Megan Thee Stallion's boyfriend history has included several notable names from the music and sports world. Her dating timeline has been linked to stars such as Pardison Fontaine, Klay Thompson, and Moneybagg Yo. The American rapper is currently believed to be single, as she has not publicly confirmed a new relationship.

Megan Thee Stallion poses in the media room during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Mazur (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Megan Thee Stallion has been romantically linked to several high-profile figures, including Moneybagg Yo, Pardison Fontaine, and Klay Thompson.

Her most recent confirmed relationship was with professional basketball player Klay Thompson, whom she reportedly dated from 2025 until April 2026.

Although Megan Thee Stallion has been linked to several men, not all of these relationships have been confirmed . Some remain rumours, as neither Megan nor the individuals involved have publicly commented on the speculation.

. Some remain rumours, as neither Megan nor the individuals involved have publicly commented on the speculation. The rapper is currently believed to be single, as she has not publicly confirmed a new relationship since her split from Thompson.

Profile summary

Full name Megan Jovon Ruth Pete Nickname Megan Thee Stallion Gender Female Date of birth 15 February 1995 Age 31 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth San Antonio, Texas, United States Current residence Houston, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 168 Weight in kilograms 76 Body measurements in inches 41-31-48 Body measurements in centimetres 104-78-122 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Holly Aleece Thomas Father Joseph Pete Relationship status Single School Pearland High School College Prairie View A&M University, Texas Southern University Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter, actress Instagram @theestallion Facebook @MeganTheeStallion X (Twitter) @theestallion TikTok @theestallion

Megan Thee Stallion's boyfriend history: A look at her romances over the years

Megan Thee Stallion's boyfriend history has attracted attention from fans and the media over the years. The rapper has been romantically linked to several notable figures in the entertainment industry. Here is a look at her romances over the years.

Moneybagg Yo (2019)

Rapper Moneybagg Yo performs onstage during 2022 Spring Music Fest at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Full name : DeMario DeWayne White Jr.

: DeMario DeWayne White Jr. Date of birth : 22 September 1991

: 22 September 1991 Age : 34 years old (as of July 2026)

: 34 years old (as of July 2026) Profession: Rapper, songwriter

Megan Thee Stallion and rapper Moneybagg Yo were romantically linked in 2019 after collaborating on music. Their relationship became public through social media posts and joint appearances, with the pair often showing support for each other's careers. They also worked together on the song All Dat, which increased public interest in their romance.

The relationship reportedly ended in 2020. Moneybagg Yo later addressed the split publicly, while Megan Thee Stallion moved on with her career and personal life. Their romance remains one of the better-documented relationships in Megan's early dating history.

Trey Songz (2019)

Trey Songz at TikTok GRAMMY Nominees Party at Gravitas Beverly Hills in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Christopher Polk

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Tremaine Aldon Neverson

: Tremaine Aldon Neverson Date of birth : 28 November 1984

: 28 November 1984 Age : 41 years old (as of July 2026)

: 41 years old (as of July 2026) Profession: Singer, songwriter, actor

Megan Thee Stallion was romantically linked to Trey Songz around 2019 after the pair sparked dating rumours by being spotted together in the days leading up to the singer's 35th birthday. Their close friendship drew public attention, as both were already established stars in the music industry. However, Megan later dismissed the speculation, clarifying that they were just good friends.

Tory Lanez (2020)

Tory Lanez attends Rolling Stone Live Big Game Experience at Academy LA in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jerod Harris

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson

: Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson Date of birth : 27 July 1992

: 27 July 1992 Age : 34 years old (as of 2026)

: 34 years old (as of 2026) Profession: Rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer

Megan Thee Stallion’s relationship with Tory Lanez became the subject of intense public attention after the two spent time together in 2020 and were photographed and seen in each other's company.

Megan never publicly described Lanez as her boyfriend, although she admitted to having hooked up with him multiple times. Their association later became overshadowed by the 2020 shooting incident involving the two artists, which led to a highly publicised criminal case and subsequent legal proceedings.

G-Eazy (2020)

G-Eazy performs at Gasometerhalle in Vienna, Austria. Photo: Mario Skraban

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Gerald Earl Gillum

: Gerald Earl Gillum Date of birth : 24 May 1989

: 24 May 1989 Age : 37 years old (as of 2026)

: 37 years old (as of 2026) Profession: Rapper, songwriter, record producer

Megan Thee Stallion and American rapper G-Eazy sparked romance rumours in early 2020 after they were seen together during the Super Bowl weekend in Miami, Florida. Their interactions quickly generated speculation among fans, who wondered whether the two musicians had started dating.

The rumours, however, did not develop into a publicly confirmed relationship. G-Eazy later clarified the nature of their relationship, referring to it as purely platonic.

Pardison Fontaine (2021 – 2023)

Pardison Fontaine attends Fat Joe's birthday celebration at Brooklyn Chop House in New York City. Photo: Shareif Ziyadat

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe

: Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe Date of birth : 29 December 1989

: 29 December 1989 Age : 36 years old (as of July 2026)

: 36 years old (as of July 2026) Profession: Rapper, songwriter, record producer

Megan Thee Stallion began dating rapper and songwriter Pardison Fontaine around 2020, and their relationship became more public in 2021. The pair were frequently seen together and shared affectionate moments on social media, making their romance one of Megan's most visible relationships. In a 2021 interview, she heaped praise on her then-boyfriend, saying:

My boyfriend does make me very happy. He definitely takes care of me emotionally. He makes my brain feel good. He makes my heart feel good.

Fontaine also publicly supported Megan during important moments in her career, while she celebrated him and his work. Their relationship reportedly ended in 2023 after roughly two years together. Although the former couple largely kept the details of their breakup private, their split became apparent after they stopped appearing together and removed some relationship-related content from social media.

Romelu Lukaku (2023)

Romelu Lukaku addresses a press conference at Los Angeles Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo: Paul Ellis

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Romelu Menama Lukaku Bolingoli

: Romelu Menama Lukaku Bolingoli Date of birth : 13 May 1993

: 13 May 1993 Age : 33 years old (as of 2026)

: 33 years old (as of 2026) Profession: Professional footballer

Megan Thee Stallion and Romelu Lukaku were linked in 2023 after the pair were photographed holding hands at the wedding of his teammate Lautaro Martínez in Italy. The sighting prompted speculation that Megan Thee Stallion had moved on from her ex Pardison Fontaine.

The rumours gained further attention because Megan and the professional footballer were both associated with Roc Nation, which manages their professional interests. However, neither celebrity confirmed that they were romantically involved.

Travis Kelce (2024)

Travis Kelce is seen at a Tommy Hilfiger photo shoot in Central Park in New York City. Photo: Aeon

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Travis Michael Kelce

: Travis Michael Kelce Date of birth : 5 October 1989

: 5 October 1989 Age : 36 years old (as of July 2026)

: 36 years old (as of July 2026) Profession: Professional American football player

Megan Thee Stallion has also been the subject of online dating rumours involving NFL star Travis Kelce. The speculation appears to have stemmed from their celebrity status and public appearances together, including a 2024 Pepsi commercial. However, there is no credible evidence that they were ever romantically involved.

Kelce is publicly engaged to Taylor Swift. Neither he nor Megan Thee Stallion has ever confirmed that they were in a romantic relationship.

Klay Thompson (2025 – 2026)

Klay Thompson looks on during the first half against the Boston Celtics at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Photo: Sam Hodde

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Klay Alexander Thompson

: Klay Alexander Thompson Date of birth : 8 February 1990

: 8 February 1990 Age : 36 years old (as of 2026)

: 36 years old (as of 2026) Profession: Professional basketball player

Megan Thee Stallion and NBA star Klay Thompson began dating in 2025. Dating speculation emerged after fans spotted Thompson in the background of one of Megan's social media posts, and the two later made their relationship more public.

The couple made their red-carpet debut at Megan's Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York in July 2025. Megan later described meeting Thompson as a movie-like experience and spoke positively about him in interviews. Their romance lasted approximately a year, ending in April 2026 when Megan confirmed the split. She told Page Six in a statement:

I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay. Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward. I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.

FAQs

Who is Megan the Stallion's ex? The American rapper has had several reported relationships over the years, including with ex-boyfriends Moneybagg Yo, Pardison Fontaine, and Klay Thompson. Did Megan Thee Stallion sleep with Tory Lanez? She confirmed in her documentary Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words that she slept with Tory Lanez when they had a brief relationship. Is Megan Thee Stallion engaged? The American rapper has been in multiple romantic relationships, but none of them has led to an engagement. How did Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson meet? The exact details of how Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson first met have not been publicly disclosed, but they went public with their relationship in 2025. Are Megan and Klay together? They are no longer together. Their relationship, which began in 2025, reportedly ended in 2026. Who is Klay Thompson? He is an American professional basketball player who plays in the NBA for the Dallas Mavericks. Who is Megan Thee Stallion dating? She is reportedly single and has not publicly confirmed a new boyfriend. Her most recent publicly documented relationship was with Klay Thompson. Who is Megan Thee Stallion’s ex-husband? The rapper does not have an ex-husband, as she has never been married. Does Megan Thee Stallion have children? The Bigger In Texas artist has no publicly known children.

Megan Thee Stallion's dating history has included several high-profile names from the music, sports, and entertainment industries. While some relationships were publicly confirmed, others remained the subject of rumours and speculation. For now, the rapper is reportedly single and focused on her career and personal life.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng