Who is Kemi Adetiba? Get to know one of Nollywood's most compelling storytellers

Who is Kemi Adetiba? She is a Nigerian filmmaker, television director, and music video director. Her work has appeared on Channel O, MTV Base, Sound City TV, BET, and Netflix. Her debut feature, The Wedding Party (2016), became one of Nigeria's highest-grossing films.

Kemi Adetiba speaks about the film in Lagos (L). The Film director speaks during the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival (R). Photo: Pius Utomi Ekpei, GP Images (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Kemi Adetiba's latest film, To Kill a Monkey , premiered on Netflix on 18 July 2025.

, premiered on Netflix on 18 July 2025. She has written and directed other films, including Across a Bloodied Ocean (2008) and the King of Boys franchise.

and the Kemi attended the University of Lagos and the New York Film Academy.

The Nigerian director has earned multiple awards , including Best Female Video at the Nigeria Entertainment Awards, Best Music Video Director Of The Year at City People Entertainment Award, and a nomination at The Headies.

, including Best Female Video at the Nigeria Entertainment Awards, Best Music Video Director Of The Year at City People Entertainment Award, and a nomination at The Headies. She is married to a Ghanaian-Nigerian music executive, Oscar Heman-Ackah.

Profile summary

Real name Kemi Adetiba Gender Female Date of birth 8 January 1980 Age 46 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Lagos, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Yoruba-Efik Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Mother Mayen Adetiba Father Dele Adetiba Siblings 2 Marital status Married Spouse Oscar Heman-Ackah University University of Lagos Profession Filmmaker, TV director, music video director Instagram @kemiadetiba

Who is Kemi Adetiba?

Kemi Adetiba was born on 8 January 1980, in Lagos, Nigeria, to Mayen and Dele Adetiba. Her father, Dele, worked in broadcasting, while her mother, Mayen, was a civil engineer and also the first female elected to the Executive Committee of the Nigerian Society of Engineers. Kemi Adetiba grew up with two brothers.

Top-5 facts about Kemi Adetiba. Photo: @KemiAdetiba on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

Kemi Adetiba joined the University of Lagos after high school, where she earned a degree in Law. She attended the Nigerian Law School and later joined the New York Film Academy to refine her storytelling craft.

A look at Kemi Adetiba's career journey

Kemi Adetiba is a celebrated Nigerian filmmaker and music video director who discovered her passion for media as a child, starring in a national TV commercial for OMO detergent. In a 2017 interview with CNN, Kemi said:

I was always a very creative kid. My first love was definitely in the creative [industry] and it was cultivated by my parents because they were also very creative.

Following her law degree and her call to the bar, the Nigerian movie director transitioned into entertainment as a radio presenter at Rhythm 93.7 FM. Kemi hosted popular shows like Soul'd Out and Sunday at the Seaside. Kemi later ventured into television, where she worked with M-Net's Studio 53, Temptation Nigeria, and hosted Maltina Dance All.

Nigerian filmmaker and director Kemi Adetiba posing for a photo. Photo: @KemiAdetiba on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

After graduating from the New York Film Academy, Kemi went on to direct music videos for top Nigerian artists. Some of the artists she worked with include Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Olamide, Waje, Omawumi, and TY Bello.

What movies has Kemi Adetiba directed?

Kemi Adetiba has produced and directed multiple films and TV shows. Her short film, Across a Bloodied Ocean (2008), premiered at the Pan-African Film Festival in Los Angeles and the National Black Arts Festival in Atlanta. According to her IMDb profile, Adetiba has also directed the following:

To Kill a Monkey (2025)

(2025) King of Boys: The Return of the King (2021)

(2021) King of Boys (2018)

(2018) The Wedding Party (2016)

Who is Kemi Adetiba's husband?

Kemi Adetiba and her husband Oscar Heman-Ackah during their wedding. Photo: @KemiAdetiba on Facebook

Source: UGC

Kemi Adetiba's husband is Oscar Heman-Ackah. The two got engaged in January 2022 and were married in April of the same year.

Oscar Heman-Ackah is a Ghanaian-Nig‌e‍r‍ia​n music executive and creative entrepreneur. He is the founder and CEO of Soltracka Productions Ltd and has worked with Nigerian artists such as Tuface, Simi, Phyno, Bankey W, Praiz, and Psquare. Additionally, Heman-Ackah has worked with global artists like Akon, Chris Brown, Ludacris, and Rihanna.

Who is Remi Adetiba to Kemi Adetiba?

Remi Adetiba posing with a camera during a photo shoot with Kemi Adetiba. Photo: @kemiadetiba on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Remi Adetiba is Kemi Adetiba's younger brother. The two have worked closely together, including on King of Boys. Remi is a photographer, film producer, and creative director.

FAQs

Who is Kemi Adetiba? She is a Nigerian filmmaker, film director, and music director. How old is Kemi Adetiba? Kemi is 46 years old as of 2026. She was born on 8 January 1980. Which state is Kemi Adetiba from? The filmmaker hails from Lagos, Nigeria. Did Kemi Adetiba do King of Boys? Kemi wrote and directed the King of Boys franchise. Who is the father of Kemi Adetiba? Her father, Dele Adetiba, was a broadcasting veteran. Is Kemi Adetiba married? The film producer is married to music executive Oscar Heman-Ackah. Does Kemi Adetiba have a child? There is no information about Kemi having any children.

Kemi Adetiba stands as Nollywood's visionary force, blending sharp storytelling with cinematic flair in hits like King of Boys. Get to‌ know this tra‍ilb⁠l​azi​ng director, whose sibling syne‍rgy with Remi Adetiba fuels her bo‍ld visuals as she⁠ redefi⁠nes African cinema one gripping na‌rrative at a time.

Legit.ng published an article about Anna Axster. Anna is a mu​lti-talented fil​mmaker and business own⁠er. S​he writes and directs movies and is⁠ we⁠ll-k‍nown for her work in both film and‍ music. Some of her most famous movi‌es are Sou⁠ven⁠ir, Sweet Sting‌, and A Cou‌ntry Cal⁠led H‌o‍m‍e.

Anna Axster directed music for her ex-husband, singer-songwriter Ryan Bingham, and co-founded Axster and Bingham Records. She is also the co-founder of Lodestar Whiskey alongside her cousin, Wendelin von Schroder. Find out more lesser-known details about Anna Axster.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng