Anna Faris' net worth (2024), background, husband and children
Anna Faris' net worth (2024), background, husband and children

by  Brian Oroo 6 min read

Anna Faris is an American actress, podcaster, singer and comedian. She first gained widespread recognition for her role as Cindy Campbell in the Scary Movie franchise. The American comedian has showcased her comedic skills in numerous films, including The House Bunny, Just Friends, and What's Your Number? But what is Anna Faris' net worth?

Anna Faris in a bright blue turtleneck sweater (L). The actress attends the Lionsgate and Pantelion Film's "Overboard" premiere (L)
Anna Faris in a bright blue turtleneck sweater (L). The actress attends the premiere of Lionsgate and Pantelion Film's "Overboard" (L). Photo: Raymond Hall, Matt Winkelmeyer (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Anna Faris delivered her first professional acting performance at nine in Arthur Miller's play Danger: Memory! at the Seattle Repertory Theater. She is also known for her popular podcast, Anna Faris Is Unqualified. Besides her career, she is a wife and mother of one.

Profile summary

Full nameAnna Kay Faris
GenderFemale
Date of birth29 November 1976
Age47 years old (as of June 2024)
Zodiac signSagittarius
Place of birthBaltimore, Maryland, USA
Current residenceLos Angeles, California, USA
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
ReligionChristianity
Sexuality Straight
Height in inches5'4"
Height in centimetres163
Weight in pounds119
Weight in kilograms54
Body measurements in inches34-24-34
Body measurements in centimetres86-61-86
Hair colourBlonde
Eye colourBlue
FatherJack Faris
MotherKaren Faris
Siblings1
Marital statusMarried
PartnerMichael Barrett
Children1
SchoolEdmonds-Woodway High School
UniversityUniversity of Washington
ProfessionActress, film producer, podcaster, comedian
Net worth$30 million
Instagram@annafaris

What is Anna Faris' net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the American actress has an alleged net worth of $30 million. Her primary source of income is her career as an actress, which has spanned over three decades.

How much does Anna Faris make per episode?

During her time on the CBS sitcom Mom, Anna Faris’s salary per episode was allegedly $125,000 for the early seasons. Around the third or fourth season, she made around $200,000 per episode.

What kind of car does Anna Faris drive?

The American actress has driven various cars over the years. Some of the vehicles she has previously owned include the Toyota FJ Cruiser, BMW Alpina B7, and Ford Edge.

Where is Anna Faris’ home?

In 2014, Anna and her ex-husband Pratt purchased a $3.3 million home in the Hollywood Hills from Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino. The 4,700-square-foot home boasts a turret entry, high ceilings with exposed wooden beams, and arched doorways and windows.

In 2018, Anna and Prett listed the house for $4.995 million. They finally found a buyer in September 2020 for $4.75 million.

Facts about Anna Faris
Top-5 facts about Anna Faris. Photo: Jason LaVeris/Getty Images (modified by author)
Source: Original

In October 2019, the American actress bought a $4.9 Pacific Palisades Home. The 4,000-square-foot modern home was initially constructed as a spec house. The previous owner renovated the property to achieve LEED certification, incorporating solar-powered utilities, a sophisticated water filtration-recycling system, and a Tesla charger in the garage.

Anna Faris’ background

Anna Faris is from Baltimore, Maryland, United States. She was born to Jack Faris and Karen Faris on 29 November 1976. Her father, Jack, is a sociology professor, while her mother, Karen, is a special education teacher.

She has an older brother, Robert, who is also a sociologist and professor at the University of California, Davis.

Anna graduated from Edmonds Woodway High School in 1994. While in high school, she appeared in a TV commercial for a frozen yoghurt brand. Later, she attended the University of Washington, earning a degree in English literature in 1999.

Anna Faris’ career

Anna Faris made her breakthrough as an actress portraying Cindy Campbell in the 2000 horror-comedy parody film Scary Movie. According to her IMDb profile, she boasts over 60 acting credits as of writing. Below are some of the films and TV shows she has been featured in.

Film/TV showRoleYear
Deception: A Mother's SecretLiz1991
Eden Dithy1996
Scary Movie: Additional ScenesCindy Campbell2000
Scary Movie 2 Cindy2001
Lost in TranslationKelly2003
Scary Movie 3 Cindy2003
Spelling BeeJane Connelly2004
Friends Erica2004
Brokeback Mountain Lashawn Malone2005
Just Friends Samantha James2005
Blue Skies Sarah2005
Waiting...: Deleted ScenesSerena2005
Scary Movie 4 Cindy2006
Entourage Anna Faris2007
The SpleenectomyDanielle2008
Cloudy with a Chance of MeatballsSam Sparks (voice)2009
Take Me Home TonightWendy Franklin2011
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2Sam Sparks (voice)2013
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHaleSandy2018
MomChristy Plunkett2013–2020
The Simpsons Ashley 2022
The PeepkinsCommander Hatch2022

Is Anna Faris in a relationship?

The American actress is married to Michael Barrett. Anna Faris’ husband is a cinematographer from Atlanta, Georgia. The couple met while working on the film Overboard in 2017. They got engaged in 2020 and married in 2021.

Before meeting Michael Barrett, Anna was married to Ben Indra in 2004. The two separated after four years of marriage in 2008.

The actress was also in a high-profile relationship with Chris Pratt. They met while filming Take Me Home Tonight and got married in 2009. Faris and Pratt announced their separation in August 2017 and finalised their divorce in 2018.

Anna Faris’ children

Chris Pratt, Anna Faris and son Jack Pratt attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Chris Pratt, Anna Faris and son Jack Pratt at the ceremony honouring Chris Pratt with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on 21 April 2017. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
Source: Getty Images

The American actress has a son named Jack Pratt. Anna Faris' son was born in 2012 from her relationship with actor Chris Pratt.

Anna Faris' son's disability

Anna Faris' son was born prematurely in August 2012, arriving about nine weeks earlier than his due date. As a result, he faced several health challenges and complications early in his life.

One of the significant issues Jack encountered was a severe brain haemorrhage, which led to some developmental delays and health concerns. He has had to undergo several surgeries: a few hernia surgeries, eye surgeries, and a heart issue. Fortunately, over the years, Jack’s condition has significantly improved.

What is Anna Faris’ height?

The American comedian and actress is 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 119 pounds (54 kilograms). Her body measurements in inches are 34-24-34 (86-61-86 centimetres).

Fast Facts about Anna Faris

  1. What is Anna Faris' net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $30 million.
  2. How much does Anna Faris make per episode? In the last two seasons of Mom, the actress made around $200,000 per episode.
  3. Where is Anna Faris’ hometown? She was born in Baltimore, Maryland, United States.
  4. Is Anna Faris in a relationship? The film producer is married to cinematographer Michael Barrett.
  5. Who is Anna Faris' son? She has a son, Jack, who was born in August 2012.
  6. What is Anna Faris’ height? She is 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres) tall.

Anna Faris' net worth reflects her success as an actress, podcaster, singer and comedian. Her wealth is primarily attributed to her career as an actress. She is widely recognised for starring in the Scary Movie film series as Cindy Campbell.

