former governor Gboyega Oyetola, now Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, is not on the ballot but looms large over Oyebamiji's campaign.

Oyetola's handling of the inherited half-salary crisis and his conduct during the 2022 election debate, where he reportedly dismissed Adeleke's promise to clear salary arrears, are issues the APC must contend with by association.

Federal government's position

Osun is governed by the opposition, but the APC controls the federal government. The recent freezing of the state government's account by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), followed by President Bola Tinubu ordering it unfrozen just 10 days before the election, has complicated the picture of federal neutrality.

Reports also indicate that Adeleke has publicly endorsed Tinubu's re-election bid for 2027, raising questions about how aggressively the centre will push for an APC win.

Adeleke's infrastructure record

The governor is banking heavily on roads, bridges, and public works completed during his first term. Critics within the opposition have questioned the quality of some projects, though no regulatory body such as the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) or the Federal Ministry of Works has issued any formal assessment.

Osun: Workers' welfare

In a state where the civil service is a dominant employer, Adeleke's salary record carries real electoral weight. In his May 1, 2026, Workers' Day address, he said his administration had cleared over N50 billion in pension arrears, implemented a N75,554.28 minimum wage, and had been consistent with monthly payments.

Labour leaders in the state formally endorsed him for a second term, citing these achievements and his efforts to offset the 30-month backlog of half salaries left by previous APC administrations.

The Osogbo agenda

Osun has no legally binding rotational governorship arrangement, but the informal expectation exists. Osun Central has produced three governors since 1999. Adeleke, from Osun West, is currently the zone's first governor in the democratic era. Since all three major candidates are from Osun West, voters in Osogbo and Ife, who have not produced a governor of their own, may factor this into their decisions.

APC National Secretary Ajibola Basiru acknowledged as much during a campaign visit to the Ataoja of Osogbo's palace, saying "the future of Osogbo's governorship agenda is in God's hands," a remark that signals the issue remains politically live.

Vote-buying and election violence

Civil society organisations have flagged 13 local government areas as high-risk zones for election-day violence, including Osogbo, Ede South, Irepodun, and parts of Ilesa. Reports of political violence and killings during the campaign period have already raised concerns about voter turnout.

Vote-buying also remains a serious threat, with parties expected to deploy cash inducements as seen in the recent Ekiti governorship election.

Source: Legit.ng