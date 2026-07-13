Diesel La Torraca's parents, ethnicity, and journey from Sydney to Hollywood
Diesel La Torraca is a young Australian-American actor. He is best known for his endearing performance as Austin in Netflix's Ginny & Georgia. Despite his young age, he has built an impressive portfolio across television, film, and voice work.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Diesel La Torraca is an Australian actor born and raised in Sydney.
- He won global fame playing Austin Miller in the hit Netflix series Ginny & Georgia.
- The actor's mother, Joanne Hunt, is a well-known Australian actress who supports his career.
- Diesel stars in TV shows, films, and voice projects across Australia and the United States.
Profile summary
Full name
Diesel La Torraca
Gender
Male
Date of birth
1 March 2011
Age
15 years old (as of 2026)
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Place of birth
Australia
Current residence
Sydney, Australia and Los Angeles, USA
Nationality
Australian-American
Ethnicity
White
Hair colour
Light brown
Eye colour
Blue
Mother
Joanne Hunt
Siblings
1
Profession
Actor, voice actor
Who is Diesel La Torraca?
The young star was born on 1 March 2011 in Australia. He holds dual Australian and American citizenship. Diesel is 15 years old as of 2026, and his zodiac sign is Pisces.
Diesel grew up in Collaroy, located on Sydney's Northern Beaches. He began travelling for filming while still at school. Today, he splits his time between Australia and the United States.
Who are Diesel La Torraca's parents?
Diesel La Torraca's mum is Joanne Hunt, a respected Australian actress. She has appeared in the long-running series Home and Away and films such as Restraint.
His father keeps a low profile online. However, Diesel is very close to his older sister, Dallas La Torraca. She appeared in the miniseries First Day and frequently features on his social media.
From Sydney to Hollywood: Diesel La Torraca's career journey
Diesel started acting professionally at just five years old. He began with local TV commercials and minor roles before landing feature films.
In 2019, he starred alongside award-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o in the horror-comedy Little Monsters. That same year, he played Ben Jones in the miniseries Lambs of God. This performance earned him an AACTA Award nomination for Best Male New Talent.
Diesel's global breakthrough came in 2021, when he joined the cast of Ginny & Georgia as Austin Miller. Playing the vulnerable, bespectacled son who struggles with behavioural issues and secrets made him an overnight fan favourite.
Diesel La Torraca's movies and TV shows
Diesel La Torraca has been expanding his filmography, appearing in numerous TV shows and films. According to his IMDb profile, here is a comprehensive list of Diesel La Torraca's work.
Year of release
Film/TV series
Role
2025
It: Welcome to Derry
Young Francis Shaw
2024
Unsung Hero
Joel Smallbone
2021–2026
Ginny & Georgia
Austin Miller
2021–2022
La Brea
Isaiah
2021
Back to the Outback
Chazzie Hunt (voice)
2020
The Secrets She Keeps
Elijah
2019
Little Monsters
Felix
2019
Lambs of God
Ben Jones
FAQs
- Who is Diesel La Torraca? He is a talented young Australian-American actor and voice artist.
- Why is Diesel La Torraca famous? Diesel gained global fame playing Austin Miller in Netflix's Ginny & Georgia.
- How old is Diesel La Torraca? He is 15 years old as of 2026. He was born on 1 March 2011.
- What is Diesel La Torraca's ethnicity? The actor is of White ethnicity with Euro-Australian heritage.
- Who are Diesel La Torraca's parents? La Torraca's mother is Joanne Hunt, a popular Australian actress, but he has kept his father's identity private.
- Where does Diesel La Torraca live? He splits his time between Sydney, Australia, and Los Angeles, California, United States.
- Does Diesel La Torraca have siblings? The young actor had one sibling, a sister named Dallas La Torraca.
Diesel La Torraca 's rapid rise shows how talent and family support can bridge the gap between regional TV and Hollywood success. The young Australian-American actor continues to land high-profile roles both in Australia and the United States.
Legit.ng published an article about Brittanya Razavi. The American reality TV star, model, and actress Brittanya Razavi became famous on shows like Rock of Love and I Love Money. Her daring personality helped her build a massive online following and launch several successful business ventures.
Brittanya Razavi is married to Moe "Lucky" Razavi, with whom she has two sons, Legend and Cash. The TV personality also had another child from a previous relationship when she was 15. Read more about reality star Brittanya Razavi in this post.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina is a writer at Legit.ng. She joined the project in August 2022. With over four years of digital journalism experience, she specialises in biographies, entertainment, and business. Naomi holds a Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University (2012). She also earned a Higher Diploma in HR from IHRM and a Marketing Diploma from Kenyatta University. To advance her editorial skills, she completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course in 2023 and the Google News Initiative training in 2024.