Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth finalised their divorce in 2023, ending a twelve-year marriage, once considered one of Hollywood's most stable unions. Surprisingly, the split was marked by mutual respect and privacy.

Jim Toth attended "Stand Up To Cancer" in 2021 (L). Reese Witherspoon at "The Last Thing He Told Me" Season Two Special Event on 12 February 2026 (R). Photo: ABC, JC Olivera (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Reese and Jim first met at a friend's wedding party in 2010 , where Jim intervened to stop a drunk guest from bothering her.

, where Jim intervened to stop a drunk guest from bothering her. The couple married in a private, star-studded ceremony at Reese's Ojai Valley estate in March 2011 .

. They welcomed their only child together, a son named Tennessee James Toth , in September 2012.

, in September 2012. In March 2023, the couple released a joint statement announcing their decision to divorce after 12 years of marriage.

Profile summary

Name Reese Witherspoon Jim Toth Gender Female Male Date of birth 22 March 1976 27 July 1970 Age 50 years old (as of June 2026) 55 years old (as of June 2026) Place of birth New Orleans, Louisiana, USA Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American American Ethnicity White White Children 3 1 Relationship status Single Single Profession Actress, producer, entrepreneur Talent agent, businessman

Inside Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's love story

The romantic journey between Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth began shortly after Reese's split from actor Jake Gyllenhaal. Jim worked as a top talent manager at Creative Artists Agency (CAA), representing some of Hollywood's biggest stars.

Their partnership blended Reese's creative drive with his business expertise, fostering a successful collaboration for more than a decade. Here is their relationship timeline.

January 2010: A heroic meeting at a house party

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth attend the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Centre for the Performing Arts on 26 February 2017, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Reese and Jim met in January 2010 at a party hosted by a mutual friend. A heavily intoxicated male guest was slurring his words and aggressively hitting on the Oscar-winning actress.

Jim quickly stepped in to defuse the uncomfortable situation, pulling his friend away and apologising directly to Reese. In a later interview with Elle, Reese recalled the exact moment:

Jim came over and said, 'Please excuse my friend. He's just broken up with someone.' Jim was a really good friend who pulled him out of that situation. That's just kind of who he is, a really good person.

The interaction left a lasting impression on the actress. Within weeks, the two began dating privately, away from the prying eyes of the paparazzi.

February – March 2010: The couple go public

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth at the 20th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards at the Hollywood Palladium. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

On 4 February 2010, Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth went on a dinner date at the Locanda Portofino restaurant in Santa Monica. A source told People they were flirtatious and she looked happy:

They were having a lot of fun, totally getting along, laughing, and talking the whole dinner. Reese seemed very happy. She was smiling all dinner. The mood was upbeat and really good.

In March 2010, the couple was spotted on a romantic birthday getaway in Ojai, California. Jim and Reese were seen holding hands as they celebrated her 34th birthday.

December 2010: Toth proposes to Witherspoon

The couple was ready to walk down the aisle by the end of 2010. On 28 December 2010, news broke that Jim Toth has proposed to Reese. A rep to Us Weekly:

They are extremely happy.

Their connection developed rapidly, with Jim quickly bonding with Reese's older children from her previous marriage to American actor Ryan Phillippe. A source told Us Weekly:

Ava and Deacon are happy with him.

In the aforementioned interview with Elle, the Walk the Line star admitted that she never thought she would ever walk down the aisle after her divorce from Phillippe. She said Jim reassured her:

Jim said, 'I'm gonna show you every day what a good partner is, what a good person is. I'm going to take care of you... I was, like, 'What are you talking about?' I've never had anybody like that in my life.

March 2011: Jim and Reese tie the knot

Jim Toth and actress Reese Witherspoon attend the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on 25 January 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevork Djansezian

Source: Getty Images

After the proposal, the couple wasted no time planning their nuptials. On 26 March 2011, they got married in a private country-style ceremony at Reese's ranch in Ojai, California. The high-profile event was attended by celebrities including Scarlett Johansson, Renée Zellweger, Tobey Maguire, and Matthew McConaughey.

2012: Their son, Tennessee James, is born

Witherspoon and Toth expanded their family the following year. Ahead of her 36th birthday, in March 2012, Witherspoon revealed she and Toth were expecting a baby.

A friend told People the couple was "thrilled" about the news. Although Jim did not have children yet, Reese was already a mom to daughter Ava and son Deacon, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

In September 2012, the couple welcomed their son, Tennessee James Toth. The arrival brought immense joy, with Jim relishing his new role as a first-time father. Reese has often praised Jim's dedication to their growing family and his support for her career.

2013: The couple face a joint arrest scandal

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth attend The 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on 11 January 2018 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

The couple faced a major public scandal in April 2013, when they were pulled over in Atlanta, Georgia. Jim was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, whilst Reese was arrested for disorderly conduct after arguing with the police officer. The American actress apologised for her behaviour, stating she was deeply embarrassed by the incident.

2016: Reese Witherspoon's pivots to producing

In January 2016, Reese Witherspoon credited Jim Toth with her shift in producing career. In a Harper's Bazaar interview, Witherspoon revealed that her then-fiancé, Jim Toth, encouraged her to become a producer, telling her:

You should produce movies. You read more books than anybody I know. You should just buy some of them and turn them into films.

That same year, she founded her production company Hello Sunshine, which later sold to Blackstone Group Inc. in August 2021 for $900 million. Hello Sunshine was created to produce female-led content that empowers and celebrates women.

The business produced critically acclaimed hits like Gone Girl, Wild, and Big Little Lies. Jim's behind-the-scenes guidance proved invaluable to her burgeoning empire.

2020: The couple survives the COVID-19 pandemic

Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon attend the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on 19 January 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

In 2020, Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth remained a publicly affectionate couple despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pair attended their final pre-COVID outing at the 2020 Producers Guild Awards on 19 January, where Witherspoon called it "Date night."

They also celebrated cosy quarantine birthdays together. Witherspoon's 44th birthday on 22 March was celebrated with a home-cooked meal and a nature walk with their kids. They also celebrated Toth's 50th on 27 July.

2021: Reese and Jim celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary

Reese Witherspoon continued to publicly celebrate her marriage to Jim Toth with heartfelt Instagram posts. On 26 March, they marked their 10th wedding anniversary, with Witherspoon sharing a wedding photo and reflecting on their decade together. She wrote:

Celebrating 10 years of marriage to my sweet hubby. Looking back, I can't believe it has gone so quickly! I guess that's how it goes with 3 kids: Big LOVE, lots of laughing, nonstop travel, so many dogs, and fun adventures... figuring out this crazy world together.

2022: The actress celebrates Jim on Father's Day

On 20 June 2022, Reese honoured Toth on Father's Day with photos of their son, Tennessee James, and his dad. The actress praised him as a loving, caring father. She also celebrated other dads:

Happy Father's Day, JT! We are so lucky to have you in our lives. Celebrating all the great Dads today.

March 2023: The couple quietly and respectfully part ways

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth attend a basketball game between the Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Centre on 8 March 2013, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Noel Vasquez

Source: Getty Images

In early 2023, signs of a shift became apparent as the couple began to spend less time together in public. On 24 March 2023, just days before their 12th wedding anniversary, Reese and Jim posted a coordinated joint statement on Instagram confirming their decision to split. The post explained that they had made the difficult decision to divorce after a great deal of consideration.

A few days later, on 30 March, Witherspoon filed for divorce. The divorce proceedings moved forward exceptionally fast.

Because of their structured financial arrangements, the dissolution was finalised within four months. Reese and Jim's divorce was officially finalised on 2 August 2023 in Davidson County, Tennessee. Both parties committed to amicably co-parenting their teenage son.

Reese Witherspoon with her sons Deacon Phillippe, Tennessee Toth and her husband Jim Toth, cheers on the Nashville Soccer Club in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Keith Griner

Source: Getty Images

Appearing on the cover of Harper's BAZAAR's Performance Issue in August 2023, Reese opened up about her divorce with Jim Toth. She stated that she felt more in control of the narrative than during her first divorce.

It’s interesting what happened to me. When I was divorced before, the tabloid media got to tell people how I was feeling or how I was processing, and it felt very out of control.

FAQs

Who is Reese Witherspoon? She is an American actress and film producer. Who is Jim Toth? He is an American talent agent at Creative Artists Agency (CAA). Is Jim Toth still married to Reese Witherspoon? The former couple is divorced. What happened between Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth? Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth decided to end their marriage amicably in March 2023 after twelve years together. Did Reese Witherspoon have to pay Jim Toth money? No significant spousal support disputes occurred during their separation. Who is Reese Witherspoon Jim Toth's child? The couple has one child together, a son named Tennessee James Toth, born on 27 September 2012. Did Reese Witherspoon have a prenup with Jim Toth? Jim and Reese had a comprehensive prenuptial agreement in place before their 2011 wedding.

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's relationship demonstrates that a partnership can be deeply successful, even if it does not last forever. By navigating their marriage and eventual separation with maturity, they protected their family from the toxic nature of public speculation. The former couple remain dedicated co-parents to their son, Tennessee James Toth.

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