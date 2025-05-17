Who is Trevor Noah's girlfriend? Is he still with Zoë Leila Mabie?

Society has deemed me a loser, whether I like it or not. Being married is like you've served. There's a certain honour that comes with it. If you've never been married, there's this weird thing that people do to you where they treat you like you're not a serious person in life.

Who is Trevor Noah's girlfriend? The South African comedian is single, but was allegedly in a relationship with Zoë Leila Mabie, but their relationship ended. The comedian once said that society has regarded him as a loser because of his single and unmarried life, despite his success in the entertainment industry. However, he has his reservations on relationships and marriages.

Trevor Noah during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards on 02 February 2025 (L).Trevor during the opening night of Web Summit Qatar 2024 (R). Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer, Harry Murphy (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Trevor Noah has been romantically involved with famous women in the entertainment industry, like Minka Kelly and Jordyn Taylor .

and . She was allegedly dating Zoë Leila Mabie in 2023, and they broke up, but neither confirmed the relationship.

Profile summary

Full name Trevor Noah Date of birth 20 February 1984 Age 41 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Johannesburg, South Africa Current residence New York City, United States of America Nationality South African Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11 Height in centimetres 180 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Patricia Noah Father Robert Noah Siblings 2 School Maryvale College College University of Johannesburg Profession Comedian, television host, writer, producer, political commentator Instagram @trevornoah Facebook @trevornoah X (Twitter) @trevornoah TikTok @trevornoah YouTube Trevor Noah

Is Zoë Leila Mabie still Trevor Noah’s girlfriend?

The South African comedian is currently single. According to Harper's Bazaar, he was allegedly in a relationship with South African influencer Zoë Leila Mabie in 2023. The two were introduced by a mutual friend, but they allegedly broke up due to Trevor’s busy schedule.

Trevor Noah during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards (L) and Zoë Leila Mabie rides a horse (R). Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images, @zoemabie/Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Has Trevor Noah been married?

The South African television host has never been married. In a 2 May 2024 episode of his podcast titled A Friendship Revolution with Rhain Cohen, he revealed that society has regarded him as a loser for being unmarried at his age despite his success. However, he said that it does not bother him.

It doesn’t bother me at all cause I'm single, and as you say, I’m successful, and that is good.

Due to his unmarried life, he also added that he is usually denied the opportunity to bring a friend to an event where only spouses are allowed.

I get invited to some events where people would be like, ‘You are invited,’ and then I’m like, ‘Oh, is there a plus-one?’ and they are like, ‘Yes, but for spouses…we can’t just give plus-ones to anyone.’ And I’m like, "This idiot got married six months ago. They don't even know this person, and you're going to tell me that I can't come with my best friend, who I can tell you every...detail about?

According to Trevor Noah, marriage is not a necessary proof of a strong connection between two people. He values friendship more than marriage, and thinks the most significant others should be friends.

Trevor Noah’s girlfriends: rumoured relationships

The South African stand-up comedian has been romantically linked to high-profile women in the entertainment industry, apart from Zoë Leila Mabie. Below is a list of the women he has reportedly dated in the past.

Dani Gabriel (2014–2015)

Dani Gabriel wearing a black jacket (L). Dani Gabriel posing while sitting on the staircase (R). Photo: @danibagel on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Dani Gabriel is a South African musician and physiotherapist. She and Trevor Noah started dating in 2014. This is one of Trevor’s first public relationships. As per the Daily Mail, the two toured together as Trevor Noah was travelling around the world for his comedy career.

They split in 2015 after the stand-up comedian moved to New York City to work as the host of The Daily Show. Dani was left in Cape Town, where her family resides.

Jordyn Taylor (2015–2018)

Jordyn Taylor posing in a red dress with arms folded (L). Jordyn Taylor sitting on a couch while holding a laptop (R). Photo: @jordyntaylornow on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jordyn Taylor is a recording artist, model, and singer known for songs such as Over You and Strong. She dated Trevor Noah in 2015, and the two walked the red carpet at several public events, like the MTV Movie Awards in 2018.

According IOL, they broke up in 2018. Jordyn confirmed the breakup via an Instagram post in January 2019 as a response to a fan who asked about their breakup.

Of course, I love him. How could you not love him? I love him so much, but you guys should know we broke up this past summer, but yeah, I love him.

Minka Kelly (2020–2022)

Actress Minka Kelly during The ALMAs 2018 - Press Room on 04 November 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Trevor Noah also dated the famous actress Minka Kelly between 2020 and 2022. The two started dating in 2020 and kept their relationship private.

Their relationship was on and off because in May 2021, Minka temporarily split with the comedian due to their difference in work schedules. They reconciled in late 2021 and took a trip together in early 2022. As per People, they officially ended their two-year relationship in 2022.

Dua Lipa (2022)

Dua Lipa during the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating Superfine: Tailoring Black Style at Metropolitan Museum of Art on 05 May 2025 in New York City. Photo TheStewartofNY

Source: Getty Images

Trevor Noah and Dua Lipa’s dating rumours started in September 2022. According to Daily Mail, they sparked dating rumours after they were spotted having dinner at a restaurant in New York City. They were also seen sharing a kiss after dinner.

As per E News, the singer-songwriter confirmed that she and Trevor were not dating on a 7 October 2022 episode of the Dua Lipa: At Your Service podcast. Dua Lipa confirmed that she was single in 2022, and she had not dated for a long time.

For me, this is the first year I've not been in a relationship for a very long time. It's been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish.

Trevor Noah also confirmed that the two were friends when he appeared on the 21 October 2022 episode of the singer's podcast. According to Harper's Bazaar, Trevor Noah reflected on their friendship on the podcast and appreciated her for being an amazing friend.

I even said to my friend one day, 'Every time I see Dua Lipa, it's at an award show. So now that means if I see her, my life is going well. So, now I just hope to see her more so that it means my life is still going exceptionally well. You've always been really wonderful and gracious.

Did Trevor Noah ever see Zaheera again?

Trevor Noah speaks onstage during the 67th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

He never saw Zaheera again after her family moved to America. Zaheera is a girl whom Trevor Noah talks about in his memoir, Born a Crime. According to SparkNotes, he developed a crush on this girl who was his schoolmate.

The two became friends, and Trevor would talk to her more often. She broke up with her boyfriend, and Trevor would talk to her. He was afraid to tell his crush about his feelings. After winter break, Zaheera did not return to school, and Trevor found out that she had moved to America with her family.

A friend of Zaheera later told Trevor Noah that Zaheera had a crush on him, too, and would have said yes if asked to go on a date with him. The South African comedian felt so devastated after realising that he had missed an opportunity to be with Zaheera because he lacked the courage to open up to her about how he felt for her.

FAQs

Who is Trevor Noah? He is a South African comedian and writer, well known for being the former host of The Daily Show. Where is Trevor Noah from? He hails from Johannesburg, South Africa, and currently resides in New York City. How old is Trevor Noah? The comedian is 41 years old as of 2025. Who are Trevor Noah’s parents? His parents are Patricia and Robert Noah. Who is Trevor's new girlfriend? He was allegedly dating Zoë Leila Mabie in 2023. Did Trevor break up with his girlfriend? The two allegedly broke up due to Trevor’s busy schedule. Did Minka Kelly date Trevor Noah? The two dated for two years from 2020 until 2022. Does Trevor Noah have kids? He does not have kids.

Trevor Noah does not have a girlfriend now. The comedian has been in relationships with female celebrities like Minka Kelly and Jordyn Taylor. He was previously alleged to be dating Zoë Leila Mabie in 2023, but the two broke up due to their differing work schedules.

