Davido sparked buzz online after mimicking P-Square's elder brother Jude Okoye during a live stream session on Tuesday, August 11

The music star was seen wearing a cap similar to the one Jude donned while responding to his brother Peter Okoye's allegations

Fans were divided over whether Davido crossed a line by poking fun at another artist's family drama

Music star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has set social media ablaze after a clip from a live stream showed him mimicking music executive Jude Okoye, a moment fans are calling both hilarious and controversial.

During the live session on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, the singer was captured wearing a cap that closely resembled the one Jude wore in a recent video in which he addressed allegations made by his brother, P-Square member Peter Okoye.

Davido sparks reactions for making fun of Psquare's elder brother Jude Okoye. Credit: davido/judeengees

Source: Instagram

Davido's recreation of the look had his viewers in stitches, and the clip quickly spread across platforms.

Jude and Peter Okoye's royalty fund feud

The imitation comes in the middle of a very public falling out between Jude and Peter Okoye. Jude recently countered Peter's allegations about the diversion of royalty funds, sharing what he described as evidence to back his claims.

The sibling dispute has dominated entertainment headlines, and Davido's playful jab has now added another layer to the conversation.

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Davido showed support for Peter Okoye's song, I Can't Look Away.'

Video of Davido mimicking Jude Okoye amid P-Square's feud trends on social media. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

The X video of Davido mimicking Jude Okoye is below:

Fans divide as Davido mimics Jude Okoye

Not everyone found it funny. Opinions online ran from laughter to sharp criticism, with some arguing that a musician of Davido's stature should stay out of other people's family matters.

@MrFEM0 said:

"I feel A-artiste especially shouldn't be getting involved in their family stuff, or mocking any of them for whatever reason."

@debola_femii wrote:

"If that one reply am now, he go say dem hate am."

@Uziofph reacted:

"See as e sweet all of una now, cus na una fav at the moment he's not joking with their family issues buh if it was VDM or someone else una for the cry blood careless set of individuals wey I follow dey same country God u do me dis one shall"

@1ergaster commented:

"Baba say 'bring that Jude cap' OBO is such a Cruise. 😂😂😂"

@BigMillz19 warned:

"Na this guy, go finally put davido for problem"

@OG_Uzie_Aquila added:

"Others don laugh finish close mouth but that mumu still dey form laugh"

Kanayo's comment on P-Square's feud

Legit.ng reported that actor Kanayo made waves over his response to an unexpected request.

Carter Efe turned his livestream into a full comedy act when he phoned Nollywood veteran Kanayo O. Kanayo and begged him to deploy his famous movie "rituals" to end the long-running feud between P-Square twins Peter and Paul Okoye.

The actor's response trended online, sparking funny reactions.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng