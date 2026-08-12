The UK government has published the full list of people who do not need to prove English proficiency when applying to settle in Britain

The exemptions cover nine distinct categories, including domestic violence victims, refugees, and Commonwealth veterans discharged from HM Forces

Applicants in exceptional circumstances, such as orphans, widows, and over-age dependants are also included on the exemption list

The United Kingdom government has confirmed that certain groups of people applying to settle in Britain are not required to demonstrate knowledge of the English language, releasing a list of nine qualifying categories in 2026.

The guidance was published on the official UK government website and applies to individuals going through the settlement process, also known as indefinite leave to remain.

The UK mentions nine groups that can skip the English test when applying for settlement. Photo Credit: James Speakman, Chris2766

Source: Getty Images

While English language proficiency is typically a standard requirement, the government carved out specific exemptions based on personal circumstances and vulnerability.

Who qualifies for UK's English test exemption?

According to the UK government, the following nine categories of people do not need to prove their English language ability when applying to settle:

1. Victims of domestic violence who are the partner or spouse of a British citizen or someone settled in the UK.

2. The partner or spouse of a person who has died and was either a British citizen or someone settled in the UK.

3. An adult dependent relative aged between 18 and 64 of someone who is present and settled in the UK, is a refugee, or has humanitarian protection.

4. A refugee living in the UK.

5. Someone living in the UK with discretionary leave.

6. Someone living in the UK with humanitarian protection.

7. Someone who has permission to stay in the UK as a retired person of independent means.

8. A Commonwealth citizen on discharge from HM Forces, including Gurkhas.

9. Someone in exceptional circumstances, for example an orphan, widow, or over-age dependant.

UK: What this means for settlement applicants

The exemptions reflect the government's recognition that requiring an English test from people in certain vulnerable or exceptional situations would be unreasonable.

Domestic violence survivors, bereaved spouses, and those already granted protection on humanitarian grounds are among those who benefit most directly from the policy.

Commonwealth citizens, including Gurkhas, who have served in British armed forces and are being discharged are also covered, acknowledging their service and the unique nature of their connection to the UK.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK listed eight visa categories exempt from the English test for settlement in Britain in 2026.

UK announces nationalities exempt from English test

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK listed 19 nationalities that are exempt from the English test for citizenship applications in 2026.

The UK government made clear that any applicant whose nationality does not appear on the list must prove their knowledge of English, regardless of whether English holds official language status in their home country.

This is a critical point for applicants from several African and Asian nations where English is widely spoken but not covered by the exemption.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng