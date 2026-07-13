Diesel La Torraca's parents, ethnicity, and journey from Sydney to Hollywood

Diesel La Torraca is a young Australian-American actor. He is best known for his endearing performance as Austin in Netflix's Ginny & Georgia. Despite his young age, he has built an impressive portfolio across television, film, and voice work.

Diesel La Torraca is wearing a denim jacket over a white hoodie (L) and a black LA baseball cap, a black shirt, and a gold chain (R). Photo: @diesellatorraca (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Diesel La Torraca is an Australian actor born and raised in Sydney.

He won global fame playing Austin Miller in the hit Netflix series Ginny & Georgia .

in the hit Netflix series . The actor's mother, Joanne Hunt , is a well-known Australian actress who supports his career.

, is a well-known Australian actress who supports his career. Diesel stars in TV shows, films, and voice projects across Australia and the United States.

Profile summary

Full name Diesel La Torraca Gender Male Date of birth 1 March 2011 Age 15 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Australia Current residence Sydney, Australia and Los Angeles, USA Nationality Australian-American Ethnicity White Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Blue Mother Joanne Hunt Siblings 1 Profession Actor, voice actor Instagram @diesellatorraca

Who is Diesel La Torraca?

The young star was born on 1 March 2011 in Australia. He holds dual Australian and American citizenship. Diesel is 15 years old as of 2026, and his zodiac sign is Pisces.

Diesel grew up in Collaroy, located on Sydney's Northern Beaches. He began travelling for filming while still at school. Today, he splits his time between Australia and the United States.

Top five facts about Diesel La Torraca. Photo: @diesellatorraca on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Who are Diesel La Torraca's parents?

Diesel La Torraca's mum is Joanne Hunt, a respected Australian actress. She has appeared in the long-running series Home and Away and films such as Restraint.

His father keeps a low profile online. However, Diesel is very close to his older sister, Dallas La Torraca. She appeared in the miniseries First Day and frequently features on his social media.

From Sydney to Hollywood: Diesel La Torraca's career journey

Diesel started acting professionally at just five years old. He began with local TV commercials and minor roles before landing feature films.

Diesel La Torraca attends the Ginny & Georgia S3 Special Screening at Netflix Home Theatre on 28 May 2025, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Charley Gallay

Source: Getty Images

In 2019, he starred alongside award-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o in the horror-comedy Little Monsters. That same year, he played Ben Jones in the miniseries Lambs of God. This performance earned him an AACTA Award nomination for Best Male New Talent.

Diesel's global breakthrough came in 2021, when he joined the cast of Ginny & Georgia as Austin Miller. Playing the vulnerable, bespectacled son who struggles with behavioural issues and secrets made him an overnight fan favourite.

Diesel La Torraca's movies and TV shows

Diesel La Torraca is sitting on a light grey couch next to a glass side table with a lamp. Photo: @diesellatorraca (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Diesel La Torraca has been expanding his filmography, appearing in numerous TV shows and films. According to his IMDb profile, here is a comprehensive list of Diesel La Torraca's work.

Year of release Film/TV series Role 2025 It: Welcome to Derry Young Francis Shaw 2024 Unsung Hero Joel Smallbone 2021–2026 Ginny & Georgia Austin Miller 2021–2022 La Brea Isaiah 2021 Back to the Outback Chazzie Hunt (voice) 2020 The Secrets She Keeps Elijah 2019 Little Monsters Felix 2019 Lambs of God Ben Jones

FAQs

Who is Diesel La Torraca? He is a talented young Australian-American actor and voice artist. Why is Diesel La Torraca famous? Diesel gained global fame playing Austin Miller in Netflix's Ginny & Georgia. How old is Diesel La Torraca? He is 15 years old as of 2026. He was born on 1 March 2011. What is Diesel La Torraca's ethnicity? The actor is of White ethnicity with Euro-Australian heritage. Who are Diesel La Torraca's parents? La Torraca's mother is Joanne Hunt, a popular Australian actress, but he has kept his father's identity private. Where does Diesel La Torraca live? He splits his time between Sydney, Australia, and Los Angeles, California, United States. Does Diesel La Torraca have siblings? The young actor had one sibling, a sister named Dallas La Torraca.

Diesel La Torraca 's rapid rise shows how talent and family support can bridge the gap between regional TV and Hollywood success. The young Australian-American actor continues to land high-profile roles both in Australia and the United States.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng