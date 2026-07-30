Bluethopia from BBNaija is a Nigerian photographer, model, fashion designer, stylist, and student. She gained public recognition in July 2026 as the 23rd housemate introduced on Big Brother Naija Season 11. She entered the show to showcase her creativity, talent and authentic personality while competing for the ₦160 million grand prize.

Bluethopia from BBNaija in Abuja, Nigeria. Photo: @blue_thopia on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Bluethopia, whose real name is Keren Usaku Bantai , hails from Adamawa State, Nigeria .

, hails from . She joined Big Brother Naija Season 11 in July 2026 to showcase her creativity and authentic personality.

Season 11 in July 2026 to showcase her creativity and authentic personality. Bluethopia describes herself as confident, spontaneous, non-judgmental , hyperactive, a peacemaker, talkative, and observant with sharp instincts.

, a peacemaker, talkative, and observant with sharp instincts. Outside BBNaija, she enjoys cooking, watching movies, and spending time with friends, with speed reading being one of her hidden talents.

Profile summary

Full name Keren Usaku Bantai Stage name Bluethopia Gender Female Year of birth 2004 Age 22 years (as of July 2026) Place of birth Nigeria State of origin Adamawa State, Nigeria Current residence Abuja, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Fulani-Kilba Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Profession Photographer, model, fashion designer, stylist Instagram @blue_thopia X (Twitter) @blue_thopia

Bluethopia from BBNaija’s biography

Keren Usaku Bantai, widely recognised by her moniker Bluethopia, was born in 2004 in Adamawa State but was raised in Kaduna State, Nigeria. She is 22 years old as of 2026.

During her diary session with Big Brother, Bluethopia revealed that her name was inspired by the Disney animated film Zootopia, which she combined with her favourite colour, blue. According to Vanguard News, she said:

I really loved the animation, then I decided to use it to merge my favourite colour, which is blue. Since then, the name has stuck with me, and I am so happy with it,

Fast five facts about Bluethopia from BBNaija. Photo: @blue_thopia on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Inside Kamsy’s BBNaija journey

Bluethopia gained national attention after joining Big Brother Naija Season 11, which premiered on 26 July 2026. She is among the housemates competing for the show's ₦160 million grand prize.

According to her official BBNaija profile on DStv, Bluethopia entered the reality show to showcase her creativity, authenticity, and unique personality on a larger platform. She said:

It will give me the platform to showcase my authenticity, talent, and creativity. I want the world to see me, Usaku, for what and who I am, pure and unfiltered.

Bluethopia describes herself as spontaneous, hyperactive, talkative, smart, deeply empathetic, and observant with sharp instincts. She also prefers open communication to resolve issues.

Since being unveiled as one of the 24 BBNaija Season 11 housemates, Bluethopia's online following has grown significantly. As of this writing, she has more than 30,000 followers on Instagram, over 60,000 followers on TikTok, and nearly 5,000 followers on X (Twitter).

Before joining Big Brother Naija Season 11, Bluethopia worked as a photographer, model, fashion designer and stylist, while also pursuing her studies.

Is Bluethopia from BBNaija dating?

The Big Brother Naija Season 11 contestant is currently single. Upon entering the house, the 22-year-old photographer and model explicitly stated her relationship status. In her Big Brother Naija introduction video, she said:

I'm very much single, not talking to anyone. No one is talking to me, but I'm open.

Bluethopia also shared with fellow housemates that she hasn't had anyone ask her out in two years. However, fans and viewers have been closely monitoring her interactions with fellow housemate Yusuf inside the Big Brother house.

On the reality show, Yusuf openly confessed his feelings to Bluethopia, saying, "I saw a part of you that I fell in love with tonight." Following his confession, Bluethopia was seen giving him a warm hug.

FAQs

Who is Bluethopia from BBNaija? Bluethopia is a reality TV star who entered the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house as the 23rd housemate. What is Bluethopia’s real name? Her real name is Keren Usaku Bantai. Where is Bluethopia from BBNaija from? The reality TV personality is from Adamawa State, Nigeria. What is Bluethopia from BBNaija’s age? Bluethopia is 22 years old as of 2026. She was born in 2004. What does Bluethopia from BBNaija do? She is a professional photographer, model, fashion designer, stylist and student. Who is Bluethopia from BBNaija dating? The fashion model is currently single. Where does Bluethopia from BBNaija live? She lives in Abuja, Nigeria. Is Bluethopia from BBNaija on Instagram? Bluethopia is on Instagram under her official handle @blue_thopia.

Bluethopia has quickly become one of the most talked-about contestants on Big Brother Naija Season 11, thanks to her unique personality, creativity, and sharp instincts. She entered the BBNaija house ready to make bold moves, build genuine connections, and compete for the grand prize.

Legit.ng recently published a biography about Gerard from BBNaija. Gerard is a Nigerian on-air personality, actor, radio host, presenter, and content creator. He gained widespread recognition in July 2026 as the 13th housemate introduced on Big Brother Naija Season 11.

Hailing from Kogi State, Nigeria, Gerard describes himself as a self-proclaimed wild card leader and an open book who hates dishonesty. He is also a talented communicator who enjoys rapping, singing, acting, writing, and public speaking.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng