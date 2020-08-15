Drew Grant’s biography: What is Ari Melber’s ex-wife known for?

Drew Grant has worked as a journalist for a variety of print and online outlets. She is currently a Senior Editor for the Los Angeles-based tech news organisation dot.LA. She was married to popular MSNBC host Ari Melber. Here is all you need to know about her.

A photo of Drew Grant. Photo: @videodrew (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Who is Drew Grant? She is an American journalist who has worked for The New York Post, The New York Times, Forbes, Cosmopolitan, and more. She also runs a YouTube channel titled Videodrew.

Profile summary

Birth name Drew Grant Melber Gender Female Date of birth May 25, 1972 Age 50 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Park Slope, New York City Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 172 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Body measurements in inches 34-26-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-88 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Steven Grant Mother Lynn Grant Siblings 1 (Sister) Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Nerd Chronic University Oberlin College Profession Journalist, editor, writer and YouTuber Drew Grant's Twitter @videodrew

Drew Grant's bio

Drew Grant was born in New York City on May 25, 1972, but she grew up in Delaware. She has a sister named Hannah Claire Grant, who is a tattoo artist.

How old is Drew Grant?

As of 2022, Drew Grant's age is 50 years.

Where did Drew Grant graduate from high school?

Grant attended Oberlin College and graduated in 2006 with a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in English Language and Literature.

Career

Drew has been working in media since 2007. She began her career in media as a pop culture editorial assistant at 236.com, a sister site of Huffington Post.

She worked for 236.com for over a year before joining Jossip Initiatives as an editor. She worked at Jossip Initiatives from August 2008 to May 2009 and joined Nerve in April 2009.

Grant joined Crushable.com at about the same time she started blogging for Nerve. Crushable was formerly an online news outlet that exclusively reported on pop culture, but it later changed its name to Clevver News and became an online magazine for celebrities.

In February 2011, Grant became a pop culture writer at Salon Media Group. Grant worked at the company's New York office. She worked for Salon for seven months.

In September 2011, the talented journalist joined The New York Observer as a staff writer and rose to become the arts and entertainment editor.

She also set up the now-defunct blog named tvDownload, where she posted reviews of episodes of different television shows and series. The blog was active until 2015.

Drew Grant's New York Observer career lasted almost six years. She left the publication in 2017 and moved to Los Angeles in November 2017 to take the role of Managing Editor for RealClear Media Group. She worked there until April 2018.

She began working at Ranker in May 2018. At the same time, she worked for six months as a writer for Forbes.

She is also a well-known editor, freelance writer and critic. In addition, she has contributed to various fashion and entertainment news outlets, including Cosmopolitan, Forbes, AV Club, Maxim, The Toast, Jezebel, and Bunny Ears.

Drew Grant has also hosted several pop culture podcasts such as PodDamnAmerica, Movie Trivia Schmoedown, and Hypecast, where she is known as Videodrew.

In addition to being a great journalist, Drew is a brilliant fiction writer. She began writing fiction while working at Salon.com. She has written fiction about well-known actors such as James Franco and Charlie Sheen.

Drew's most prominent fiction piece is a piece about Bret Easton. She received great reviews for this piece. One such review is from Keith Staskeiwicz of Entertainment Weekly, who tweeted that Drew's piece was "brilliant" and "an impressive parody…approaching art".

Grant is also a satirist. Some of her work includes Alec Baldwin's Launch His Mayoral Campaign and a fanfiction series Baby-Sitters' Club' by Bret Easton Ellis.

Before Drew began working as a freelance writer, she worked as a Senior Editor at Collider till December 2018.

Drew currently works as an on-air personality for Movie Trivia Schmoedown and as an Entertainment Consultant using the name Videodrew. She is also a Senior Editor at dot.LA.

Who is Drew Grant married to?

Drew Grant is currently in a relationship with a video editor who goes by the name Nerd Chronic. She was previously dating photographer Richard Alexander. The two began dating in 2017 after she divorced her husband of three years, Ari Melber.

Ari Melber and Drew Grant's relationship began shortly after meeting at a social event in 2010. Emmy award-winning journalists Ari Melber and Drew Grant dated for three years before getting married.

In 2014, Drew walked down the aisle to become Ari Melber's wife. Ari Melber and Drew Grant's wedding dress was cream, making her look flawless. However, their marriage ended in 2017.

Social media presence

Drew is very active across various social media platforms. Drew Grant's Instagram account has more than three thousand followers, while her Twitter account has more than 10k followers. In addition, her YouTube channel has 1.42k subscribers.

Facts about Drew Grant

She has several tattoos on her body, particularly her arms.

She has two dogs named Tulpa and Sammi.

She loves swimming.

Her YouTube videos are majorly based on weekly streams named VideoChronic Presents and Cinema Bias Presents.

and She dreamt of becoming a journalist right from her early life.

She has one acting credit for her role in an episode of Law and Order: Special Victim Units.

Her hobbies include reading and watching movies.

She is of Anglo-Norman ancestry.

Drew Grant is a talented journalist who has worked with some of the biggest publications in the world, including Forbes, The New York Observer, Cosmopolitan, Maxim, and more. She married Ari Melber in 2014, but they divorced three years later.

