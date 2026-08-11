The UK has released official guidelines outlining what holders of a Graduate visa are not permitted to do during their stay

Foreign graduates on the visa are barred from accessing certain financial entitlements available to UK residents

A specific professional career path is also listed among the restrictions that Graduate visa holders must observe

The United Kingdom remains one of the most sought-after destinations for international students, and many who complete their studies there go on to secure a Graduate visa to remain in the country.

While that visa comes with several rights and freedoms, the UK government has also published clear guidelines on what holders of the visa cannot do.

UK reveals 2 things Graduate visa holders cannot do in the UK. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/WPA Pool/Bradley Collyer - PA Images/Geography Photos

Source: Getty Images

UK: What graduate visa holders cannot do

Below are the two key restrictions that apply to foreigners on a UK Graduate visa:

Foreigners on a Graduate visa cannot apply for benefits, public funds, or a state pension Foreigners on a Graduate visa cannot work as professional sportspersons

The first restriction means that Graduate visa holders are not entitled to claim welfare support or any form of state financial assistance, regardless of their personal circumstances while living in the UK. This includes public funds and the state pension, both of which are reserved for individuals with a different immigration status.

The second restriction blocks Graduate visa holders from pursuing a career as a professional sportsperson in the UK. This covers competitive professional sport at any level, meaning those who hold the Graduate visa and have ambitions in that field would need to explore a different visa route to do so legally.

What the rules mean for international graduates

For the many Nigerians and other Africans who travel to the UK each year under the Japa wave, understanding these boundaries before or shortly after arrival is essential. Violating visa conditions can have serious consequences, including curtailment of leave to remain in the country.

The UK government publishes these guidelines on its official website to ensure visa holders are fully informed of their obligations from the outset. Graduates considering a move to the UK, or those already there on this visa, are advised to review the full list of conditions that apply to their stay.

Student visa: UK announces restrictions for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government listed four things international students on a student visa are prohibited from doing in the country.

These include claiming public funds and pensions, working in certain jobs, being self-employed, and studying at an academy or local authority-funded school.

Source: Legit.ng