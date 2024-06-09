Anna Faris' net worth (2024), background, husband and children
Anna Faris is an American actress, podcaster, singer and comedian. She first gained widespread recognition for her role as Cindy Campbell in the Scary Movie franchise. The American comedian has showcased her comedic skills in numerous films, including The House Bunny, Just Friends, and What's Your Number? But what is Anna Faris' net worth?
Anna Faris delivered her first professional acting performance at nine in Arthur Miller's play Danger: Memory! at the Seattle Repertory Theater. She is also known for her popular podcast, Anna Faris Is Unqualified. Besides her career, she is a wife and mother of one.
What is Anna Faris' net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, the American actress has an alleged net worth of $30 million. Her primary source of income is her career as an actress, which has spanned over three decades.
How much does Anna Faris make per episode?
During her time on the CBS sitcom Mom, Anna Faris’s salary per episode was allegedly $125,000 for the early seasons. Around the third or fourth season, she made around $200,000 per episode.
What kind of car does Anna Faris drive?
The American actress has driven various cars over the years. Some of the vehicles she has previously owned include the Toyota FJ Cruiser, BMW Alpina B7, and Ford Edge.
Where is Anna Faris’ home?
In 2014, Anna and her ex-husband Pratt purchased a $3.3 million home in the Hollywood Hills from Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino. The 4,700-square-foot home boasts a turret entry, high ceilings with exposed wooden beams, and arched doorways and windows.
In 2018, Anna and Prett listed the house for $4.995 million. They finally found a buyer in September 2020 for $4.75 million.
In October 2019, the American actress bought a $4.9 Pacific Palisades Home. The 4,000-square-foot modern home was initially constructed as a spec house. The previous owner renovated the property to achieve LEED certification, incorporating solar-powered utilities, a sophisticated water filtration-recycling system, and a Tesla charger in the garage.
Anna Faris’ background
Anna Faris is from Baltimore, Maryland, United States. She was born to Jack Faris and Karen Faris on 29 November 1976. Her father, Jack, is a sociology professor, while her mother, Karen, is a special education teacher.
She has an older brother, Robert, who is also a sociologist and professor at the University of California, Davis.
Anna graduated from Edmonds Woodway High School in 1994. While in high school, she appeared in a TV commercial for a frozen yoghurt brand. Later, she attended the University of Washington, earning a degree in English literature in 1999.
Anna Faris’ career
Anna Faris made her breakthrough as an actress portraying Cindy Campbell in the 2000 horror-comedy parody film Scary Movie. According to her IMDb profile, she boasts over 60 acting credits as of writing. Below are some of the films and TV shows she has been featured in.
|Film/TV show
|Role
|Year
|Deception: A Mother's Secret
|Liz
|1991
|Eden
|Dithy
|1996
|Scary Movie: Additional Scenes
|Cindy Campbell
|2000
|Scary Movie 2
|Cindy
|2001
|Lost in Translation
|Kelly
|2003
|Scary Movie 3
|Cindy
|2003
|Spelling Bee
|Jane Connelly
|2004
|Friends
|Erica
|2004
|Brokeback Mountain
|Lashawn Malone
|2005
|Just Friends
|Samantha James
|2005
|Blue Skies
|Sarah
|2005
|Waiting...: Deleted Scenes
|Serena
|2005
|Scary Movie 4
|Cindy
|2006
|Entourage
|Anna Faris
|2007
|The Spleenectomy
|Danielle
|2008
|Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
|Sam Sparks (voice)
|2009
|Take Me Home Tonight
|Wendy Franklin
|2011
|Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
|Sam Sparks (voice)
|2013
|The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale
|Sandy
|2018
|Mom
|Christy Plunkett
|2013–2020
|The Simpsons
|Ashley
|2022
|The Peepkins
|Commander Hatch
|2022
Is Anna Faris in a relationship?
The American actress is married to Michael Barrett. Anna Faris’ husband is a cinematographer from Atlanta, Georgia. The couple met while working on the film Overboard in 2017. They got engaged in 2020 and married in 2021.
Before meeting Michael Barrett, Anna was married to Ben Indra in 2004. The two separated after four years of marriage in 2008.
The actress was also in a high-profile relationship with Chris Pratt. They met while filming Take Me Home Tonight and got married in 2009. Faris and Pratt announced their separation in August 2017 and finalised their divorce in 2018.
Anna Faris’ children
The American actress has a son named Jack Pratt. Anna Faris' son was born in 2012 from her relationship with actor Chris Pratt.
Anna Faris' son's disability
Anna Faris' son was born prematurely in August 2012, arriving about nine weeks earlier than his due date. As a result, he faced several health challenges and complications early in his life.
One of the significant issues Jack encountered was a severe brain haemorrhage, which led to some developmental delays and health concerns. He has had to undergo several surgeries: a few hernia surgeries, eye surgeries, and a heart issue. Fortunately, over the years, Jack’s condition has significantly improved.
What is Anna Faris’ height?
The American comedian and actress is 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 119 pounds (54 kilograms). Her body measurements in inches are 34-24-34 (86-61-86 centimetres).
Anna Faris' net worth reflects her success as an actress, podcaster, singer and comedian. Her wealth is primarily attributed to her career as an actress. She is widely recognised for starring in the Scary Movie film series as Cindy Campbell.
