Who is Connor Storrie dating? The Emmy-nominated American actor and model is single. He has not publicly confirmed any relationship. Despite this, rumours heavily link him to his Heated Rivalry co-star, François Arnaud.

Connor Storrie is modelling for Tiffany & Co. in an off-white suit with a striped shirt (L) and a classic black suit with a tie (R). Photo: @connorstorrieofficial (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Connor Storrie is single and has not confirmed a partner.

Rumours link him to co-star François Arnaud due to their on-screen chemistry and public appearances.

due to their on-screen chemistry and public appearances. Speculation also tied him to Hudson Williams, but the two are just best friends.

Profile summary

Full name Connor Storrie Gender Male Date of birth 22 February 2000 Age 26 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Colorado, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Relationship status Single School Westlake High School Profession Actor, model Instagram @connorstorrieofficial

Who is Connor Storrie dating?

As of mid-2026, American actor Connor Storrie is not in a public relationship. Connor Storrie won global fame as Russian hockey captain Ilya Rozanov in the Crave hit Heated Rivalry.

Connor Storrie attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on 4 May 2026 in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

Storrie keeps his private life completely separate from his career. He addressed this curiosity with Deadline, stating that fans should focus on his work:

Who I date, who I sleep with, who this, that, whatever, I'm gonna keep that to myself.

A look at Connor Storrie's relationship rumours

Storrie worked as a restaurant server in Los Angeles just months before his breakout role. Because of this, his dating history is mostly private. However, his recent high-profile connections have sparked major discussion and rumours.

François Arnaud (2025–2026)

Canadian actor Francois Arnaud attends the 86th Annual Peabody Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on 31 May 2026. Photo: Lisa O'Connor

Source: Getty Images

The biggest romance rumours involve Canadian actor François Arnaud. Arnaud plays Scott Hunter on Heated Rivalry.

Speculation grew after Storrie and Arnaud attended a film premiere together in December 2025. In early 2026, the pair were photographed together at Paris Fashion Week.

The pair also shared a dinner in Los Angeles. Arnaud later supported Storrie at a magazine launch in Beverly Hills and they posed closely for photos.

Neither actor has confirmed a relationship. On Watch What Happens Live, TV host Andy Cohen asked Arnaud if he was single. According to Page Six, Arnaud declined to comment on the matter, responding with an expletive that it was "none of your business."

Arnaud also commented on the fan obsession. He noted that younger audiences often struggle to separate fiction from reality.:

I think it's a lot of younger fans who don't really understand the difference between reality and fiction. I honestly wish they would just rewatch the show, because it doesn't seem like they got its message.

Hudson Williams (2026)

Hudson Williams, winner of Best Lead Performer, Drama Series, presented by the Canada Media Fund, celebrates during the 2026 Canadian Screen Awards. Photo: Jeremychanphotography

Source: Getty Images

Some fans speculated that Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie were dating. In reality, they are just close friends. Williams and Connor Storrie play love interests Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov. Their affectionate friendship grew during filming.

Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie refer to each other as best friends and are naturally physical with each other. Williams told Vanity Fair that they have strong chemistry, as per Page Six:

Me and Hudson had the chemistry down before we even started acting. We got comfortable just being inches from each other's face and invading each other's personal space. A nightmare for HR.

Williams later asked fans to stop inventing fictional romances about them. He confirmed his real-life relationship on Valentine's Day by sharing photos of a mystery woman.

FAQs

Who is Connor Storrie? He is an American actor and model. Why is Connor Storrie famous? He achieved international fame for his role as Ilya Rozanov in the globally successful sports romance series Heated Rivalry. How old is Connor Storrie? The American model is 26 years old as of 2026. He was born on 22 February 2000. Are Connor and François together? Neither Storrie nor Arnaud has confirmed a relationship. They maintain that they are close friends. Who is Connor Storrie's wife? Connor is unmarried. Was Connor Storrie married? There is no public or legal record indicating that Connor Storrie has ever been married. Did Connor Storrie's ex out him? There's no verified evidence that Connor Storrie was formally "outed" by an ex. According to Reality Tea, he hasn't disclosed any of his exes,

Connor Storrie is single as of this writing. His close bond with François Arnaud keeps the rumour mill spinning. However, Storrie remains protective of his privacy. The actor is currently focused on his blooming acting career.

Legit.ng published an article about Serinda Swan's partner. Although she prefers to keep her private life out of the public eye, Serinda Swan has been linked to a few high-profile figures over the years.

Serinda Swan's past relationships include brief connections to actor Niall Matter and NFL star Terrell Owens. Most notably, she dated her Creature co-star, Mehcad Brooks, for two years before their romance ended in 2011.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng