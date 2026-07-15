American singer Brandy addressed public comments about her appearance during an interview with E! News on July 14, 2026

Brandy used the moment to call for kindness, urging people not to judge others without knowing their full story

Fans rallied around the R&B legend, flooding the comments with messages of love and support for the iconic singer

American singer and actress Brandy Rayana Norwood, better known as Brandy, has finally spoken out after facing unsolicited commentary about the way she looks, and her message resonates far beyond her own experience.

The iconic R&B singer sat down with E! News on July 14, 2026, and opened up about how the public scrutiny of her appearance affected her deeply before turning her pain into a broader lesson on empathy.

Reactions trail Brandy's video as she addresses concern about her new look. Photo credit@brandy

Source: Instagram

"People were coming up at me about my appearance. I didn't love or appreciate that," she admitted, adding that the experience pushed her to think about how others in similar situations might feel."

Rather than hitting back at her critics, Brandy chose a different route. She used her platform to challenge the habit of judging people purely on how they look, reminding viewers that there is always a deeper story behind a face.

"You see someone and judge them. You don't know what their story is or the kind of story they carry or what they have been through. Just be kind and gentle," she said.

Brandy tells fans to stop body-shaming people as she addresses her new look. Photo credit@brandy

Source: Instagram

Brandy's call for kindness over her look

The message landed powerfully with fans who have followed the singer's career for decades.

With more than 30 years in the music industry, singer Brandy has long been one of the most beloved voices in American R&B, and many felt her vulnerability in speaking out deserved to be met with grace.

Here is the Instagram video of Bransy speaking about her look:

Fans defend Brandy online

The support in the comments was immediate and overwhelming. Here is what fans had to say:

@gracecharibebassey wrote:

"So beautiful in and out"

@nins_world_ shared:

"Be kind, it doesn't cost anything"

@thatsuperstar commented:

"We love you, #Brandy. Thank you for standing up for yourself and refusing to entertain the unnecessary commentary about your appearance and your body. This year you've been honored, celebrated, shared your truth through your book, and continue to inspire us on stage through your music. Your light can't be dimmed, and you remain a beacon of strength, grace, and authenticity for so many. Keep receiving your flowers."

@jadaoninsta stated:

"After 30 years of being in the public eye, Brandy deserves some peace. I am just so happy to see her outside, smiling, performing. And that's all that should matter to anyone. brandy - A lifelong Star"

@thequeenofcompton wrote:

"Awwww, why would they hurt Brandy feelings, she doesn't deserve that. She's beautiful inside and out. Be kind and gentle with her and one another "

@artmajorgyrl added:

"People are always coming for and she literally bothers NO ONE!! One of the sweetest people on the planet...she deserves some peace for"

@queencheeba_67 said:

"Ms. Brandy, you are beautiful sister"

Don Jazzy drools over Brandy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Don Jazzy shifted his focus from Rihanna to singer and actress Brandy.

His comment about Brandy took aback fans who knew the music producer's love for Rihanna.

The music mogul made a post about another American singer, Brandy, as he admired her look.

Source: Legit.ng