Carter Efe brought actress Patience Ozokwo onto his livestream before putting a surprise call through to veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo

The streamer asked Kanayo, famous for his ritual roles in Nollywood films, to use his fictional powers to resolve the ongoing PSquare family crisis

Kanayo's witty response to the bizarre request left fans in stitches and sparked a wave of reactions online

Carter Efe turned his livestream into a full comedy act when he phoned Nollywood veteran Kanayo O. Kanayo and begged him to deploy his famous movie "rituals" to end the long-running feud between PSquare twins Peter and Paul Okoye.

The streamer, broadcasting with Patience Ozokwo and a group of friends gathered around him, held his phone selfie-style and addressed the call directly to Kanayo on camera.

Streamer Carter Efe makes special appeal to Kanayo over Psquare's family feud. Credit: kanayo/psqaure

Source: Instagram

Carter Efe's plea was both absurd and pointed. Addressing Kanayo on the call, he pleaded with the actor to use his 'powers' to resolve PSquare's feud.

Kanayo, who has spent decades playing ritual kingpins in Nigerian films, jokingly suggested the issue had already been discussed 'in the coven' and could not be resolved. The response sent the room into chaos.

Watch Carter Efe's call to Kanayo O. Kanayo on the livestream is below:

How netizens reacted to Kanayo's response

Reactions online were swift and entertaining. Here is what fans had to say:

Reactions trail Kanayo’s response to Carter Efe's request about Psquare. Credit: kanayo

Source: Instagram

@aneneeugene952 wrote:

"'It cannot be redone' this man suppose be ritualist real life"

@Ekenzy69 reacted:

"Even Kanayo give up 😂😭, it cannot be resolved fr 😂😂💥"

@umuojime commented:

"Carter Efe looking at Kanayo O. Kanayo and asking him to use his movie 'rituals' to fix Peter and Paul's fight is wild. Bro thinks the P-Square feud can be settled inside a red-lit coven with a native doctor soundtrack playing in the background. Nollywood has completely ruined"

@emmanuelogar462 wrote:

"dont be the clown of social media ohh p square don turn clown wey dem Dy use catch cruise"

@thisiszayyy said:

"Square don suffer gan oooo😂"

@ezekielakpan66 added:

"CarterEfe too dey mumu, which one be go and use your ritual to fix Mr P and rude boy family problem. Abi VeryDarkMan power were him use no dey enough"

Police officer supports Peter Okoye

Legit.ng also reported that a throwback photo put FCT Police Command spokesperson SP Josephine Adeh in the middle of a heated family feud, and Nigerians are not letting it slide.

On Tuesday, August 4, 2026, Adeh took to Facebook to share a decade-old photo of herself with singer Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P, taken at the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in Abuja back in 2016.

She also included the hashtag 'IbelievePeter.'

Source: Legit.ng