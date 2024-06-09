Anna Faris' net worth (2024), background, husband and children

Anna Faris is an American actress, podcaster, singer and comedian. She first gained widespread recognition for her role as Cindy Campbell in the Scary Movie franchise. The American comedian has showcased her comedic skills in numerous films, including The House Bunny, Just Friends, and What's Your Number? But what is Anna Faris' net worth?

Anna Faris in a bright blue turtleneck sweater (L). The actress attends the premiere of Lionsgate and Pantelion Film's "Overboard" (L). Photo: Raymond Hall, Matt Winkelmeyer (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Anna Faris delivered her first professional acting performance at nine in Arthur Miller's play Danger: Memory! at the Seattle Repertory Theater. She is also known for her popular podcast, Anna Faris Is Unqualified. Besides her career, she is a wife and mother of one.

Profile summary

Full name Anna Kay Faris Gender Female Date of birth 29 November 1976 Age 47 years old (as of June 2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Baltimore, Maryland, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilograms 54 Body measurements in inches 34-24-34 Body measurements in centimetres 86-61-86 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father Jack Faris Mother Karen Faris Siblings 1 Marital status Married Partner Michael Barrett Children 1 School Edmonds-Woodway High School University University of Washington Profession Actress, film producer, podcaster, comedian Net worth $30 million Instagram @annafaris

What is Anna Faris' net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the American actress has an alleged net worth of $30 million. Her primary source of income is her career as an actress, which has spanned over three decades.

How much does Anna Faris make per episode?

During her time on the CBS sitcom Mom, Anna Faris’s salary per episode was allegedly $125,000 for the early seasons. Around the third or fourth season, she made around $200,000 per episode.

What kind of car does Anna Faris drive?

The American actress has driven various cars over the years. Some of the vehicles she has previously owned include the Toyota FJ Cruiser, BMW Alpina B7, and Ford Edge.

Where is Anna Faris’ home?

In 2014, Anna and her ex-husband Pratt purchased a $3.3 million home in the Hollywood Hills from Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino. The 4,700-square-foot home boasts a turret entry, high ceilings with exposed wooden beams, and arched doorways and windows.

In 2018, Anna and Prett listed the house for $4.995 million. They finally found a buyer in September 2020 for $4.75 million.

Top-5 facts about Anna Faris. Photo: Jason LaVeris/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

In October 2019, the American actress bought a $4.9 Pacific Palisades Home. The 4,000-square-foot modern home was initially constructed as a spec house. The previous owner renovated the property to achieve LEED certification, incorporating solar-powered utilities, a sophisticated water filtration-recycling system, and a Tesla charger in the garage.

Anna Faris’ background

Anna Faris is from Baltimore, Maryland, United States. She was born to Jack Faris and Karen Faris on 29 November 1976. Her father, Jack, is a sociology professor, while her mother, Karen, is a special education teacher.

She has an older brother, Robert, who is also a sociologist and professor at the University of California, Davis.

Anna graduated from Edmonds Woodway High School in 1994. While in high school, she appeared in a TV commercial for a frozen yoghurt brand. Later, she attended the University of Washington, earning a degree in English literature in 1999.

Anna Faris’ career

Anna Faris made her breakthrough as an actress portraying Cindy Campbell in the 2000 horror-comedy parody film Scary Movie. According to her IMDb profile, she boasts over 60 acting credits as of writing. Below are some of the films and TV shows she has been featured in.

Film/TV show Role Year Deception: A Mother's Secret Liz 1991 Eden Dithy 1996 Scary Movie: Additional Scenes Cindy Campbell 2000 Scary Movie 2 Cindy 2001 Lost in Translation Kelly 2003 Scary Movie 3 Cindy 2003 Spelling Bee Jane Connelly 2004 Friends Erica 2004 Brokeback Mountain Lashawn Malone 2005 Just Friends Samantha James 2005 Blue Skies Sarah 2005 Waiting...: Deleted Scenes Serena 2005 Scary Movie 4 Cindy 2006 Entourage Anna Faris 2007 The Spleenectomy Danielle 2008 Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs Sam Sparks (voice) 2009 Take Me Home Tonight Wendy Franklin 2011 Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 Sam Sparks (voice) 2013 The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale Sandy 2018 Mom Christy Plunkett 2013–2020 The Simpsons Ashley 2022 The Peepkins Commander Hatch 2022

Is Anna Faris in a relationship?

The American actress is married to Michael Barrett. Anna Faris’ husband is a cinematographer from Atlanta, Georgia. The couple met while working on the film Overboard in 2017. They got engaged in 2020 and married in 2021.

Before meeting Michael Barrett, Anna was married to Ben Indra in 2004. The two separated after four years of marriage in 2008.

The actress was also in a high-profile relationship with Chris Pratt. They met while filming Take Me Home Tonight and got married in 2009. Faris and Pratt announced their separation in August 2017 and finalised their divorce in 2018.

Anna Faris’ children

Chris Pratt, Anna Faris and son Jack Pratt at the ceremony honouring Chris Pratt with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on 21 April 2017. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

The American actress has a son named Jack Pratt. Anna Faris' son was born in 2012 from her relationship with actor Chris Pratt.

Anna Faris' son's disability

Anna Faris' son was born prematurely in August 2012, arriving about nine weeks earlier than his due date. As a result, he faced several health challenges and complications early in his life.

One of the significant issues Jack encountered was a severe brain haemorrhage, which led to some developmental delays and health concerns. He has had to undergo several surgeries: a few hernia surgeries, eye surgeries, and a heart issue. Fortunately, over the years, Jack’s condition has significantly improved.

What is Anna Faris’ height?

The American comedian and actress is 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 119 pounds (54 kilograms). Her body measurements in inches are 34-24-34 (86-61-86 centimetres).

Fast Facts about Anna Faris

What is Anna Faris' net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $30 million. How much does Anna Faris make per episode? In the last two seasons of Mom, the actress made around $200,000 per episode. Where is Anna Faris’ hometown? She was born in Baltimore, Maryland, United States. Is Anna Faris in a relationship? The film producer is married to cinematographer Michael Barrett. Who is Anna Faris' son? She has a son, Jack, who was born in August 2012. What is Anna Faris’ height? She is 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres) tall.

Anna Faris' net worth reflects her success as an actress, podcaster, singer and comedian. Her wealth is primarily attributed to her career as an actress. She is widely recognised for starring in the Scary Movie film series as Cindy Campbell.

Legit.ng recently published an exciting post about DJ AB's net worth. Haruna Abdullahi, popularly known by his stage name DJ AB, is a Nigerian rapper, DJ, record producer, singer and songwriter.

DJ AB began making songs at 14 and started recording years later. He has won numerous awards and nominations, including Best Kannywood Hip-Hop Artist of the Year in 2017 and Arewa Best Rap Album of the Year in 2020. Learn more about him in the article.

Source: Legit.ng