Veteran actress Patience Ozokwor opened up about her earliest Nollywood pay during a recent livestream with Carter Efe

Mama G walked fans through how her fees gradually climbed from ₦2,000 to ₦5,000, ₦8,000, and eventually ₦15,000 per role

The actress described what those modest payments meant to her personally during Nollywood's formative years

Veteran Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwor, popularly known as Mama G, has revealed that her very first movie role paid her just ₦2,000, offering fans a rare look into the financial realities of early Nollywood.

The disclosure came during a livestream conversation with comedian Carter Efe, where the actress opened up about her career beginnings and the modest fees actors received in those days.

Reactions as Patience Ozokwor opens up on what she earned from her first Nollywood role. Photo crdit@patienceozokwo

Source: Instagram

Mama G's early Nollywood earnings

The movie star explained that after that initial ₦2,000 payment, her next role fetched ₦5,000, a sum she admitted left her genuinely surprised, given how much she valued money at the time.

Things gradually improved from there, with a subsequent role bringing in ₦8,000, before she eventually earned ₦15,000 for a performance onscreen.

Patience Ozokwor speaks about her acting career with Carter Efe. Photo credit@patienceozokwo

Source: Instagram

She was candid about her financial situation during those years, noting that money was tight and every payment carried real weight. Despite what those figures look like today, Ozokwor stressed that ₦5,000 was considered meaningful income during Nollywood's early period.

From modest beginnings to Nollywood icon

The veteran actress's recollections paint a vivid picture of an industry still finding its footing, where actors poured their passion into roles despite limited financial reward. Ozokwor's perseverance through those years eventually paid off, and she went on to become one of the most recognisable and celebrated actresses in Nigerian cinema.

Fans who caught the livestream were quick to react online, with many drawing comparisons between those early figures and what such payments would mean in today's economy.

Here is the X video of Patience Ozokwo speaking about her earnings in the movie industry below:

Here is what fans had to say:

@SmartJustice234 wrote:

"15k then you know how much now?"

@edwinchino38331 commented:

"15k go far that year o"

Pateince Ozokwo speaks on playing wicked roles

Legit.ng had reported that Nollywood veteran actress Patience Ozokwo, popularly known as Mama G, sat down with comedian Carter Efe for a candid interview about her remarkable career in the Nigerian film industry.

During the conversation, the actress addressed a question that had long intrigued fans about why she is often cast in the role of a wicked character in Nollywood movies.

Her response has since sparked hilarious and nostalgic reactions from fans, with many taking to social media to reminisce about her memorable roles after the clip went viral.

Source: Legit.ng