The UK government has published a step-by-step guide for British nationals applying for their very first adult passport

Applicants can choose between an online route costing £102 or a paper form option that costs significantly more at £115.50

The online process requires a digital photo, supporting documents, and a separate identity confirmation step completed by someone the applicant knows

The United Kingdom government has released an official guideline detailing how newly naturalised British citizens and other eligible nationals can apply for their first adult passport, including a cheaper online option now available through HM Passport Office.

The guidance outlines two routes for those applying from within the UK. The first is an online application costing £102, and the second is a paper form application priced at £115.50.

UK releases guidelines on how new citizes can apply for British passport online. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Both routes are available to British nationals aged 16 and above who have never previously held a UK passport. This article highlights the guidelines for online application.

How to apply for British passport online

To complete the online process, applicants will need a digital photograph, supporting identity documents, a credit or debit card to cover the fee, and access to someone who can vouch for their identity.

Once the application has been submitted and paid for, the applicant must ask a nominated person to confirm their identity. That individual will receive an email directly from HM Passport Office with instructions on what they are required to do.

Crucially, the confirmation is carried out entirely online, meaning the nominated person does not need to sign a physical photograph as was previously the practice.

Following the identity confirmation step, the applicant receives an email specifying which documents to send and where to post them.

Interviews and delivery of new British passport

In some cases, applicants may be called for an interview after their application has been processed. These interviews are currently taking place online via video call and are used to further verify an applicant's identity when necessary.

Once approved, the new passport is delivered by courier or recorded delivery. Supporting documents are returned separately, and the delivery method for those documents depends on the option the applicant selects during the application process.

The full guidance, including details on who qualifies to confirm an applicant's identity and what supporting documents are required, is available on the UK government's official website.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng