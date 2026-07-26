Anthony Joshua returned to the ring in Jeddah just months after a fatal car crash claimed the lives of two of his closest friends

The British boxer survived being knocked down twice in the opening round before delivering a brutal second-round KO against Kristian Prenga

Joshua's victory set up a massive showdown against Tyson Fury, with Madison Square Garden emerging as the front-runner to host the fight

Anthony Joshua fought back tears after delivering a stunning knockout win against Kristian Prenga in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, just months after surviving a fatal car crash that claimed the lives of his close friends Latif “Latz” Ayodele and recovery therapist Sina Ghami.

The 36-year-old Brit endured a nightmare start, being knocked down twice in the opening round, but rallied to stop the tough Albanian in the second with a brutal right hand.

Anthony Joshua's emotional comeback leaves fans in tears after tragic loss. Credit: @anthonyhoshua

Source: Twitter

The victory not only saved his career but also secured a £100m super-fight against long-time rival Tyson Fury.

Speaking in the ring, Joshua said:

“I am a serious fighter and I know what to do around the ring. He [Prenga] gave me a good test but we got up and that’s what champions do. That was more than power – that was Sina and Latz and family. I can’t even talk about it. It’s been tough…”

Joshua paused to compose himself before adding:

“They were my brothers – I don’t want to talk about it. I learned I cannot be stopped or denied. I am coming, trust me.”

The comeback carried extra weight given Joshua’s harrowing ordeal. He had been travelling with his friends on a Nigerian motorway when their vehicle smashed into a truck. The right-hand side of the car, where Sina and Latif were seated, was destroyed, while Joshua miraculously escaped with damaged ribs.

In Jeddah, he honoured their memory by climbing off the canvas and producing a career-saving knockout.

The crowd erupted as Joshua stood on the ropes, urging fans to prepare for the long-awaited showdown with Fury, now expected to take place at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Joshua’s emotional triumph was more than just a fight, it was a tribute to the brothers he lost and a statement that his journey continues.

Watch the video below:

Anthony Joshua overcomes devastating loss in unforgettable comeback fight. Credit: @anthonyjoshua

Source: Instagram

Joshua’s prize money against Paul

Legit.ng previously reported how much Joshua earned after knocking out YouTuber Jake Paul in a Netflix exhibition fight in December 2025.

The British-Nigerian boxer earned the biggest paycheck of his career in the fight. He earned around $92 million, most of which was taken by taxes.

Source: Legit.ng