Veteran Nollywood actor Sunday Afolabi, known for Owo Blow, revealed he sold his Nissan Quest car just to afford a second-hand motorcycle

The actor explained that he relocated to Badagry and started driving commercial minibuses after acting and photography work both dried up completely

Sunday Afolabi broke down in tears during an interview on the Talk to B show, recounting how a stranger insulted him over his condition

Veteran Nollywood actor Sunday Afolabi has spoken on the financial hardships that have defined his life in recent years, describing a steep fall from celebrated screen performer to commercial bus driver that moved both his interviewer and fans to tears.

The actor, widely remembered for his role in the beloved Yoruba classic Owo Blow, sat down with actress Biola Bayo on her Talk to B show, which was shared on her Instagram page on August 11.

Sunday Afolabi becomes emotional while discussing the challenges he faces outside his acting career. Photo: biolabayo1/sunday_olaoluwa

Source: Instagram

The veteran actor spoke candidly about a chain of misfortunes that began with his decision to relocate from Lagos to Badagry in search of stability.

"I relocated to Badagry because I wanted to have a building of my own. It has affected my career. It has caused a lot of setback especially for my major profession which is acting," he told Biola Bayo.

From screen star to bus driver

With acting roles no longer coming and his photography business stalling, actor Sunday Afolabi found himself unable to maintain his car.

A broken shock absorber on his Nissan Quest sat unfixed for nearly two years before he ultimately sold the vehicle for N180,000, an amount that was not enough to purchase a new motorcycle.

"I sold my Nissan Quest to buy a fairly used motorcycle. The money was not enough to buy a new one," he said.

Earlier in 2026, footage of the actor calling out passenger destinations from Lagos commercial minibuses circulated widely online, drawing an outpouring of concern from the public.

Sunday Afolabi acknowledged the video but insisted his actions came from a place of dignity rather than despair.

"What I hate most in my life is to beg for food. I would rather do any legitimate job," he said firmly.

The interview took an emotional turn when Afolabi recounted a painful encounter with a stranger who recognised him.

"A man saw me and insulted me," he shared, before composing himself.

He revealed that the thought of what his wife and children had endured alongside him was enough to reduce him to tears mid-sentence.

Sunday Afolabi's career stretches back to 1970s Lagos, where he began in theatre as a drummer before transitioning to television during the ANTPC era.

He went on to appear in productions including Village Headmaster, Super Story, Trace by Moonlight, and Nowhere to be Found.

By the end of the interview, host Biola Bayo made a direct appeal to viewers, calling for donations of a working car and better accommodation for the actor so he could potentially work with Uber.

Watch veteran actor Sunday Afolabi recount his ordeal in the interview below:

Fans rally behind Sunday Afolabi

The clip stirred strong emotions online, with many fans recalling the impact of his performances.

@shuga_8 commented:

"Omo if they wan run gofundme for this guy, I'll gladly drop my hard earned money, I can never forget his role in owo blow"

@papumatic wrote:

"He is one of the best actors from Nigeria. He delivered his role so well. I'm a fan."

@dupsonproperties shared:

"It is well ooo… this man and his word in owo blow still echo till date… 'shey e mi ni bros, baba e ni bros, ilalaye e ni bros, gbogbo ile yin ni bros'. I pray the universe be kind to him. Amen 🙏"

@realtalk_with_mummy_j reacted:

"How did we get here? He was a very good actor o for both English and Yoruba o."

@_toye40 said:

"May the universe comes through for him 🙏. He was a fantastic actor 😭😭"

Veteran actor Roy De Nani shares poverty experience

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran Nollywood actor Roy De Nani shared the heartbreaking tragedy that shaped his life during his darkest moments.

The movie star revealed on a podcast that he lost his son and daughter because he could not afford to pay for their urgent blood transfusions.

He lamented that his colleagues in the entertainment industry abandoned him during his grief, though he remains dedicated to his filmmaking career today.

Source: Legit.ng