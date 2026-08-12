Peter Obi spoke out against Senator Francis Fadahunsi over comments he described as inflammatory and threat-laden before the Osun State election

Obi called on Fadahunsi to retract his statements and apologise to the people of Osun State

The NDC presidential candidate urged security agencies to monitor inflammatory rhetoric and protect voters before, during, and after the polls

Former Labour Party presidential candidate and current NDC flagbearer Peter Obi has publicly condemned Senator Francis Fadahunsi over remarks he described as inflammatory and threatening in the days leading up to the Osun State governorship election.

Obi, who was ratified as the NDC's presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections on May 29, 2026, said the comments attributed to the senator were "alarming and unacceptable" for someone holding such a high legislative office.

Peter Obi takes a swipe at Senator Francis Fadahunsi of the APC Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg, @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Obi demands retraction and apology

In a statement released ahead of Saturday's Osun election, Obi said a senator carries "a solemn constitutional and moral responsibility to promote peace, uphold democratic norms, and foster unity." He argued that resorting to intimidation or threat-laden language risked heightening tensions, instilling fear in voters, and potentially triggering electoral violence in the state.

Obi called on Fadahunsi to retract the statements immediately and tender a public apology to the people of Osun State. He also urged all political leaders, party officials, and loyalists across party lines to moderate their language and recommit to peaceful conduct ahead of the polls.

Call for security agencies to act

Beyond the direct call to Fadahunsi, Obi directed a demand at relevant security agencies, asking them to closely monitor inflammatory statements and guarantee equal protection for voters, election officials, and all citizens before, during, and after the election.

He reminded politicians that no individual, regardless of status or political office, has the right to subvert the will of the people through fear or coercion, adding that "the democratic mandate belongs to the people."

Addressing residents of Osun State directly, Obi urged them to remain calm and go to the polls without fear, describing the exercise of their vote as a constitutional civic duty.

Senator Fadahunsi represents Osun East Senatorial District at the National Assembly.

Read Obi's full statement on X here:

Atiku, Obi, others set for potential alignment against Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's re-election became threatened as the G100 group said it completed a first round of talks with leaders of six opposition parties, including Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The consultations followed the group's Open Letter on the Doctrine of Necessary Democratic Opposition, published on August 2, 2026.

The G100 announced a Summit of Opposition Parties scheduled for Tuesday, August 18, 2026, in Abuja to push for greater unity.

Source: Legit.ng