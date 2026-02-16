Who is Channing Tatum dating now? His life after Jenna and Zoë Kravitz

Who is Channing Tatum dating now? The American actor is currently in a relationship with Australian-born model and fashion entrepreneur Inka Williams. The couple was first linked in February 2025 and has since made several public appearances together. Previously, Tatum was in high-profile relationships with Zoë Kravitz, Jenna Dewan, and Jessie J.

Full name Channing Matthew Tatum Gender Male Date of birth 26 April 1980 Age 45 years old (as of February 2026) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Cullman, Alabama, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6'1'' Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 195 Weight in kilograms 88 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Green Father Glenn Tatum Mother Kay Tatum Siblings Paige Tatum Relationship status Dating Partner Inka Williams Children Everly Tatum Education Tampa Catholic High School, Glenville State College Profession Actor, producer, director, model, dancer Net worth $90 million Instagram @channingtatum X @channingtatum Facebook @channingtatum TikTok @channingtatum

Who is Channing Tatum dating now?

Channing Tatum is currently dating Australian model Inka Williams. As documented by People, the two were linked in February 2025 after being spotted together at a pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles. They made their relationship Instagram official in April 2025 when Williams shared a tribute for Tatum's 45th birthday. She captioned a photo collage of Channing:

Happy life to the handsomest, kindest, funniest, stoopidest most gorgeous human ever !!!

Inka WIlliams and Channing Tatum at The Royal Festival Hall on 14 October 2025 in London, England. Photo: Gareth Cattermole

Source: Getty Images

Inka Williams and Channing Tatum made their first official red-carpet appearance in September 2025 at the premiere of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle in Los Angeles, where Williams was seen alongside Tatum's daughter, Everly.

The couple also rang in 2026 together with a romantic, PDA-filled beach vacation in Costa Rica. They were spotted at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2026, where Tatum premiered his film Josephine.

Inside Channing Tatum’s dating history

Channing Tatum has been in the public eye for both his work and his personal life. Over the years, he has been linked to several notable relationships, some confirmed and others reported by the media. Below is a look at his past relationships.

1. Zoë Kravitz (2021–2024)

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum at DGA Theater Complex on 8 August 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Zoë Isabella Kravitz

: Zoë Isabella Kravitz Date of birth : 1 December 1988

: 1 December 1988 Age : 37 years old (as of 2026)

: 37 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : Venice, Los Angeles, California, United States

: Venice, Los Angeles, California, United States Occupation: Actress, director, producer

Zoë Kravitz is an acclaimed American actress, director, and producer known for her roles in The Batman (2022), Big Little Lies, Mad Max: Fury Road, and the Fantastic Beasts series. She and Channing Tatum were in a high-profile relationship for almost three years.

The former pair first met in 2021 while working on Kravitz's directorial debut, Blink Twice and began dating. They became engaged in October 2023 but called off the engagement and ended their relationship exactly one year later in October 2024.

Despite the split, Kravitz later spoke positively about Tatum and their creative work together. In a March 2025 ELLE cover interview, when she was asked about whether their split affected how she feels about their movie Blink Twice, Kravitz stated:

Not at all. I love this thing that we made together, and I care for him very much…..Even when you bring up how great his performance is, it warms my heart to hear that, and I’m so happy that all of it happened. I just feel so grateful that we got to go on that journey together.

2. Jessie J (2018–2020)

Jessie J and Channing Tatum at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California on 25 January 2020. Photo: Mark Ralston

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Jessica Ellen Cornish

: Jessica Ellen Cornish Date of birth : 27 March 1988

: 27 March 1988 Age : 37 years old (as of 2026)

: 37 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : Chadwell Heath, London, England

: Chadwell Heath, London, England Occupation: singer-songwriter

Singer Jessie J, known for hits like Price Tag, Domino, and Do It Like a Dude, was in an on-and-off relationship with Channing Tatum that lasted from 2018 to 2020. They were first linked in October 2018 after being spotted on a mini-golf date in Seattle, a few months after Tatum announced his separation from his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan.

According to US Weekly, Channing Tatum and Jessie J dated for just over a year before reportedly splitting in December 2019. They cited difficulties of a long-distance relationship, with Tatum needing to be in L.A. for his daughter and Jessie preferring England, as the reason for the separation.

They briefly reconciled in January 2020 and made their red-carpet debut at the MusiCares Person of the Year gala. In April 2020, a source told People that the pair officially split for good, citing amicable reasons and different priorities.

They cared enough about each other to try again, but realised it was better to move on. It's totally amicable.

3. Jenna Dewan (2006–2018)

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum at the Arclight Theatre on 3 August 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Jenna Lee Dewan

: Jenna Lee Dewan Date of birth : 3 December 1980

: 3 December 1980 Age : 45 years old (as of 2026)

: 45 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : Hartford, Connecticut, United States

: Hartford, Connecticut, United States Profession: Actress, dancer

Jenna Lee Dewan is a famous actress and dancer known for her role as Nora Clark in the 2006 film Step Up. She and Channing Tatum were together for over 10 years, from 2006 to 2018. The two first met in 2005 while filming the dance movie Step Up, where they played love interests, and they began dating shortly after the film wrapped.

After about three years together, Tatum proposed in 2008 during a trip to Maui, Hawaii. They exchanged their wedding vows on 11 July 2009, in a private ceremony in Malibu, California. In May 2013, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan welcomed their daughter, Everly Elizabeth Maiselle Tatum, in London.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum on 21 April 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

However, in April 2018, after nearly nine years of marriage, they announced their separation through a joint statement on Instagram. The statement read:

We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.

They added:

There are no secrets nor s*lacious events at the root of our decision—just two best friends realising it's time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving, dedicated parents to Everly.

Channing Tatum at Avalon Hollywood on 5 November 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jesse Grant

Source: Getty Images

As reported by People, the pair had already been separated for months, and Channing moved out of their LA home. A source told the publication:

This has been a long time coming. Like any marriage, they've had their ups and downs over the years, but they really started to grow apart within the last year.

While they separated in 2018, Channing and his ex-wife Jenna Dewan only finalised their divorce in September 2024. They agreed to 50 per cent of each other’s pension benefits accrued during their marriage and remain committed to co-parenting Everly.

FAQs

Channing Tatum is dating Australian model Inka Williams. The couple was first linked in February 2025 and made their relationship official on Instagram in April 2025. The American actor was previously married to Jenna Dewan, with whom he shares a daughter. He was also engaged to Zoë Kravitz and dated singer Jessie J.

