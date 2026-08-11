Afrobeats star Davido publicly attacked the APC after a video of the Ooni of Ife praising Governor Adeleke went viral

The singer went further by declaring that anyone supporting the APC in Osun State is 'an enemy of progress'

Davido's deepening involvement in his uncle's re-election campaign has drawn growing attention across Nigeria

Davido has made his political loyalties unmistakably clear, throwing his full weight behind Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke ahead of the governorship election while taking direct aim at the opposition.

The Afrobeats star's comments were triggered by footage that circulated online showing the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, heaping praise on Adeleke during the commissioning of the Ile-Ife flyover bridge and road dualisation project.

Davido reacts after Ooni of Ife praises Governor Adeleke. Credit: @davido, @ooniofife

Source: Instagram

The clip sparked a wave of discussion online, and Davido did not hold back in sharing his view.

Questioning the logic of opposing visible development, the singer said,

"APC is just backward. Why would they be doing anything to stop progress? I thought y'all were progressive?"

Davido Takes Campaign Message to Osun

The Grammy-nominated artist went even further with his remarks, directly targeting voters who might be considering the All Progressives Congress ahead of the weekend's election.

"Anybody supporting APC in Osun State is an enemy of progress. Lessons will be learnt this weekend," Davido stated.

His comments reflect a level of political engagement that has grown steadily over recent months. In April, Davido was formally appointed to the Youth Mobilisation arm of the campaign council backing Adeleke's bid for a second term.

Since then, he has made multiple appearances in the state, leaning on his considerable influence among young Nigerians to energise support for his uncle.

Davido takes a bold stand after Ooni of Ife speaks about Gov Adeleke. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido's Political Involvement Sparks Attention

Speaking at a recent campaign rally, Davido explained that his return to Osun was not just an obligation born of family ties.

Despite being in the middle of a tour and fresh off an album release, he said he chose to come back because he genuinely wanted to witness the state's development firsthand and cared deeply about the welfare of his people.

His visibility in Osun politics has kept him at the centre of public conversation, with many observers noting how actively he has stepped into the campaign space for a sitting governor who also happens to be his uncle.

Davido spotted at "someone's backyard"

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido is clearly leaving no stone unturned in his support for his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

The Afrobeats star was recently filmed walking through what appeared to be a partially built or damaged structure as part of the Imole Youth Council's campaign for the governor's re-election, and the footage quickly went viral.

In the clip, Davido is seen moving through a construction or demolition site alongside a group of men in what observers described as a security-detail-like formation.

Source: Legit.ng