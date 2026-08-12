The Ebonyi State House of Assembly passed a law on August 11, 2026, regulating scrap trading, residential rent, and property agency fees across the state

Unlicensed scrap dealers now face up to two years in prison or a fine of up to ₦500,000, while agency fees are capped at 2% of gross transaction value

Landlords found guilty of fraud to obtain possession orders risk imprisonment under the new Ebonyi State regulation law

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Abakaliki, Ebonyi State - Members of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly have passed sweeping legislation targeting unlicensed scrap trading, arbitrary rent hikes, and excessive agency fees in the state's real estate market.

The bill was adopted following a clause-by-clause review in the Committee of the Whole House on Tuesday, August 11, 2026.

New Ebonyi law caps agent fees and targets unlicensed scrap dealers. Photo credit: Francis Nwifuru

Source: Facebook

As reported by Channels Television, Speaker Moses Odunwa presided over the plenary session at the Assembly Complex on Nkaliki Road, Abakaliki.

The law, formally cited as the Ebonyi State Sale of Scraps, House Rent, and Agent Fees Regulation Law 2026, took immediate effect upon passage.

Key provisions of the new law

Under the legislation, buying, selling, possessing, transporting, or disposing of metal and electrical scraps without a licence is now a criminal offence. Anyone found in violation risks up to 2 years' imprisonment, a fine not exceeding ₦500,000, or both penalties.

On housing, rent tariffs will be set by Governor Francis Nwifuru for applicable property categories, and landlords are barred from charging above those prescribed caps.

Any landlord who uses fraud, misrepresentation, or deliberate concealment of facts to obtain a possession order faces up to two years' imprisonment.

Agency fees for real estate transactions are now capped at 2% of the gross transaction value, covering both professional and non-professional agents.

All estate agents operating within the capital city are also required to register with the Ministry of the Capital City to ensure accountability.

House rent: Lawmakers back the bill

House Leader Kingsley Ikoro urged his colleagues to pass the bill quickly, arguing it was essential for protecting public infrastructure and shielding vulnerable tenants from exploitation.

Several members voiced their support during deliberations, including Victor Nwoke (Abakaliki North), Nwodo Nwodo (Ebonyi North West), Oluchukwu Ukie Ezeali (Afikpo East), Friday Ogbuewu (Ezza South), and Celestine Ogba (Onicha East).

They described the law as a necessary response to rising scrap theft in municipal areas and unchecked rent increases by speculative landlords.

Speaking after the bill passed its third reading, Speaker Odunwa said: "Scrap dealers have shown a brazen lack of restraint, causing widespread havoc to critical public infrastructure and private property.

This law restores sanity to our property market and prioritises overall public safety."

Other business before the house

In separate proceedings at the same session, the Assembly adopted the Auditor-General's Report on the Consolidated Financial Statements of the Ebonyi State Government for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, finding it consistent with standard accounting principles.

The House also screened and confirmed nine nominees put forward by Governor Nwifuru to serve as Coordinator and Management Committee members for the Amasiri Development Centre in Afikpo Local Government Area, following the state government's reinstatement of the centre.

Ebonyi Assembly passes law capping rent and agency fees, effective immediately. Photo credit: Francis Nwifuru

Source: Facebook

Ebonyi moves to regulate house rents, agency fees

Recall that the Ebonyi State Executive Council, led by Governor Francis Nwifuru, approved two executive bills targeting housing costs and infrastructure theft.

One bill proposes capping house agency fees at two per cent of total rental value to protect residents from arbitrary charges.

Both bills have been sent to the Ebonyi State House of Assembly for debate and possible passage into law.

Source: Legit.ng