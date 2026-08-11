The Good Governance Index Group held a press conference in Abuja to publicly commend leadership at the NUPRC and NNPC Ltd

The group specifically addressed the N7.13 trillion energy security expense reported by NNPC for 2024, urging evidence-based scrutiny

NUPRC's recent licensing round drew 143 companies submitting 200 bids for 37 of 50 oil and gas blocks on offer across Nigeria

A civil society organisation, the Good Governance Index Group, has publicly praised the leadership of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), citing what it called measurable improvements in transparency and institutional discipline within Nigeria's oil and gas sector.

Dr Olayemi Isaac, the group's Executive Director, addressed journalists at a press conference in Abuja on Monday, August 10, where he said the NUPRC's recent licensing round had demonstrated that petroleum assets could be allocated through a competitive, rules-based process.

Good Governance Index Group representatives addressed journalists during a press conference in Abuja. Photo GGIG

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NUPRC Licensing Round Draws Wide Interest

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng, a total of 143 companies submitted 200 bids for 37 of the 50 oil and gas blocks made available during the round. The blocks span the Niger Delta, Benin Basin, Anambra Basin, Chad Basin and Benue Trough. The group described the interest in frontier basins as particularly significant for future exploration.

Speaking on behalf of the group, a spokesperson identified as Idoko said the 31 companies that emerged successfully from the process represented more than a simple allocation of acreage.

"The licensing round represents an important test of Nigeria's commitment to transparency in the management of its petroleum resources. From the participation of investors to the evaluation of bids and the involvement of relevant government institutions, the process showed that petroleum assets can be administered through a framework that is competitive, predictable and open to scrutiny," he said.

The group commended NUPRC Chief Executive Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan for the commission's insistence that successful bidders must pay applicable signature bonuses and demonstrate the operational and financial capacity to develop their assets.

Idoko pushed back against calls for Eyesan's removal, saying any allegations relating to the licensing process should be examined through proper institutional channels rather than public pressure.

Group Defends NNPC's N7.13 Trillion Expenditure

On NNPC Ltd, the group said the N7.13 trillion energy security expense recorded in the company's 2024 audited accounts had been misread in public discourse.

"The discussion around the N7.13 trillion energy security expenditure must be guided by the contents of the audited accounts and the legal framework under which the expenditure was incurred. The records explain that energy security costs included obligations arising from petroleum supply interventions, exchange-rate differentials and the protection of critical oil and gas infrastructure," Idoko said.

The group also pointed to NNPC's reported crude oil production growth, from 1.60 million barrels per day in 2025 to 1.67 million barrels per day in April 2026, as a performance indicator that should factor into any fair assessment of the company.

The group extended a vote of confidence to NNPC Group Chief Executive Bayo Ojulari and urged civil society organisations to engage both institutions directly, including through the Freedom of Information Act, rather than relying on unverified claims aired through media appearances.

NUPRC boss Eyesan earns praise for transparent oil licensing process

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian energy think tank has publicly praised the chief executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, for how she handled the country's 2025 oil and gas licensing round.

The Centre for Energy Policy, Research and Strategic Development (CEPRSD) issued the commendation on Sunday, with its Executive Director, Dr Cletus Okpe, describing the process as transparent, structured and professionally managed.

Source: Legit.ng